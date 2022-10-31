Read full article on original website
Related
Maine Waterfowl Hunters Asked to Avoid Shooting Female Eider Ducks
Due to the toll avian influenza has taken on nesting populations in Canada, Maine waterfowl hunters are being asked to avoid harvesting female and immature eider sea ducks. The Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife is asking hunters to avoid the taking of immature and female eider sea ducks. Voluntary compliance with the request from wildlife officials comes after Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza killed many nesting female eiders in the St Lawrence waterway in Canada. According to IFW, "an estimated 5-15% of nesting eider females died this year, negatively impacting the eider population, possibly for several years."
Tourist Hotspot Named Maine’s Most Family-Friendly City
Throughout the state of Maine, you'll find plenty of towns and cities with lots of family-friendly activities to do. Many of Maine's beachfront communities cater to families in the summer with offerings of amusement parks, arcades, mini golf, and of course, beaches. But according to a recent article released by Travel Pulse, none of those popular beachfront places are Maine's most family-friendly city. Instead, a different hotspot was chosen.
Are B&M Baked Beans the Same Since Leaving the Great State of Maine?
There aren't many things that are more "Maine" then baked beans. I'd even go so far as to say that there are things that are equal, but baked beans are thoroughly ingrained into Maine's culture. They're literally part of the fabric of our identity. All my life, Saturday night has always been bean night. Sure, in adulthood I've gotten away from the practice a bit, but it's still very near and dear to my heart.
observer-me.com
This is the best time to shoot a buck in Maine
Have you ever sat back and wondered which days, or weeks, are best for buck hunting in Maine?. I certainly have, and it turns out that while some of my assumptions were on target others proved to be misconceptions. For example, I had always believed that because of the effects...
Here’s How Many Snowstorms Major Places in Maine Get Each Winter
There's an inevitable truth to every winter in Maine: there will be snow. But how often it snows and how much snow there will be is an always-evolving answer. There have been plenty of warm winters in Maine and several bad winters with a seemingly endless amount of storms. As...
Maine and New Hampshire Are Getting Absolutely Screwed This Weekend
There's no way this is real life. It's November. IN NEW ENGLAND. And we're turning the clocks back this weekend. And we're getting absolutely screwed because of it. Maybe next to the fact that the rest of the country is on the metric system and we're the only country that isn't, one of the most controversial things that seems like it'll forever be debated is the time change.
mainepublic.org
Ahead of the midterm election, young immigrant voters detail their concerns and hopes for Maine
There are two Somali Americans running for seats in the Maine Legislature this year, and a growing number of Mainers from immigrant backgrounds are seeking, and winning, positions in municipal government. Still, some say much more representation is needed in the state. That's one point that came up during a...
wabi.tv
Final Maine Gubernatorial Debate 2022: Mills, LePage on inflation, child protective services
PORTLAND, Maine (WABI) - Maine’s gubernatorial election is five days away - and both candidates used their final debate Thursday as one last chance to reaffirm their positions. Democratic incumbent Governor Janet Mills and Republican former governor Paul LePage sparred on several topics during tonight’s debate broadcast across WABI,...
New Maine Target Store Opens Days Before ‘Official Opening’
Last month, we got word that the new Target store in Auburn was going to be opening on November 6. According to an article on WGME's website, the store was open on Tuesday - about a week ahead of the projected opening date. A stream of local celebs, including Auburn's Mayor Levesque, stopped in to check out the new store.
WGME
A deep dive into Maine's winter forecast
PORTLAND (WGME) -- Maine's winter could look similar to the last two years, with warmer than normal average temperatures and big swings in temperature and precipitation. Some of the highlights in CBS13's Winter Forecast for 2022/23 include:. Warmer than normal temperatures. Around normal precipitation. Around normal to below normal snowfall.
Maine Will Experience A Late Fall “Heatwave” This Weekend
By now, most normal people have packed away all of their "summer" clothes. T-Shirts, short pants, light jackets, etc. Well, you may end up needing some of those clothes this weekend. It looks like we are going to be dealing with some unseasonably warm temperatures this Saturday, Sunday, and Monday.
observer-me.com
Maine is taking a step backward in protecting our native fish
For the second year in a row, the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife has proposed sweeping rule changes that will liberalize the regulations on most of the waters affected. This includes wild native brook trout waters, State Heritage Fish waters and rare Arctic charr waters. The impetus of...
wabi.tv
Maine is getting more than $42 million in LIHEAP Funding
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The money is crucial for many families to warm their homes each year. Even more this year as energy costs skyrocket. Maine is getting $42.5 million. Senator Susan Collins was part of a bipartisan effort to secure billions more in LIHEAP funding. This supplemental funding gives...
2 Pedestrians, 1 Cyclist Killed in Maine in the Past Week
It's been a deadly week on Maine's roads as two pedestrians and one person on a bicycle have been fatally struck by vehicles. The Bicycle Coalition of Maine is cautioning drivers and people sharing the roads with vehicles that this is a dangerous time of year. With the shortening days, everyone is getting used to sharper angles of the sun and low light conditions during their daily commutes. In the past week, BCM officials report three people have died after being struck by vehicles.
Maine Has Winter Igloo Dining on Top of a Cliff With Spectacular Ocean Views
Maine has some spectacular views all year round. Yes, we get many tourists during the summer months, but there is still so much to see during the rest of the year. Just because it gets cold outside during the winter months, doesn't mean you cannot go enjoy the breathtaking views that Maine has to offer.
WMTW
Highlights of final 2022 Maine gubernatorial debate
Five days before Election Day, Maine's leading candidates for Governor, incumbent Democrat Janet Mills and Republican challenger Paul LePage met in their fifth and final debate in Portland on Thursday night, broadcast by WMTW and moderated by Jon Chrisos. The hour covered topics from inflation to education, abortion and health...
mainepublic.org
What’s driving Maine’s surging electricity costs? Despite campaign rhetoric, not renewable energy
Electricity and energy prices are major issues in Maine's gubernatorial race ahead of what is expected to be a difficult winter for many families. But the political rhetoric often obscures the real reasons electricity rates are rising across New England – and appear poised to go even higher in Maine.
WGME
Jury awards $3M after finding Maine hospital discriminated against Black manager
BANGOR (BDN) -- An all-white jury awarded a native of Ghana $3 million in compensatory and punitive damages after it determined that Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center discriminated against him on the basis of race and sex when the organization fired him in 2019 as the practice manager of its Orono primary care location.
Mother Nature’s Going to be Serving Up an Absolutely Gorgeous Weekend
Mother Nature is off her rocker again, but in our favor. For once... Usually, we're always getting a raw deal of some kind where weather is concerned. I've always said it seems like Maine gets the weather no one else wants. Usually we're having rain at the wrong time, snow when we shouldn't, and fog almost every morning somewhere. It's like a getting an apple in your Halloween bag most of the time.
proclaimerscv.com
Mills Administration Sending Inflation Relief Checks to Around 850,000 Residents and Maine People.
On 1st November 2022, the mills admistration declares that they will provide relief checks to the taxpayers of Maine and around the state. The Mills administration will provide relief checks to more than 850,000 people and residents as you can see from the title. This inflation relief is one of the strongest reliefs ever for the residents of the country.
Q106.5
Brewer, ME
5K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Q106.5 plays the best country and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Bangor, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0