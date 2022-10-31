ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
firefighternation.com

Los Angeles (CA) Arsonist Terrorizing Atwater Village Neighborhood

Los Angeles Fire Department and Police Department investigators are looking for a serial arsonist in the Atwater Village neighborhood. To date, the arsonist has targeted cars and trash cans, but residents are concerned the criminal may begin torching houses, putting lives at risk. The most recent fire occurred on Halloween...
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy