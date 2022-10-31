Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
clarksvillenow.com
Kelly’s Big Burger celebrates 58 years in Clarksville, joins Chamber of Commerce
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Kelly’s Big Burger, a restaurant that has served folks in Clarksville since 1964, has changed owners and joined the Clarksville Area Chamber of Commerce. The new owner, Jeremy Bryant, said Kelly’s is the oldest restaurant in the city. “We want to keep...
clarksvillenow.com
Khandra Smalley, community and business leader, dies in Clarksville
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Khandra Smalley, a community leader in Clarksville whose work helped many business and nonprofit organizations, died Thursday. Her passing was announced by her sister, Karyl Kirkland. “She absolutely loved this community and worked/volunteered to help make Clarksville a great place to work and live,”...
clarksvillenow.com
Wilson joins F&M Mortgage team
CLARKSVILLE, TN –F&M Mortgage has added Amanda Wilson to its team of mortgage loan originators. Wilson is located at the Clarksville branch at 2601 Wilma Rudolph Blvd. “Amanda is a fantastic addition to our team,” said Rodney Wilds, SVP/Mortgage Manager. “She has built her reputation based on excellent customer service, communication, and time management skills. She brings a great deal of enthusiasm and commitment to both existing and prospective customer relationships.”
clarksvillenow.com
Herb Hays Furniture & Mattress honored by Synchrony with $10,000 Pillars Project Grant
CLARKSVILLE, TN – Herb Hays Furniture & Mattress has been selected for a Synchrony Pillars Project grant. Launched in 2016, Synchrony’s small business grant program has honored entrepreneurial retail owners and health and wellness providers who have risen above in times of change. As a Pillars Project grant recipient, Herb Hays furniture & Mattress received $10,000 and consulting services for digitally transforming their business.
clarksvillenow.com
Fall costume party held by Clarksville nonprofit Inspiring Lady Bosses
CLARKSVILLE, TN – Clarksville nonprofit organization Inspiring Lady Bosses, along with the City of Clarksville, held a fall costume party on Oct. 29 with over 115 people in attendance. There were hot dogs served, chips and lemonade. A candy bag table was also available for attendees. Sponsors included Clarksville...
clarksvillenow.com
Billion-dollar industries have eyes on Allensworth site in Montgomery County
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Business is booming in Clarksville with recent announcements from Microvast, Daejin Advanced Materials, Ferrari Stampi USA and others. In addition to those, a $3 billion industrial development could also make its way into the mix. The unnamed company is one in a line of developers eyeing the 420-acre Allensworth Farm.
clarksvillenow.com
Q108 Clarksville Vintage Fair moved to Sunday, with 150 vendors, Santa Claus and new Christmas pageant
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – The Christmas-themed big annual Q108 Clarksville Vintage Fair had been scheduled for this Saturday. But with an 80% chance of rain and wind gusts of 25 mph expected that day, the event has been moved to Sunday, Nov. 6. Sunny skies are coming Sunday,...
clarksvillenow.com
Charles Nelson Fillingham
Charles Nelson Fillingham, age 69, of Clarksville, passed away Monday, October 31, 2022, at his home. Charles was born January 3, 1953, in Lansing, MI, to the late Earl Fillingham and Dorothy Bessler. He was also preceded in death by his son, Daniel Fillingham. He is survived by his wife,...
clarksvillenow.com
Manna Cafe to hold one-day Combat Hunger food drive this month
CLARKSVILLE, TN – Manna Cafe is partnering with 5 Star Media Group for its annual Combat Hunger food drive on Saturday, Nov. 12, from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. An army of Manna volunteers will set up booths at grocery stores around Clarksville and Dover. Shoppers will receive food lists to assist Manna Cafe combat hunger in our community. Grab an extra item or more while shopping and throw it in our donation bin.
clarksvillenow.com
Center of Excellence for Field Biology, Clarksville Sustainability Board team up to form Healthy Yards program
CLARKSVILLE, TN – The Center of Excellence for Field Biology at Austin Peay State University has partnered with the Clarksville Sustainability Board to offer a new program to help residents add more native plants and pollinators to local yards. The program, named Healthy Yards, has simple goals: to get...
