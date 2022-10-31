ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
shefinds

4 Apps You Should Remove Immediately Because They’re Slowing Down Your iPhone

Your iPhone is slow and sluggish — and you’ve done everything you can to try and find solutions. You’re only charging it with Apple-certified accessories and maybe you’ve even kicked your overnight charging habit in favor or something less frequent but more effective. That’s all great, but the apps that you are using could still be doing a number on your device and dragging it to a snail’s pace.
Gamespot

Best Buy Early Black Friday Deals Include Some Incredible Discounts

The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site. Best Buy must have written down the wrong dates on its calendar, because right you’ll find dozens of products available with Black Friday price tags. Black Friday won’t truly begin until late November, but from now until October 27 you’ll find TVs, laptops, headphones, and more listed for some of the best prices of the year.
Digital Trends

Walmart is having a huge sale on 75-inch TVs today — from $578

The 2022 holiday shopping season is fast approaching, and if you’re looking to upgrade your home theater with a new television but have been holding off for the upcoming sales, now’s the time to start planning your search — but you may not even have to wait any longer. Walmart is one of the best retailers when it comes to 4K TV deals, offering solid discounts on pretty much all the best brands year-round. Right now, it has some killer 75-inch TV deals that are ripe for the picking by anybody looking for a plus-sized television that can deliver a cinematic experience right at home without costing a fortune. We’ve smoked out the three juiciest picks right here:
Yahoo!

Walmart's secret sale room has a treasure trove of deals— score over $1,000 off (yes, really)!

Everyone knows that Walmart's got epic deals on everything from electronics to clothes. But what's even better? They've got a secret Flash Picks page where you can score amazing discounts on sale items that were already too good to be true. Here's where you'll find everything you need for less, including TVs, smart devices and home goods. But you've got to snap 'em up quick — these deals only last through Sunday or while supplies last.
Digital Trends

Hurry — Walmart has a 70-inch 4K TV for just $448 right now

Every home theater needs a great 4K TV at its center, and if you’re looking to live large with your home theater, the onn. 70-inch 4K Roku smart TV is only $448 at Walmart right now. That’s an impressive savings of $100 from its regular price of $548, and it makes for one of the best TV deals you’ll find. Free shipping is included. So if the simplicity of a Roku TV combined with the size of a 70-inch screen is right for your home theater, click over to Walmart now to claim one of the best Walmart TV deals available.
shefinds

Goodbye Forever! Costco Is Pulling These Beloved Items From Stores

Costco is one of the most iconic and nifty big box retailers to shop at, and their stores carry a wide variety of products that shoppers rave about online. As reported by Eat This, Not That! some of our favorite Costco items simply cannot last forever, and the warehouses use a method that many customers have deemed the “death star.”
NJ.com

Samsung has huge sales on Galaxy phones right now. Here are the deals

Samsung’s weeklong electronics sale is in full swing with time still left to cash in on its phone deals. The “Samsung Week 2022″ sale features many price drops on tech products, but most notable is the savings available on smartphones. Several Samsung Galaxy phone models have their...
The Independent

The best Aldi Specialbuys to have on your radar this week

If you’ve ever shopped at Aldi, it’s likely you’ll be familiar with its middle aisle, which has earned the budget supermarket a cult following in recent years. Home to what Aldi calls its “Specialbuys”, it’s filled with practically everything you could ever need, from cordless vacuum cleaners and silk pillowcases to fancy pet beds and even barbecues.Delivering an exciting mix of great-value products that cover a wide range of activities and hobbies, such as sports, camping, DIY, beauty and much more, the bargain buys are available to purchase in Aldi stores.But, if you fancy skipping the queues and being...

Comments / 0

Community Policy