Read full article on original website
Related
WRAL
Walmart Black Friday Deals for Days sale starts Monday, Nov. 7 with new events each week
* This post contains affiliate links and we may earn a small commission if you use them. Walmart's Black Friday Deals for Days Sale is returning for 2022 with three separate savings events starting every Monday in November! Then, on Nov. 28, the Walmart Cyber Monday event takes place. Each...
2022 Walmart Black Friday deals announced
BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Walmart has announced its plans for Black Friday shopping in 2022 featuring new savings and even more deals. The announcement comes after Walmart U.S. CEO John Furner confirmed the stores’ closing on Thanksgiving Day for the third year in a row. The retailer closed for the first time in 30 years in 2020 due to the pandemic.
Walmart Black Friday Deals for Days savings event returns November 7
Walmart's month long Black Friday sale is back in a big way
Best 75-inch TV deals in October 2022
In need of a new TV? Here are the best 75-inch TV deals from every retailer.
4 Apps You Should Remove Immediately Because They’re Slowing Down Your iPhone
Your iPhone is slow and sluggish — and you’ve done everything you can to try and find solutions. You’re only charging it with Apple-certified accessories and maybe you’ve even kicked your overnight charging habit in favor or something less frequent but more effective. That’s all great, but the apps that you are using could still be doing a number on your device and dragging it to a snail’s pace.
Gamespot
Best Buy Early Black Friday Deals Include Some Incredible Discounts
The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site. Best Buy must have written down the wrong dates on its calendar, because right you’ll find dozens of products available with Black Friday price tags. Black Friday won’t truly begin until late November, but from now until October 27 you’ll find TVs, laptops, headphones, and more listed for some of the best prices of the year.
Digital Trends
Walmart is having a huge sale on 75-inch TVs today — from $578
The 2022 holiday shopping season is fast approaching, and if you’re looking to upgrade your home theater with a new television but have been holding off for the upcoming sales, now’s the time to start planning your search — but you may not even have to wait any longer. Walmart is one of the best retailers when it comes to 4K TV deals, offering solid discounts on pretty much all the best brands year-round. Right now, it has some killer 75-inch TV deals that are ripe for the picking by anybody looking for a plus-sized television that can deliver a cinematic experience right at home without costing a fortune. We’ve smoked out the three juiciest picks right here:
Yahoo!
Walmart's secret sale room has a treasure trove of deals— score over $1,000 off (yes, really)!
Everyone knows that Walmart's got epic deals on everything from electronics to clothes. But what's even better? They've got a secret Flash Picks page where you can score amazing discounts on sale items that were already too good to be true. Here's where you'll find everything you need for less, including TVs, smart devices and home goods. But you've got to snap 'em up quick — these deals only last through Sunday or while supplies last.
Digital Trends
Hurry — Walmart has a 70-inch 4K TV for just $448 right now
Every home theater needs a great 4K TV at its center, and if you’re looking to live large with your home theater, the onn. 70-inch 4K Roku smart TV is only $448 at Walmart right now. That’s an impressive savings of $100 from its regular price of $548, and it makes for one of the best TV deals you’ll find. Free shipping is included. So if the simplicity of a Roku TV combined with the size of a 70-inch screen is right for your home theater, click over to Walmart now to claim one of the best Walmart TV deals available.
I found a Walmart secret hidden clearance item for $25 – it’s listed online for $399
A TIKTOKER has revealed the ultimate savings possible with Walmart's secret clearance. Brand name beats headphones, a kids' swing-set, and even a full-sized treadmill were among the items scored in this shopping trip. TikTok user this_is_nt revealed savings of nearly 94 percent through Walmart's secret clearance in a recent video.
WRAL
Walmart Black Friday Event #1 ad has dropped, some deals are live NOW, Walmart+ Membership half off through Nov. 3
* This post contains affiliate links and we may earn a small commission if you use them. The Walmart Black Friday Deals for Days sneak peek for the first event starting Nov. 7 is available to see and some of the sales are even live NOW at Walmart.com HERE! See below for a list of deals.
Goodbye Forever! Costco Is Pulling These Beloved Items From Stores
Costco is one of the most iconic and nifty big box retailers to shop at, and their stores carry a wide variety of products that shoppers rave about online. As reported by Eat This, Not That! some of our favorite Costco items simply cannot last forever, and the warehouses use a method that many customers have deemed the “death star.”
Samsung Galaxy owners are getting a great free Android upgrade
One UI 5 will make your Samsung Galaxy Android phone even more personal
10 Things You Should Always Buy at Walmart
If you're of the opinion that name-brand products are superior when it comes to quality, that's not always the case. What you can count on is that name brands will often be more expensive than...
Samsung has huge sales on Galaxy phones right now. Here are the deals
Samsung’s weeklong electronics sale is in full swing with time still left to cash in on its phone deals. The “Samsung Week 2022″ sale features many price drops on tech products, but most notable is the savings available on smartphones. Several Samsung Galaxy phone models have their...
Dollar Tree: 5 High-Quality Items To Buy Now
Who says the good stuff has to cost a lot? Regular shoppers at Dollar Tree will tell you it doesn't have to cost any more than $1.25. SNAP Benefits: Can You Use EBT Card/Food Stamps To Purchase Hot...
'A slap in the face': Leaked documents show Amazon warehouse workers are upset over the company's new raises
Welcome to the weekend (almost). Writing to you from New York, I'm Jordan Parker Erb. It's a jam-packed edition today: We've got an inside look at leaked messages from Amazon workers who aren't pleased with the company's new raises, and the latest details on the Elon Musk-Twitter showdown. Plus, a...
The best Aldi Specialbuys to have on your radar this week
If you’ve ever shopped at Aldi, it’s likely you’ll be familiar with its middle aisle, which has earned the budget supermarket a cult following in recent years. Home to what Aldi calls its “Specialbuys”, it’s filled with practically everything you could ever need, from cordless vacuum cleaners and silk pillowcases to fancy pet beds and even barbecues.Delivering an exciting mix of great-value products that cover a wide range of activities and hobbies, such as sports, camping, DIY, beauty and much more, the bargain buys are available to purchase in Aldi stores.But, if you fancy skipping the queues and being...
The One Setting You Should Turn Off Immediately To Speed Up Your iPhone And Improve Battery Life
Frustrated with your slow iPhone? Before you throw in the towel and splurge on a brand new device or even a new battery, keep in mind that certain phone settings can contribute to an ever-dwindling battery. So changing those settings is the easiest, fastest, and cheapest way that you can make your phone run more efficiently.
Phone Arena
T-Mobile has three different 5G phones on sale for free with broken trade-ins now
There are at least two big reasons we can think of why you should check your home desk drawers and any old storage containers you might keep around the house immediately to locate and get rid of all your phones that are no longer in use. The first is that...
Comments / 0