Maine State

Q106.5

Maine Waterfowl Hunters Asked to Avoid Shooting Female Eider Ducks

Due to the toll avian influenza has taken on nesting populations in Canada, Maine waterfowl hunters are being asked to avoid harvesting female and immature eider sea ducks. The Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife is asking hunters to avoid the taking of immature and female eider sea ducks. Voluntary compliance with the request from wildlife officials comes after Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza killed many nesting female eiders in the St Lawrence waterway in Canada. According to IFW, "an estimated 5-15% of nesting eider females died this year, negatively impacting the eider population, possibly for several years."
Q97.9

Tourist Hotspot Named Maine’s Most Family-Friendly City

Throughout the state of Maine, you'll find plenty of towns and cities with lots of family-friendly activities to do. Many of Maine's beachfront communities cater to families in the summer with offerings of amusement parks, arcades, mini golf, and of course, beaches. But according to a recent article released by Travel Pulse, none of those popular beachfront places are Maine's most family-friendly city. Instead, a different hotspot was chosen.
Q106.5

Are B&M Baked Beans the Same Since Leaving the Great State of Maine?

There aren't many things that are more "Maine" then baked beans. I'd even go so far as to say that there are things that are equal, but baked beans are thoroughly ingrained into Maine's culture. They're literally part of the fabric of our identity. All my life, Saturday night has always been bean night. Sure, in adulthood I've gotten away from the practice a bit, but it's still very near and dear to my heart.
observer-me.com

This is the best time to shoot a buck in Maine

Have you ever sat back and wondered which days, or weeks, are best for buck hunting in Maine?. I certainly have, and it turns out that while some of my assumptions were on target others proved to be misconceptions. For example, I had always believed that because of the effects...
Q97.9

Maine and New Hampshire Are Getting Absolutely Screwed This Weekend

There's no way this is real life. It's November. IN NEW ENGLAND. And we're turning the clocks back this weekend. And we're getting absolutely screwed because of it. Maybe next to the fact that the rest of the country is on the metric system and we're the only country that isn't, one of the most controversial things that seems like it'll forever be debated is the time change.
Kool AM

New Maine Target Store Opens Days Before ‘Official Opening’

Last month, we got word that the new Target store in Auburn was going to be opening on November 6. According to an article on WGME's website, the store was open on Tuesday - about a week ahead of the projected opening date. A stream of local celebs, including Auburn's Mayor Levesque, stopped in to check out the new store.
AUBURN, ME
WGME

A deep dive into Maine's winter forecast

PORTLAND (WGME) -- Maine's winter could look similar to the last two years, with warmer than normal average temperatures and big swings in temperature and precipitation. Some of the highlights in CBS13's Winter Forecast for 2022/23 include:. Warmer than normal temperatures. Around normal precipitation. Around normal to below normal snowfall.
B98.5

Maine Will Experience A Late Fall “Heatwave” This Weekend

By now, most normal people have packed away all of their "summer" clothes. T-Shirts, short pants, light jackets, etc. Well, you may end up needing some of those clothes this weekend. It looks like we are going to be dealing with some unseasonably warm temperatures this Saturday, Sunday, and Monday.
observer-me.com

Maine is taking a step backward in protecting our native fish

For the second year in a row, the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife has proposed sweeping rule changes that will liberalize the regulations on most of the waters affected. This includes wild native brook trout waters, State Heritage Fish waters and rare Arctic charr waters. The impetus of...
wabi.tv

Maine is getting more than $42 million in LIHEAP Funding

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The money is crucial for many families to warm their homes each year. Even more this year as energy costs skyrocket. Maine is getting $42.5 million. Senator Susan Collins was part of a bipartisan effort to secure billions more in LIHEAP funding. This supplemental funding gives...
Q106.5

2 Pedestrians, 1 Cyclist Killed in Maine in the Past Week

It's been a deadly week on Maine's roads as two pedestrians and one person on a bicycle have been fatally struck by vehicles. The Bicycle Coalition of Maine is cautioning drivers and people sharing the roads with vehicles that this is a dangerous time of year. With the shortening days, everyone is getting used to sharper angles of the sun and low light conditions during their daily commutes. In the past week, BCM officials report three people have died after being struck by vehicles.
WMTW

Highlights of final 2022 Maine gubernatorial debate

Five days before Election Day, Maine's leading candidates for Governor, incumbent Democrat Janet Mills and Republican challenger Paul LePage met in their fifth and final debate in Portland on Thursday night, broadcast by WMTW and moderated by Jon Chrisos. The hour covered topics from inflation to education, abortion and health...
Q106.5

Mother Nature’s Going to be Serving Up an Absolutely Gorgeous Weekend

Mother Nature is off her rocker again, but in our favor. For once... Usually, we're always getting a raw deal of some kind where weather is concerned. I've always said it seems like Maine gets the weather no one else wants. Usually we're having rain at the wrong time, snow when we shouldn't, and fog almost every morning somewhere. It's like a getting an apple in your Halloween bag most of the time.
proclaimerscv.com

Mills Administration Sending Inflation Relief Checks to Around 850,000 Residents and Maine People.

On 1st November 2022, the mills admistration declares that they will provide relief checks to the taxpayers of Maine and around the state. The Mills administration will provide relief checks to more than 850,000 people and residents as you can see from the title. This inflation relief is one of the strongest reliefs ever for the residents of the country.
