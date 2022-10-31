ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, AL

BREAKING: Auburn fires head coach Bryan Harsin

By River Wells
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
(Photo by Justin Ford/Getty Images)

The Bryan Harsin era is officially over in Auburn.

Brandon Marcello of 247Sports reported on Monday that Harsin was fired. The move comes very shortly after Auburn reportedly hired its new athletic director in Mississippi State’s John Cohen.

Harsin’s firing comes two days after another blowout loss on his resume, this time to the Arkansas Razorbacks by a score of 41-27. Harsin was 1-9 against his last 10 Power 5 opponents and the Tigers are currently 3-5 and dead last in the SEC West. Harsin finishes his tenure at Auburn with a 9-12 record (4-9 SEC) after less than two years at the helm.

Aside from his on-field mishaps, Harsin may perhaps best be remembered for being at the center of an attempted coup during the offseason after being investigated by the university for numerous claims. Harsin survived, but the team was left in bad shape — multiple players transferred out of the program and the Tigers’ recruiting class, which currently stands at No. 49, suffered greatly.

It is currently unknown who will replace Harsin in the interim. The Tigers’ first game without Harsin will be against the Mississippi State Bulldogs on Saturday.

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
etxview.com

Auburn hires next athletics director

Auburn has hired its next athletics director in John Cohen, formerly of Mississippi State. Cohen and Auburn signed a five year, $1.5 million a year contract on Monday. “John has a wealth of experience in college athletics, particularly in the Southeastern Conference and his resume and references are impeccable,” said Auburn President Dr. Chris Roberts. “His leadership and success as a head coach and an athletic director speak for themselves. John will embrace Auburn and be a tremendous leader for our athletics program as we move forward.”
AUBURN, AL
247Sports

#PMARSHONAU: A special moment for an Auburn icon

It was reporting day for Auburn’s football freshmen in the summer of 2001 when running back Cadillac Williams sat down to talk with assembled reporters. He was a 5-star running back from Etowah High School, the crown jewel of the signing class. The first question was predictable: “Do you...
AUBURN, AL
Deadspin

Auburn has to hire one of these 3 college football coaches

He was so ass and everyone knew it. Auburn’s head football coach Bryan Harsin was fired about nine months too late on Monday morning, the finale to a terrible second season coaching the jewel of The Plains. The Tigers’ biggest accomplishment in 2022 was surviving an average Missouri team that should’ve beaten them, if their All-American kicker didn’t have an extremely rare 26-yard miss and a sure-handed running back didn’t cough up the football crossing the goal line in overtime. Quite the confidence builder, which turned out to be Harsin’s final win at Auburn.
AUBURN, AL
FanSided

New Auburn AD makes quick work in firing Bryan Harsin

New Auburn athletic director John Cohen wasted no time in canning Bryan Harsin on Monday. On Halloween, John Cohen proved to be Bryan Harsin’s grim reaper as the Auburn head coach. The former Mississippi State athletic director left his alma mater for the gig at Auburn on the final...
AUBURN, AL
FanSided

Auburn Football: Top 3 candidates to replace fired Bryan Harsin

Auburn Football has finally fired Byran Harsin as the head coach and here are the top three candidates the Tigers could get to replace him. Finally! That’s probably the response of most of the Auburn football fanbase after the Tigers fired Bryan Harsin on Monday after less than two full seasons as the head coach.
AUBURN, AL
WAFF

Chargers make trip to Auburn for exhibition

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The UAH Chargers basketball team enters their Division II basketball season ranked 24th in the Preseason NABC Coaches Poll. The first test of the year for the Chargers program, 13th ranked Auburn Tigers at Neville Arena Wednesday. Tip off is set for 7 PM. “We had...
AUBURN, AL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Hayes: The Plains truth: Who in their right mind wants this Auburn job?

We have to look at the next Auburn football coach from a position of want. More specifically: Who in their right mind wants the job?. Or as one Power 5 coach texted me earlier Monday, “If I know it’s my last job and I’m looking for a cash grab, sure. But no one willingly walks into that thing.”
AUBURN, AL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Former Auburn player Big Kat Bryant throws shade at Bryan Harsin, Tigers

Former Auburn player Big Kat Bryant has come out with a response following Auburn’s decision to fire Bryan Harsin. Bryant, who previously played Central Florida, shared on social media a simple comment: “And y’all wonder why I left.”. Bryan, who was a Second-Team All-SEC defensive lineman at...
AUBURN, AL
WAPT

Kiffin eyed in Auburn coaching vacancy

Ole Miss head football coach Lane Kiffin has seen his name come up as one of the top targets for the vacant Auburn coaching position by experts and fans. Auburn announced Monday the firing of head football coach Bryan Harsin and the hiring of now former Mississippi State athletic director John Cohen.
AUBURN, AL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Auburn coaching search: Paul Finebaum names top 2 targets Tigers should hire

Paul Finebaum made it clear the direction he thinks Auburn’s new athletic director John Cohen needs to take with the new hire. “Two weeks late but the correct move,” Finebaum said to AL.com’s Mark Heim after the news broke that Harsin was let go. “Harsin had no support left, and it seemed the school was clearing the decks for the new athletic director.”
AUBURN, AL
rockytopinsider.com

Auburn Fires Head Coach, Reportedly Eyeing Former Tennessee and Current Ole Miss Coach Lane Kiffin

As announced by the university on Monday, Auburn has officially fired head coach Bryan Harsin in the midst of his second season on the Plains. “Auburn will begin an immediate search for a coach that will return the Auburn program to a place where it is consistently competing at the highest levels and representing the winning tradition that is Auburn football,” the university said in a press release.
AUBURN, AL
Athlon Sports

SEC Athletic Director Announces Resignation This Monday

The SEC world received alarming news this Monday morning. Mississippi State athletic director John Cohen has informed the university of his resignation. This was an expected departure from Cohen. He will soon be named the athletic director at Auburn University.  However, it was previously ...
AUBURN, AL
Opelika-Auburn News

STUDENT COLUMN: There’s a buzz on campus after Bryan Harsin’s dismissal

AUBURN UNIVERSITY CAMPUS — I was sitting in the lobby of Comer Hall when the news broke that Bryan Harsin has been fired. The couple across from me, formerly discussing a recent exam, dove into speculation about who would be hired and their opinions on Harsin’s performance. Just down the hall, “Who’s it going to be?” could be heard out of an open office door.
AUBURN, AL
opelikaobserver.com

Area Football Roundup: Playoffs Begin Friday

LEE COUNTY — The 2022 high school football regular season came to its official end last Friday night. Lee-Scott shut out Edgewood to cap off an undefeated season; Auburn, Beauregard and Glenwood continued their winning ways; and the playoff picture became all the more clearer. A number of local...
OPELIKA, AL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Paul Finebaum addresses why Auburn has delayed the athletics director hire

Paul Finebaum knows there are moving parts at Auburn, and during his regular segment with “McElroy and Cubelic In the morning” on WJOX out of Birmingham, Alabama, he outlined how it might unfold. Finebaum praised the expected hire of John Cohen, and said he’s an exceptional athletics director...
AUBURN, AL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

