Son of Famed Actor Dies at 25
The son of famed actor Tim Roth, has died at 25, according to Variety. The younger Roth’s cause of death was cancer. Cormac was a musician, and Variety notes that he was “talented guitarist, composer and producer.”
Selena Gomez Candidly Called Her Breakup From Justin Bieber "The Best Thing That Ever Happened" To Her In Her New Documentary "My Mind And Me"
"Everything was so public. I felt haunted by a past relationship that no one wanted to let go of. Then I just moved past it, and I wasn't afraid anymore."
New this week: Bruce Springsteen, 'The Big Brunch' and Sonic
This week's new entertainment releases include albums by Bruce Springsteen and Louis Tomlinson, Olivia Wilde's "Don't Worry Darling" hits HBO Max, and Dan Levy of Emmy-winning "Schitt's Creek" fame has "The Big Brunch," a cooking competition he created and hosts
Florence Pugh Nodded To Her Venice Drama During Halloween
Way back in September, Florence Pugh arrived in Venice just in time to avoid press for Don’t Worry Darling, the Olivia Wilde film dogged with more drama and gossip than season five of The Crown. Wearing a royal purple Valentino set with a bandeau top, her button-down shirt open, and tiny shorts on display, Pugh smiled at photographers as she swung her matching purse and strutted by in purple heels.
Mood Star Nicôle Lecky Owns Her Creative Vision
There’s something quite striking about Nicôle Lecky. She’s witty and stylish, multitalented and grounded—but what stands out most about the 32-year-old English-Jamaican actress is her authenticity. When Lecky joins our Zoom call to chat about her blossoming career and her BBC Three series, Mood, she sets the tone with a confession. “I’m having an absolute ‘mare,” she says with a tinge of humor. Sporting a baby-blue, tawny-brown color-blocked teddy jacket and a sleek middle-part ponytail, Lecky explains that she’s acclimating to a new laptop after spilling water on her old one. She now has to transfer all of her backed files—a nightmare indeed. But she quickly focuses on the silver lining: “At least I’m a backup kind of girl,” she says.
A Quiet Place
Lupita Nyong’o is in talks to join the ever-growing A Quiet Place universe. According to Deadline, the actress is in “final negotiations” to star in a spin-off of the horror film, titled A Quiet Place: Day One. Michael Sarnoski (who recently worked with Nicholas Cage on the...
Beyoncé Shows Her Family Pride With a Belated Halloween Costume
Halloween will henceforth be celebrated on November 3rd. Why? Because Beyoncé has dubbed it so. After an onslaught of celebrity Halloween costumes piled in over the weekend, the singer said “Let’s take a beat,” and dropped her family’s costume three days late. And it was well worth the wait.
Zoey Deutch Is Here For Your Holiday Rom-Com Needs
Zoey Deutch spent much of her childhood rifling through clothing at vintage stores and frequenting garage and estate sales, where she searched for treasures with her mother and sister. The Not Okay star—who shot to fame in films like Why Him? and Set It Up—traveled often with her parents, actor Lea Thompson and director Howard Deutch. “We were always going to weird places for my mom and dad’s work,” she says from her home in Los Angeles. “We would find ourselves in these small towns, and those are the best places to go vintage shopping.” Her family may not have known it at the time, but Deutch was on the hunt for one particular item: a classic, black Coach bag with a buckle on the front. “I wanted a smaller one that was really beat up,” she explains, “Because my thing with nice bags is, if they’re brand new, I’m afraid of scratching them. One scratch on a black leather bag looks terrible, but if it’s beat to shit and worn-in, it looks great.”
Kim Kardashian Does Evil Scientist Chic With White Trench Coat
On Monday night, Kim Kardashian headed to the Zero Bond private members club in New York City for dinner with a friend, but she was dressed for doing a few ethically questionable lab experiments. The SKIMS founder was wearing a white trench coat by Balenciaga over a white minidress with a plunging neckline. The coat featured large bronze buttons and flared cuffs.
