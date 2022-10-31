Read full article on original website
Americus Times-Recorder
SGTC Adult Education provides math tutoring for GED test
AMERICUS – The South Georgia Technical College Adult Education department is sponsoring FREE “Math Smash Down” sessions for individuals who have successfully completed three of the four sessions of the GED or General Equivalency Diploma tests. The SGTC Adult Education department will be hosting the sessions on...
Americus Times-Recorder
SGTC waiving application fee in November
AMERICUS – South Georgia Technical College is providing application fee waivers for students who apply during the month of November. November is “Apply to College Month” and students who apply during “No Fee November” can have the $25 application fee waived. SGTC will be hosting...
Americus Times-Recorder
Americus Kiwanis Club hosts Sanford Bishop and Chris West
The Americus Kiwanis Club meets on Fridays at 1pm. As part of an ongoing intention to allow a voter an education on the candidates running for office, the club invited electoral candidates to serve as their program. Kiwanis has a long history of providing this for their members and guests, Both were in attendance for the latest forum.
Internet in West Georgia will get a speed boost from $36 million USDA loan
LISTEN: Communities across a swath of central and west Georgia can look forward to high-speed fiber optic internet following the announcement of a $36 million loan from the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Communities across a swath of central and west Georgia can look forward to high-speed fiber optic internet following...
Americus Times-Recorder
Yearbooks from 1967, 1968, and 1969 donated back to SGTC
AMERICUS – Linda Carll of Lafollette, TN, contacted South Georgia Technical College recently and asked if the college would be interested in securing copies of the 1967, 1968, and 1969 South Georgia Tech Vocational School Technic yearbooks. Her late husband, Robert Curtis Carll, Jr., had attended and graduated from SGTC in 1969.
wfxl.com
Crisp County BOE election bringing out more voters
Back in February was when HB 956 was sent to the Governor's Office and signed. This bill has changed the Board of Education from being at-large positions, which the whole county votes for, to now four district positions and one at-large position. Since early voting has started, Crisp County has...
Major fuel company warns of coming diesel fuel shortage to impact Georgia farmers
HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. — An incoming diesel fuel shortage could soon be impacting your wallet. A major fuel delivery provider issued a "supply alert," warning of the shortage in the Southeast. Georgia farmers like Donald Chase could soon enter yet another challenging scenario. "It's going to be really critical...
41nbc.com
UPDATE: WRPD says school threat post originated in New Mexico
UPDATE (8:30 p.m.) – The Warner Robins Police Department says a threat circulating on social media Tuesday originated in New Mexico. A news release sent to 41NBC Tuesday night said the threats could not be substantiated and that WRPD collaborated with the Houston County Sheriff’s Office and Perry Police Department to determine the post was “made and investigated in New Mexico.”
Early voting in Dougherty County is a hit at Civic Center
ALBANY — If the experience of two Albany voters who cast early ballots on Wednesday is typical of all, the process has been a pleasant one at the Albany Civic Center, where the large space and plenty of poll workers made a difference. While voters in the state are...
Houston County active shooter classes to help churches make 'a blueprint and plan of action'
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — State professionals are coming to teach public safety skills in Houston County for the first time. The Houston County Emergency Management Agency is partnering with Georgia Emergency Management & Homeland Security Agency to give two free public safety courses. Southside Baptist Church agreed to host...
Harris County Sheriff Mike Jolley reacts to comment Democrat Stacey Abrams made about ‘Good ol’ Boy’ sheriffs
Harris County Sheriff Mike Jolley reacts to comment Democrat Stacey Abrams made about 'Good ol' Boy' sheriffs
Tifton, November 04 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Tifton, November 04 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Lee County High School football team will have a game with Tift County High School on November 04, 2022, 16:30:00.
Americus Times-Recorder
Sumter Cycling presents Virtual Georgia Bike Walk Live Summit on Friday, November 4
AMERICUS – The virtual Georgia Bike Walk Live Summit is this Friday, November 4, with mobile workshops in select areas on Saturday, November 5. Registration is free, with memberships and donations to Georgia Bikes encouraged. This a great way to learn about ways to improve bicycle pedestrian activity and infrastructure in the community.
georgiatrend.com
Cordele | Crisp County: Broadening Bragging Rights
Cordele is known as the Watermelon Capital of the World, but it is broadening its bragging rights. Growth in the residential sector, expanding commercial and industrial activity and a rise in tourism attractions are all contributing to the South Georgia town’s rising reputation as a great place to live, work and visit.
41nbc.com
Parents concerned over “threatening social media post”; law enforcement investigating
WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — A threatening social media post has been causing worry for some parents in the Warner Robins area. Both Northside High School and Warner Robins High School made comments on social media concerning the post, saying that they are aware of the post and that “the post does not name a school, but because it’s been shared so many time parents have been worried that it’s about our school”.
'We expect you to operate as such': Macon-Bibb to consider alcohol licenses for 2 'vice marts'
MACON, Ga. — Macon-Bibb County continues to push back against convenience stores they call "vice marts." Mayor Lester Miller says they're sometimes dangerous, and can attract crime. Tuesday, commissioners will decide whether to discipline another one of the stores, when they consider Reliance Food Mart's alcohol license. Each week...
Americus Times-Recorder
Ava Jones and Kayla Langley named Preseason All-PBC
AMERICUS – Georgia Southwestern State University senior guard Ava Jones and junior forward Kayla Langley were named to the 2022-23 Peach Belt Conference women’s basketball preseason All-Conference team. The five-player team was announced this afternoon by the league office. Jones and Langley are the first two Georgia Southwestern women’s basketball players to earn the honor.
Albany business owner David Sampson makes turn into politics to seek District 153 seat
ALBANY — As a political newcomer at the age of 62, David Sampson says he considers the move another chapter in his life that has included one major change in direction prior to his tossing his hat into the ring. Sampson is the Democratic candidate in the Nov. 8...
Americus Times-Recorder
SGTC Jets capture come-from-behind win over Gulf Coast to open the season
AMERICUS – Heart and hustle allowed the South Georgia Technical College Jets (SGTC) to overcome a 10-point deficit with less than 14 minutes on the clock and come away with a 79 – 74 victory over the Gulf Coast Commodores (GC) in the Jets first regular season game for the 2022 – 2023 basketball season.
Americus Times-Recorder
Lady Hurricanes Ranked #14 in WBCA Poll
AMERICUS – The Georgia Southwestern State University women’s basketball team will open the 2022-23 season ranked No. 14 in the country according to the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association NCAA Division II Preseason Top 25 Poll released Tuesday. It’s the first time in program history the Lady Hurricanes have been nationally-ranked.
