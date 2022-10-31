Read full article on original website
carolinacoastonline.com
Community Calendar – November 4, 2022 Edition
Send calendar submissions to nikki@thenewstimes.com. North Carolina Maritime Museum in Beaufort –Friday, Nov. 4 ; 5 -7 p.m. Join us for our third and final "Fall First Friday" art reception as we highlight the work of artist Vicki Mann, potter Tony Quick and jeweler Amy Pittman Hughes. Vicki and Tony will have an 'artist talk' to discuss their "Earthwork + Saltwork" collaboration at 5:00pm. Come early to hear and see their vision. Front Street Taco will be providing light hors d'oeuvres, and other refreshments will be offered. Click the link below for more information and future events: https://maritimefriends.org/first-fridays/
newbernnow.com
Things to Do Around the Greater New Bern Area: Nov. 3 – 6, 2022
The Producers: A Mel Brooks Musical opens on Nov. 4 at the New Bern Civic Theatre, 414 Pollock Street. Call 252-633-0567 for ticket information. VVA Chapter 886 is honoring all veterans in the 2022 Field of Flags at Union Point Park from Nov. 4 through Nov. 12. New Bern Artists...
WITN
Popular sailboat to stop in Beaufort next week
BEAUFORT, N.C. (WITN) - A popular boat meant to inspire people to follow their dreams will be making a stop along the Crystal Coast. Captain Hugh and Julie Covert, along with their crew, will be sailing Schooner Huron Jewel into Beaufort on Nov. 9. Tours of the schooner will then be offered on Nov. 10 and 11 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Gallants Channel, where they will be docked during their stay.
WNCT
Sibling Rivalry, Couple of Nerds, and Atlantic Beach!
From Two Peas In a Pod to Couple of Nerds and a new boardwalk for Atlantic Beach in this full show you’ll discover art in the most intricate ways!. Follow us on Facebook and Instagram – @theENCCW Watch more Hello ENC! on Eastern North Carolina CW, weekdays at 12:30pm or online at WNCT.com!
WECT
N.C. Spot Festival returns this weekend, seeks to raise money for local schools
HAMPSTEAD, N.C. (WECT) - The North Carolina Spot Festival will make its return this weekend in Hampstead to raise money for local schools. Per the announcement, the event is scheduled to occur from 9 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. on Nov. 5 and from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Nov. 6. The festival will be held at 14221 U.S. HWY 17 in Hampstead.
carolinacoastonline.com
Newport Christmas parade entries sought
NEWPORT — The 47th annual Newport Christmas Parade will be at 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 4. To receive an application to participate in this year’s parade, contact Kathy Jo Buttery at kbuttery@townofnewport,com or 252-223-4976, ext. 207. The entry deadline is Friday, Nov. 25. The parade will start on...
carolinacoastonline.com
Body found in water near Town Creek Drive in Beaufort
BEAUFORT - A body was found Wednesday near a public boat ramp in Beaufort, according to police. Town officials have identified the man as Paul Anthony Pinto, 62, of Beaufort. At approximately 4:20 p.m. Wednesday, officers with the Beaufort Police Department, Beaufort Fire and EMS personnel responded to the scene after reports were received of a body floating in the Town Creek area.
carolinacoastonline.com
Joseph Pake, 82; service November 8
Joseph Hardy Pake, 82, of Beaufort, passed away on Thursday, November 2, 2022, at the Crystal Coast Hospice House in Newport. He was the owner and operator of AAMCO Transmissions in Raleigh for over 40 years. He was known by the name “Joe Crow” to all of his friends. Joe was a lifelong member of St. Paul’s Episcopal Church of Beaufort.
carolinacoastonline.com
Michael Barbour, 65; no service
Michael Allen Barbour, born in May of 1957, in Morehead City, NC, died in October of 2022, survived by many who loved him. He enjoyed working with his hands, being in nature, and supporting the people he loved. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net. Arrangements...