mainstreetclarksville.com
$1.4M expansion planned for Ferrari Stampi USA in Clarksville
A Montgomery County manufacturing company is planning a major expansion to its headquarters on Dunbar Cave Road. Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee, Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Stuart McWhorter and Ferrari Stampi USA Inc. officials have announced the company will invest $1.4 million to expand manufacturing operations at the company’s U.S. headquarters in Clarksville.
rewind943.com
You Have to Experience the Vintage Fair!
This is my favorite event of the year. It’s Sunday at Beachaven Winery 9- 4p! I always buy such cool things from local vendors! I got these cool ball jars to hang with my makeup brushes in them above my vanity. I graduated from Ball State University, so they...
clarksvillenow.com
City Council sends proposed apartments at Rossview and Basham back to RPC, changes in works
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – After a public hearing and further discussion on the proposed Highlands Apartments development, the City Council voted Thursday night to send the project back to the Regional Planning Commission (RPC). The land up for rezoning is about 27.47 acres and sits at Rossview and...
luxury-houses.net
This $4.499M Gorgeous New Masterpiece Seamlessly Blends Architecture and Thoughtful Design in Franklin, TN
The Estate in Franklin is a luxurious home providing unsurpassed quality with attention to the smallest of details now available for sale. This home located at 3713 Panorama Valley Ln, Franklin, Tennessee; offering 05 bedrooms and 06 bathrooms with 5,200 square feet of living spaces. Call Alex Helton (615 447-8437), Kellen Moore (615 948-0376) – Helton Real Estate Group (615 447-8437) for more details; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Franklin.
Hopkinsville’s clock tower is getting new paint
One of the Hopkinsville’s most iconic landmarks, the clock tower atop the old city fire station, is getting its first fresh coat of red paint in five years. The work began Monday and could be completed this week, said Alissa Keller, executive director of the Museums of Historic Hopkinsville-Christian County, which manages the Woody Winfree Fire and Transportation Museum in the old fire hall on East Ninth Street.
whopam.com
Todd County Chamber announces bale trail winners
The Todd County Chamber of Commerce has announced winners in its Todd County Bale Trail contest. The Todd County Health Department’s tractor hay creation received the most votes for first place, Living Water Ministries’ lion made of hay took second place and Country View Creamery’s hay cow was third place.
clarksvillenow.com
David Allen leads fundraising among mayor candidates as Election Day closes in
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Clarksville mayor candidate David Allen is outpacing incumbent Mayor Joe Pitts when it comes to fundraising for the Nov. 8 Tennessee State General and City of Clarksville Election. According to campaign donations inspected by Clarksville Now, Allen raised a total of $19,822 between Oct....
clarksvillenow.com
Chad Everett Brant
Chad Everett Brant, age 45, of Clarksville, TN, passed away Monday, October 24, 2022, at Sumitt Medical Center. Chad also known as “Goofy” was born March 4, 1977, in Hayti, MO to Jimmy Brant and Martha Adkins Brant. He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents. In...
clarksvillenow.com
Dicky Seay
Thomas Richard Seay, affectionately known as Dicky, age 77, of Montgomery County, TN passed away Tuesday, November 1, 2022. Celebration of Life will be held 1 p.m. Monday, November 7, 2022, at Madison Street United Methodist Church with Rev. Harriet Bryan officiating. The family will receive friends from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, November 6, 2022, at McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home and again on Monday from 12 noon until the hour of service at the church.
clarksvillenow.com
Justine ‘Rusti’ Dudek
A Celebration of Life service for Justine L. ‘Rusti’ Dudek, age 97, of Clarksville, TN, will be Monday, November 7, 2022, at 2:00 p.m. at Sykes Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Sango Cemetery. The family will receive friends Monday, before the service, from 12:30 p.m. until the time of service.
Comments / 0