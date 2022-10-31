Zoey Deutch spent much of her childhood rifling through clothing at vintage stores and frequenting garage and estate sales, where she searched for treasures with her mother and sister. The Not Okay star—who shot to fame in films like Why Him? and Set It Up—traveled often with her parents, actor Lea Thompson and director Howard Deutch. “We were always going to weird places for my mom and dad’s work,” she says from her home in Los Angeles. “We would find ourselves in these small towns, and those are the best places to go vintage shopping.” Her family may not have known it at the time, but Deutch was on the hunt for one particular item: a classic, black Coach bag with a buckle on the front. “I wanted a smaller one that was really beat up,” she explains, “Because my thing with nice bags is, if they’re brand new, I’m afraid of scratching them. One scratch on a black leather bag looks terrible, but if it’s beat to shit and worn-in, it looks great.”

2 DAYS AGO