Darren Gough: Yorkshire confirm ex-fast bowler as managing director of cricket
Darren Gough has been permanently appointed as Yorkshire's managing director of cricket. The 52-year-old was initially given the role on an interim basis in December 2021 after the fallout from the Azeem Rafiq racism scandal saw Martyn Moxon leave the club. Yorkshire were relegated to Division Two of the County...
Census: Migration biggest part of England and Wales population rise
The number of people in England and Wales who were born outside the UK has increased by 2.5 million since 2011, latest census data shows. The 2021 survey counted 10 million foreign-born people, among a population of 59.5 million in England and Wales. Of these, India was the most common...
Rugby League World Cup: England coach Shaun Wane 'living the dream'
Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer and online; Live commentary on Radio 5 Live and Sports Extra; Live texts and highlights on BBC Sport website & app. England head coach Shaun Wane says he is "honoured" as he prepares to lead his country in the last eight of the Rugby League World Cup in his home town of Wigan on Saturday.
Leicester: Willie Kirk replaces Lydia Bedford as Foxes boss
Leicester manager Lydia Bedford has stepped down as manager with director of women's football Willie Kirk taking over the Women's Super League side. Bedford and her assistant Nicola Williams both depart after the players were informed of the decision on Thursday. Leicester are bottom of the WSL table with no...
Brighton's Veatriki Sarri on rising through lower leagues to become first Greek in WSL
It was not until Brighton forward Veatriki Sarri read England legend Kelly Smith's autobiography that she realised she could become a professional footballer. Growing up in Crete, Greece, in a working-class family, Sarri would spend hours playing football on the streets with her brother. On her 12th birthday she was...
Ronnie Radford: Iconic FA Cup goalscorer dies aged 79
Ronnie Radford, scorer of one of the most iconic goals in FA Cup history, has died at the age of 79. Radford powered home a 35-yard first-time shot on a muddy pitch to help non-league Hereford United upset top-flight Newcastle United in the third round in 1972. "Ronnie is not...
Hull confirm Liam Rosenior as head coach on contract to 2025
Hull have confirmed the appointment of Liam Rosenior, who played for the club from 2010 to 2015, including in an FA Cup final
