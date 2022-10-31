Semi-truck collides with train in Glades County

Related
WINKNEWS.com
Fiery FedEx truck crash at Fort Myers intersection
A Tuesday afternoon crash involving a FedEx truck turned into a fire at the intersection of Central Avenue and Stella Street in Fort Myers. According to the Fort Myers Fire Department, multiple units responded to the accident around 5:45 p.m. When they arrived, they found a FedEx truck on its...
WPBF News 25
Man caught on camera vandalizing memorial for motorcycle crash victim in Port St. Lucie
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — Police in Port St. Lucie have finally cracked the case of who repeatedly vandalized a memorial for a motorcycle crash victim. The family of that victim, Blake Juntunen, were repeatedly heartbroken when memorial after memorial was dismantled and destroyed. Your neighborhood: Local coverage from...
WINKNEWS.com
3 people seriously injured after van rear-ends car on I-75 in Fort Myers
On Sunday evening, three adults were seriously injured and three children received minor injuries after a van rear-ended a car on I-75 in Fort Myers. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a car driven by a 62-year-old man from Panama City stopped on the outside lane of northbound I-75, south of SR-82, around 5:45 p.m. A van driven by a 59-year-old woman from Lehigh Acres, with two adults and eight children as her passengers, was traveling north in the outside lane of I-75, approaching the car.
WPBF News 25
One person flown to trauma center after Wellington construction accident
One person is in the hospital after a construction accident in Wellington on Tuesday. Palm Beach County Fire Rescue units were dispatched to 50th Street South in Lake Worth at about 4 p.m. In The Headlines: Families speak ahead of Parkland shooter's official sentencing. A roof truss system collapsed, injuring...
Caloosahatchee Bridge closed for 'emergency repair'
The Caloosahatchee Bridge remains as FDOT crews perform emergency repairs on a road leading to the bridge.
Arriana Cruz: Okeechobee High School student badly burned in house fire
An Okeechobee High School senior is out of the hospital and recovering from serious burns she suffered in a house fire.
WINKNEWS.com
Caloosahatchee Bridge reopens after emergency repairs
The Caloosahatchee Bridge has now been reopened after emergency repairs to the roadway. The bridge was closed for about 24 hours to replace fill material to the approach slab where a minor washout had occurred. Officials previously said the bridge closure could last between three to seven days. EARLIER. All...
FDOT closes Caloosahatchee Bridge
Florida Department of Transportation closed the north and southbound lanes of the Caloosahatchee Bridge on Tuesday afternoon.
FHP: Tesla going at 'careless or negligent manner' at 'high rate of speed'
The driver of the Tesla involved in the quadruple fatal crash on Oct. 18 was going at a "careless or negligent manner" and driving at a "high rate of speed, the Florida Highway Patrol says.
Police confirm fatal crash on northbound Metro Pkwy.
Fort Myers police reported the crash on social media around 2:45 a.m. Monday. At least one person has been confirmed killed.
NBC 2
One dead after fiery crash in Fort Myers
FORT MYERS, Fla. — One person has died after a fiery crash in Fort Myers overnight. Several authorities arrived at the scene on Metro Parkway at Old Metro Parkway a little after 1:30 a.m. Fort Myers police say they are looking for another driver involved in the crash. Officers...
WINKNEWS.com
LCEC restores power for Lehigh Acres, Immokalee customers
LCEC has restored power to customers in Immokalee and Lehigh Acres after a power outage was reported Wednesday morning. The cause for the widespread power outages was not known. According to Lee County Electric Cooperative’s outage map, 99.17% of customers in Immokalee, 71.65% in Lehigh Acres and 99.56% in Carnestown...
Port St. Lucie police solve mystery of missing memorial for crash victim
An odd mystery has been solved for a family in Port St. Lucie, grieving the death of a loved one killed in a motorcycle crash.
wflx.com
Port St. Lucie police put brakes on tire thief, authorities say
A tire thief on the Treasure Coast has been stopped in his tracks, according to police. "It's just a beautiful car. I get so many compliments," said Dollie Robinson. Robinson is talking about her limited edition Chrysler 300 75th anniversary model. She was getting the engine serviced earlier this month at Turn Two Auto Care when owner John Fazzino reached out to the family.
cw34.com
Motorcyclist dead in possible drunk driving accident
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A woman is in the hospital and a man is dead following a fatal crash. The incident occurred when Amelfi Gonzalez, 44, was turning left from Military Trail to travel west on Wallis Road. The motorcyclist, Kenju Konn, 30, was traveling southbound on...
cw34.com
Memorial Mischief: vandal of accident victim's memorial caught, family relieved
PORT ST LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — Today, law enforcement and the family, who set up a memorial for their fallen son, are speaking out - after the memorial was repeatedly vandalized and taken down in September. Now, the vandal, Edenir Lopes, faces five petit theft and criminal mischief charges.
Arrest made in fatal Palm Beach Blvd. shooting
Police say video evidence from the scene of a 19-year-old's shooting death led them to obtain a warrant for Kenneth Lynch Sr.
Off duty FPL worker accused of looting Hurricane hit homes
Deputies in Southwest Florida arrested an off-duty FPL contractor who's accused of looting homes on Fort Myers Beach.
WINKNEWS.com
LaBelle man hospitalized in crash on SR-80
A man from LaBelle was hospitalized after a Sunday morning crash on SR-80. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the 48-year-old man was driving an SUV west in the inside lane of SR-80. He traveled off the roadway, entered the eastbound grass shoulder, collided with a utility pole and overturned.
cw34.com
Vero Beach trying to keep up with growth in Indian River County
VERO BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Indian River County is growing rapidly - and the cities within it are expanding their infrastructures to keep up. Vero Beach is one of those cities, and there are a number of proposals for development that could be set in motion with two referendums on election day.
NBC2 Fort Myers
Fort Myers, FL
33K+
Followers
17K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT
News and weather for Southwest Florida, including Lee, Collier, Charlotte, DeSoto, Hendry & Glades counties.https://nbc-2.com
Comments / 1