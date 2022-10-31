Read full article on original website
Ogden, Utah Halloween ‘Beetlejuice Girl’ Has Been Found
(ABC 4) Ogden, Utah is filled with joy after finding the trick-or-treater with a huge heart. Only known as "Beetlejuice Girl", what she did on Halloween night sent the people of Utah on a statewide hunt. On Oct. 31, Halloween, one Utah family was amazed by the actions of one...
COLD: Podcast uncovers new clues about discovery of missing Utah woman's car in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS — A missing woman's car surfaced behind a casino hotel on the Las Vegas Strip in November of 1985. Now, a timecard from Weber State College in Ogden and an airline timetable are providing a possible explanation of how the car might've ended up there. KSL's podcast...
Ogden business holds Halloween celebration for disabled clients, community members
OGDEN — Anna and Elsa from Disney's "Frozen" line up eagerly with candy bags in hand. They're followed closely by Marvel's Iron Man, Dr. Seuss's Thing 1, Winnie the Pooh, a cheerleader, skeletons and others wearing a variety of Halloween costumes. They're as excited as any kids during the...
OBITUARY: Connie Stephens
Connie Stephens, age 60, passed away Sunday, October 30, 2022 in St. George, Utah. She was born March 15, 1962 in Ogden, Utah to Steve Emerson and Marion Ruth Pontius Stephens. Connie grew up in Ogden, Utah and later moved to Moapa Valley and finally to St. George, Utah. She...
Is Lees the best Mongolian food in Utah?
Lees is a Mongolian type of restaurant located in Ogden Utah that was established in 1978 it is. known for its hospitality and its mouthwatering Mongolian food. “My favorite place in Ogden. Been coming here since 1979. Always friendly always good. Back. in the day the art of the stack...
2 Utah cities ranked some of the worst to survive in during a dragon invasion
According to a new ranking, two cities from Utah have been cited as some of the worst places to be if a fire-breathing dragon were to ever invade the country. The new ranking, released by Shane Co., lists Provo as the third best city in the United States for a dragon to attack, meaning it’s one of the worst to survive in should a dragon invasion ever happen. Provo was ranked so high due to its variety of high elevations, lack of aviation facilities to cloud the skies, and plenty of parkland that make for ideal dragon conditions.
Layton family pleading for return of irreplaceable Halloween candy bowl
LAYTON, Utah — A Layton family is hoping for the return of a special bowl they set on their porch for trick-or-treaters that they say was stolen. It wasn’t enough of a theft to report to police, but the bowl is priceless to that family. That family lives...
Logan City lacked in its due diligence – Cache Valley Daily
Hi my name is Jonathan Haycock, a long time resident of Logan city. I have lived here for over twenty years. I have seen this city grow. I’ve seen the ups and downs this community has been through. I want to bring to light an incident that occurred to me and my family in the month of October.
Up to $4,300 offered for Utahns to replace wood stove, fireplace heating
SALT LAKE CITY — A wood stove and fireplace conversion project aims to help eligible Utahns upgrade their wood burning stove or fireplace, and offers an way to help reduce winter pollution caused by wood burning. The Wood Stove and Fireplace Conversion Assistance Program was initially announced for Cache...
Police standoff in West Bountiful ends peacefully, suspect surrenders
WEST BOUNTIFUL, Utah — After nearly seven hours, police in West Bountiful say a SWAT standoff that resulted from a domestic violence situation has ended Tuesday night with the suspect surrendering to police. According to police, they were notified of a domestic violence situation in the area of 200...
Utah woman shot at Ogden Halloween party
A Utah woman was shot in the lower leg during a Halloween Party in the early hours of Sunday morning, according to the Ogden City Police Department.
Cache garbage consortium moves ahead minus four towns
Although four towns have now left a consortium of Cache Valley municipalities exploring joint garbage service, one of the group’s leaders is confident the remaining partners will be successful in their efforts to find a feasible alternative to Logan’s soon-to-be-abandoned countywide trash program. Citing a desire to control...
Woman recovering in hospital after shot by stray bullet at an Ogden Halloween party
A woman is currently in the hospital after an alleged shooting at an Ogden Halloween party that took place early Sunday morning. Officials with Ogden Police say that the shooting took place in the area of 900 North Grammercy Avenue after a verbal disagreement broke out when a group of people were told to leave the party in question.
Update: Woman in wheelchair hit by cement truck identified as Logan resident, 65
LOGAN, Utah, Oct. 29, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Police have identified a woman who died after being hit by a cement truck while crossing Main Street in a motorized wheelchair Friday morning in Logan. Tina Marie Jackman, 65, of Logan, was crossing Main Street near 200 North about 9:50...
Clearfield police searching for missing and endangered 12-year-old
CLEARFIELD, Utah — Clearfield City Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a 12-year-old endangered runaway. Photo courtesy of Clearfield City Police Department Facebook. Torrence Martin is a 12-year-old, African American male, standing at 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighing 120 pounds. He has...
UDOT announces interchange on US-89 at Antelope Drive is now open
LAYTON, Utah — The Utah Department of Transportation announced Tuesday the interchange on US-89 at Antelope Drive in Layton is now open. The interchange is the fourth and final addition to the US-89 reconstruction project in eastern Davis County. According to a news release from UDOT, this interchange will...
Roy police: Suspect with knife arrested after attempted robbery outside grocery store
ROY, Utah, Nov. 2, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A 22-year-old man has been arrested after an aggravated robbery outside the WinCo grocery store in Roy. Isaiah Ezquiel Camacho is charged on suspicion of committing the first-degree felony. The incident occurred on Monday. “The female victim was at the WinCo...
Man accused of cutting woman in Roy parking lot during attempted robbery
ROY, Utah — A woman who had just loaded groceries into her car at a Roy store parking lot suffered a cut finger after a man, who police said is transient, tried to rob her at knifepoint. The attack happened just before midnight on Halloween at the WinCo store...
Clarkston man arrested for allegedly abusing woman for decades – Cache Valley Daily
LOGAN — New allegations have come out against a 40-year-old Clarkston man accused of abusing a woman for decades. Baldomero Maldonado-Villagomez was booked on new offences Tuesday at the Cache County Jail. According to an arrest report, Cache County Sheriff’s deputies were called to a domestic dispute at Maldonado’s...
