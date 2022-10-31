SCHEDULE PAGE (LINKS TO LIVE STATS AND VIDEO) MOREHEAD, Ky. – — The OVC is down to the final four, and for the first time since 2015, the Morehead State soccer team is amongst the four teams headed to Cookeville, Tennessee for the semifinals. Three seed MSU faces off with two seed SIUE, while host and one seed Tennessee Tech plays Lindenwood on the other side of the bracket.

MOREHEAD, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO