One of the Hopkinsville’s most iconic landmarks, the clock tower atop the old city fire station, is getting its first fresh coat of red paint in five years. The work began Monday and could be completed this week, said Alissa Keller, executive director of the Museums of Historic Hopkinsville-Christian County, which manages the Woody Winfree Fire and Transportation Museum in the old fire hall on East Ninth Street.

HOPKINSVILLE, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO