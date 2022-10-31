ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spate of burglaries of Crosby's stores appear to be related

By Howard B. Owens
The Batavian
 4 days ago

Crosby's convenience stores have apparently become the target of burglars after closing hours recently.

The most recent burglary was at 12:05 a.m. on Saturday at the Crosby's on Clinton Street Road, Batavia. The store closed at 10 p.m. on Friday night.

A source said it doesn't appear that anything of value was taken, but the burglars did make a mess of the store.

The State Police are investigating the Batavia burglary, said Sheriff's Office Chief Deputy Joseph Graff.

He confirmed there was also a burglary at the Crosby's in Elba on Oct. 23, which is under investigation by the Sheriff's Office, and in Albion on Oct. 22.

"Preliminary indications all look to be similar MOs," Graff said.