WITN
Craven County Habitat for Humanity among those hosting ‘Women Build Week’
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - Habitat for Humanity of Craven County is inviting women to get involved during “Women Build Week’. More than 18,000 women volunteers are expected to unite nationwide to build up their communities with habitat homeowners, including one in New Bern. A bustling construction site...
carolinacoastonline.com
Area Death Notices - Nov. 2, 3 & 4
Jimmy Gregory, 76, of Swansboro passed away on Friday, November 4, 2022 at home. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.net Arrangements by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort, NC. Joseph "Joe" Pake, Beaufort. Joseph Hardy Pake, 82, of Beaufort, passed away on Thursday, November...
wcti12.com
Body found near boat ramp in Carteret County
BEAUFORT, Carteret County — Officials with the Beaufort Fire Department confirmed they responded to a call around 4:19 p.m. at 114 Town Creek Drive, where they recovered a body. They said foul play is not suspected and that the Beaufort Police Department is now investigating. Beaufort EMS also responded...
Newly remodeled Jacksonville Walmart set for grand reopening on Friday
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Jacksonville citizens will soon get a better look at the newly remodeled Walmart in town. The newly remodeled Walmart, located at 561 Yopp Road in Jacksonville, will have storewide improvements like an updated produce section, expanded online and pickup services and much more. The store was under construction for the past […]
carolinacoastonline.com
Nancy Gartman, 80; service November 8
Nancy “Carol” Gartman, 80, of Morehead City, North Carolina, passed away on Friday, November 4, 2022, at Carteret Landing. Her funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., Tuesday, November 8th, at First Baptist Church, officiated by Dr. Nate Leonard. The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m., Monday, November 7th, at Munden Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Virginia, at a later date.
WITN
Body identified in accidental Beaufort drowning
BEAUFORT, N.C. (WITN) - Beaufort police say a 62-year-old man drowned accidentally in Town Creek. The body of Paul Pinto, of Beaufort, was found Wednesday around 4:20 p.m. by a boater. Police said an autopsy showed that Pinto died from an accidental drowning and that alcohol use was a contributing...
thewashingtondailynews.com
Town offers reward to catch tree vandal
WASHINGTON PARK — When Washington Park mayor Tom Richter was alerted that a group of trees had been cut from the town’s waterfront, he was perplexed. The trees, around 20 small pines planted around 15 years ago, offered protection against storm erosion. Their root mass had helped preserve the riverbank soils along a stretch of moss-covered tree line, the signature feature of one of the most desirable neighborhoods in Beaufort County.
newbernnow.com
The Great Fire of 1922 — Most Devastating Fire in New Bern’s History
It was the most devastating fire in our history, destroying hundreds of buildings and leaving more than 3000 people homeless, largely in the African-American community. And it was 100 years ago on Dec. 1, 2022. A large partnership of local organizations has joined to commemorate this tragic fire and has planned a whole weekend of events to help us learn and remember.
islandfreepress.org
Coastal flooding, ocean overwash possible next week
Confidence is increasing that multiple days of strong northeast-to-east winds combined with large waves may produce coastal flooding and ocean overwash along the Outer Banks next week, per an update from the National Weather Service (NWS) Newport/Morehead City office. Minor to moderate coastal flooding is possible along the oceanside from...
carolinacoastonline.com
Veterans Day Parade canceled; other event slated for Nov. 5
MOREHEAD CITY — Due to a lack of volunteers, the Veterans Day Parade in Morehead City, traditionally held the Saturday before the holiday, is canceled. Instead, the Veterans Coalition of the Crystal Coast will sponsor a Veteran Celebration beginning at 11 a.m. Nov. 5 at the Train Depot in Morehead City. The event will be open to the public, especially to all veterans and their families.
carolinacoastonline.com
Linda Corsmeier,72; service held
Linda Ann Corsmeier, 72, of Pine Knoll Shores, passed away peacefully in her home on Friday, October 28, 2022, surrounded by her loving family. A visitation was held from 6:00 to 8:00pm, Wednesday, November 02, 2022, at Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City. A funeral mass was held 11:00 am on Thursday, November 03, 2022, at St. Egbert's Catholic Church. An interment service will be in Raleigh, NC, at 11:00 am on Friday, November 04, 2022, at Saint Luke the Evangelist Church.
