Colts Lose Key Defender for the Year to Improbable Knee Injury

The Indianapolis Colts have lost one of their key defensive linemen for the year after he suffered an unlikely knee injury on Sunday against the Washington Commanders.

When the Indianapolis Colts lost Tyquan Lewis for the season to a knee injury midway through last season, their entire defensive line took a hit.

Unfortunately for Lewis and the Colts, it's time to relive history.

Colts head coach Frank Reich announced to reporters on Monday that Lewis suffered a ruptured patellar injury to his left knee in Sunday's loss to the Washington Commanders . It'll require surgery, which will knock Lewis out for the year once again.

"Unfortunately, he ruptured his patellar tendon and that requires season-ending surgery," Reich said. "Just a note, it is the same injury he had last year. It is the other leg. Our hearts go out to Tyquan. I mean, he was having a great year. Obviously, worked extremely hard to get back this year. So, we’ll be with him and give him the support that he needs and know he’ll come back as strong as ever. We’ll support him every step of the way."

The Colts placed Lewis on Injured Reserve on Monday, also activating special teamer Trevor Denbow and releasing punter Nolan Cooney from the practice squad in corresponding moves.

Lewis' latest injury occurred on Oct. 30, almost a year to the day after suffering the season-ending patellar injury in his right knee last season on Oct. 31.

On Sunday, Lewis and the Colts' defense were trying to stifle a Commanders comeback when Lewis rushed toward the backfield before crumpling to the ground, immediately calling for help from the training staff and grasping his left knee.

You don't hear of patellar injuries all that often in the NFL, and for one player to suffer through it in each knee a year apart is almost eerie.

The Colts re-signed Lewis this offseason following the injury to a one-year, $3 million deal. After making a successful comeback by participating throughout training camp, Lewis earned a significant role on the Colts' defensive line in new defensive coordinator Gus Bradley's system, becoming the unit's first man off the bench.

This season, Lewis has started 4-of-7 games, including the last three in relief of injured starting left end Kwity Paye. The veteran has totaled 14 tackles (2 for loss), 1.0 sack, 1 forced fumble, 2 pass breakups, and 4 quarterback hits.

This is the latest in a string of unfortunate injuries for Lewis, who has played just one full season in his five-year career. He's a talented, productive player for the Colts whether starting or coming in for relief. The Colts will certainly miss his versatility for the rest of the 2022 season.

“It’s hard. I reached out to him last night," Reich said about keeping Lewis' mental outlook positive. "I mean – but he is the type of player, like he’s an example to all of us. I would want anybody who is going through a hard time – just follow Tyquan (Lewis) around for a couple weeks and you’ll see why he is the person he is. He’s got an incredibly positive attitude. He’s a hard worker. It’s very unfortunate, but even last night he was positive in the midst of obviously a very unfortunate incident.”

Until Paye returns, it will likely now be up to Ifeadi Odenigbo and Dayo Odeyingbo to pick up the slack.

Follow Jake on Twitter and Facebook @JakeArthurNFL . Follow Horseshoe Huddle on Facebook and Twitter .