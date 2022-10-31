Read full article on original website
mdislander.com
Island Briefs: TES winter raffle, benefit tournament, winter parking hearing
TRENTON — The Trenton Elementary Parent Teacher Club is holding a winter raffle to benefit the teachers and students at Trenton Elementary School. Twelve days of prizes for kids and adults are planned starting Thursday, Dec. 1. Winners will be posted on the Trenton Timberwolf Facebook page. Prize pickup will be the week of Dec. 19 or before.
mdislander.com
Sports Shorts: AOTW, golf championship, Catch That Turkey!
BAR HARBOR — Mount Desert Island High School senior Carlina Leonardi continued her golf season this week by participating in the New England Regional Golf Championships as an individual. Leonardi shot a 102 on the day according to her coach, Bryan Maurais. “I’m proud of her consistency through all...
wabi.tv
Hermon teacher gets surprise of a lifetime
HERMON, Maine (WABI) - Students at the Patricia A Duran School in Hermon gathered Tuesday morning for what they thought would be a normal safety assembly. What they ended up witnessing was the surprise of a lifetime. Fourth grade teacher Sarah Collins was in awe to learn that she was...
mdislander.com
Gaile Frederica Colby
Gaile Frederica Colby (Bunker), 87, of Cranberry Isles, passed away after a courageous battle with cancer on Oct. 27, 2022, at her home. She was born on April 18, 1935, to Lindon Bunker and Ruth Sylvester Bunker in Bar Harbor. Gaile lived her whole life on Cranberry Island. She was...
mainepublic.org
Bangor jury finds race discrimination, awards $3M to former EMMC employee
A federal jury in Bangor has awarded $3 million to a former employee of the Eastern Maine Medical Center, who says he was discriminated against when fired from his job three years ago. David Ako Annan is an immigrant from Ghana. He says he sued the hospital because his supervisor...
WMTW
Maine man rescued after spending 30 hours lost in the woods
ETNA, Maine — A man from Etna is safe after spending nearly 30 hours lost in the woods. A game warden and his K9 found 74-year-old Joseph Nolin Monday afternoon about a mile from his house, deep in the woods at the edge of the Etna Bog. Wardens said Nolin was unable to move and was hypothermic and dehydrated after spending the night in sub-freezing temperatures.
I Don’t Fully Agree With This Maine Town Being Listed as a ‘Hippie Hideout’
Oh God, she’s sharing her opinion again. Yes, well, you clicked it so you must be somewhat interested!!. So, let’s get into this. I recently stumbled upon an article about the ‘Hippie Hideouts’ in America, which is just essentially a place filled with wook-like, hippie folk.
mdislander.com
MDI boys’ soccer falls 2-1 to John Bapst in semifinal match
HAMPDEN — The Mount Desert Island High School boys’ soccer season came to an end Oct. 31 after a loss to the number one seed in the Class B championship, John Bapst Memorial High School, 2-1. The game, which was originally scheduled for Oct. 29, was pushed to Monday after MDI’s quarterfinal game against Presque Isle was delayed until Oct. 28 due to weather.
The Governor's Restaurant in Old Town, ME
If you’re going to the Governor’s on the weekend, you better call (207-827-4277) ahead to ensure you’ll be seated, especially if there are a bunch of you. After August, college students typically fill the seats to get some genuine home cooking.
Tourist Hotspot Named Maine’s Most Family-Friendly City
Throughout the state of Maine, you'll find plenty of towns and cities with lots of family-friendly activities to do. Many of Maine's beachfront communities cater to families in the summer with offerings of amusement parks, arcades, mini golf, and of course, beaches. But according to a recent article released by Travel Pulse, none of those popular beachfront places are Maine's most family-friendly city. Instead, a different hotspot was chosen.
mdislander.com
MDI JV cross-country sweeps championship competition
BANGOR — Mount Desert Island High School swept a junior varsity cross-country championship race Oct. 25, finishing in first place overall in the girls’ competition and second place in the boys’ race. “This championship race is the culmination of the JV runners’ hard work and dedication to...
mdislander.com
Bolster lobster industry through buoy purchase
BAR HARBOR — From wearing red and signing petitions to dining at local restaurants and buying from trusted suppliers, showing support for the lobster fishing industry has come in many different forms. Now the Bar Harbor Chamber of Commerce has come up with one more way to back Maine’s fishermen.
mdislander.com
Whalesback to be conserved as ‘forever wild’
AURORA — An agreement to conserve 3,223 acres of forestland, including a portion of the Union River’s headwaters, had many moving parts but a simple end goal: that the land remain wild. “I can’t emphasize enough how much of a big deal this is for the region,” said...
penbaypilot.com
UPDATE: Pedestrian struck, killed on Route 1 Thomaston; road reopened between Walmart, Dexter Street
THOMASTON (Nov. 3, 2022) — Crash reconstruction done after a pedestrian was struck by a car Wednesday evening has confirmed preliminary findings that the collision was due to a lack of lighting. A reconstructionist from Sagadahoc County Sheriff’s Office determined that vehicle speed was not a factor in the...
mdislander.com
Island police log for week of Nov. 3
The police were advised on Oct. 25 that a low-speed vehicle from Bar Harbor was on State Route 102 heading into Southwest Harbor and were asked to stop the vehicle so the company that owned it could come and pick it up as it was not supposed to be operated outside of Bar Harbor. The vehicle was located and stopped. According to the police log, the tourists were “definitely lost.” Representatives from the company that owned the vehicle arrived and picked up the tourists and the vehicle.
WPFO
Jury awards $3M after finding Maine hospital discriminated against Black manager
BANGOR (BDN) -- An all-white jury awarded a native of Ghana $3 million in compensatory and punitive damages after it determined that Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center discriminated against him on the basis of race and sex when the organization fired him in 2019 as the practice manager of its Orono primary care location.
mdislander.com
Library hosts critical mineral supply chain talk Saturday
SOUTHWEST HARBOR — Supply chains around the world seem increasingly vulnerable, and governments are seeking strategies to make them more resilient to both political and market challenges. Critical mineral supply chains are at the forefront of many of these efforts. Critical minerals like rare earths, lithium and cobalt are essential for the gadgets that make modern life possible and for the technologies central to the transition away from fossil fuels.
mdislander.com
To the Editor: Simply not true
When I accepted the position as chair of the Bar Harbor Planning Board a few months ago, I couldn’t conceive of any issue on the docket, or in the wings, so important as to need my input outside the walls of the council chambers. So, I’m surprised to be writing to the editor of the Islander this morning, but Charles Sidman’s “Something Rotten in Demark” featured in last week’s paper forces me to respond. The observations and accusations in paragraph three of this editorial are simply false. The entire paragraph focuses on the Planning Board’s action on Warrant Article 3, a proposed land use ordinance amendment limiting the number of persons disembarking cruise ships, scheduled for vote on Nov. 8.
mdislander.com
Cruise ships, retail marijuana on ballot in Bar Harbor
BAR HARBOR — Tuesday, Nov. 8, will be a busy day for residents, who will not only be voting in state elections but who will also be weighing in on five town-specific warrant articles. On the docket are several citizen petitions, including one seeking to cap cruise ship disembarkation...
mdislander.com
MDI football heads to regional finals against Waterville
BAR HARBOR — The Trojans will compete for a Northern Maine Regional Championship in the eight-man Large Division after dismantling Camden Hills 42-8 Oct. 28. Earlier in the year, the Mount Desert Island High School football team played a close game against the Windjammers, which they ultimately won 30-22. While this first meeting of the two teams resulted in a one-score game, this time around the Trojans only allowed one score while putting up 42 points en route to a blowout victory.
