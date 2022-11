The Sales Institute at the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga Gary W. Rollins College of Business is officially open for business. After more than two years in the planning, the Sales Institute has the mission to train and educate students entering the sales community and connect with local businesses. A ribbon-cutting took place on Wednesday, Nov. 2, at the institute’s third-floor location in Fletcher Hall, introducing both the Sales Institute and the Business Skills Laboratory.

