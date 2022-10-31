Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 3 Midday’ game

Georgia House Speaker David Ralston is stepping down as speaker at the end of the this year, he announced Friday, citing health concerns. The 68-year-old Republican has been speaker since 2010. He was first elected to the state House of Representatives in 2002. A lawyer from Blue Ridge in the north Georgia mountains, Ralston said he hopes to continue as a member of the House if his health concerns can be resolved. Ralston is unopposed for reelection in a district covering Fannin, Gilmer and Dawson counties. “Serving as speaker of the Georgia House of Representatives has been the honor of a lifetime, and I owe a heartfelt thank you to my colleagues for the trust and confidence they placed in me thirteen years ago,” Ralston said in a statement. “I need to take time to address a health challenge which has arisen recently, and the House needs a speaker who can devote the necessary time and energy to the office.”

GEORGIA STATE ・ 1 HOUR AGO