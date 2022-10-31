There aren't many things that are more "Maine" then baked beans. I'd even go so far as to say that there are things that are equal, but baked beans are thoroughly ingrained into Maine's culture. They're literally part of the fabric of our identity. All my life, Saturday night has always been bean night. Sure, in adulthood I've gotten away from the practice a bit, but it's still very near and dear to my heart.

MAINE STATE ・ 6 HOURS AGO