Volleyball Falls in Three Close Sets at UT Martin
MARTIN, Tenn. -- The Morehead State volleyball team battled tough but lost to the UT Martin Skyhawks in three close sets (18-25, 23-25, 22-25) Thursday on the road at Skyhawk Fieldhouse. The loss dropped Morehead State's record to 13-13 overall and 9-6 in OVC play. It was only the fourth...
Eagle Quartet Earns All-OVC Soccer Awards
MOREHEAD, Ky. -- A quartet of Morehead State Soccer athletes earned All-Ohio Valley Conference accolades as the league announced its postseason honors Thursday on the eve of the final weekend of the conference tournament. Senior forward Colleen Swift (Loveland, Ohio) earned a spot on the First-Team, becoming the first Eagle...
Soccer Set to Face SIUE in OVC Semifinal Friday
SCHEDULE PAGE (LINKS TO LIVE STATS AND VIDEO) MOREHEAD, Ky. – — The OVC is down to the final four, and for the first time since 2015, the Morehead State soccer team is amongst the four teams headed to Cookeville, Tennessee for the semifinals. Three seed MSU faces off with two seed SIUE, while host and one seed Tennessee Tech plays Lindenwood on the other side of the bracket.
Volleyball Heads to UT Martin for Thursday-Friday Crucial OVC Series
SCHEDULE PAGE (LINKS TO LIVE VIDEO AND STATS) MOREHEAD, Ky. -- Morehead State volleyball heads to West Tennessee this week to face the OVC first-place Skyhawks at UT Martin. The early weekend series begins with a 7 p.m. ET match Thursday and concludes with a Friday matinee at 3 p.m.
Olivia Hensley Notches Top-20 Finish as Women's Golf Wraps Up Fall Slate
MOREHEAD, Ky. – — Morehead State women's golf wrapped up their fall slate at the Mercer Invitational Tuesday, claiming a top-10 finish. The Eagles carded rounds of 309-300-304—913 throughout the two-day event. Olivia Hensley once again led the Eagles after fashioning rounds of 74-76-73--223, notching a top-20...
