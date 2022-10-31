ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, AL

Shenker: 'Our mentality is depleting'

By Taylor Jones
 2 days ago
Auburn Football came out of its bye week with high hopes that it could use its final five games to turn its season around.

However, after falling to Arkansas, 41-27 on Saturday, it became apparent that the team is not playing to the level that it needs to in order to make that turn.

“I think guys are pretty upset today,” Auburn tight end John Samuel Shenker said Saturday following Auburn’s loss to Arkansas. “This is a game that we knew we could have won going into it. Obviously, they outplayed us. They outsmarted us. As far as players are concerned, they were more prepared. That’s on the players, not on the coaches. That is something we will have to take into consideration next week.”

The Tigers have the talent to win nearly all of its games against SEC competition, but there are far too many mistakes made on the field that are preventing them from playing at a high level. Shenker says that aspect is one reason that the wins are not piling up for Auburn.

“We’re getting accustomed to doing things that will not allow us to win,” Shenker said. “We’re making mistakes and our mentality is depleting. It’s something that we have to work on this week. Not allowing guys to settle for mediocrity, and that’s what we’ve seen in this game. They beat us. We lost and there’s no way around it. Now it’s moving on and really fixing key issues within the team.”

Auburn will look to snap their four-game skid on Saturday at Mississippi State. The Tigers will look to avenge last season’s loss to the Bulldogs, where they held a 28-3 lead before ultimately losing, 43-34 at Jordan-Hare Stadium.

