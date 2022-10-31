ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Worcester Police Arrest Framingham Man, 36, of Weapons & Drug Distribution Charges

WORCESTER – Worcester Police announced its Neighborhood Response Team conducted a narcotic investigation on Oread Street yesterday, November 2, and arrested a Framingham man on weapons and drug charges. During the investigation, 36-year-old Thiago Teixeira was arrested after selling crack cocaine., said Worcester Police. Inside Teixeria’s vehicle officers found...
Another contractor in Massachusetts charged with taking money for work that was never started

Police in Massachusetts have charged another contractor with accepting money from a client for work that he allegedly did not perform. According to Chief John Dunn, on July 13, a Hull Police officer spoke with a resident who reported that they had contacted 53-year-old Jeno Commesso, who was working for a company called JAC Property Maintenance, to complete work on their house and deck.
Framingham Assists Wayland With 2-Alarm House Fire

WAYLAND – Framingham firefighters assistant Wayland Fire Department in extinguishing a 2-alarm house fire yesterday, November 3. Just after 6 p.m. Framingham Fire Engine 2 and Car 3 responded for mutual aid, to Wayland to assist with their 2-alarm fire at 19 HighgateRoad, said Framingham Fire Chief Michael Dutcher.
WORCESTER - A Worcester Police Neighborhood Response Team arrest led to the seizure of over 90 grams of cocaine and a firearm on Wednesday.

During an investigation on Oread Street, officers arrested Thiago Teixeira, 36, of Worcester, after he allegedly completed a transaction on the street. Officers located a loaded, stolen large capacity firearm inside Teixeira's nearby vehicle. After officers obtained a warrant, a search of Teixeira's residence led to seizure of 94 grams...
Framingham Extinguishes Truck Fire on Route 126

FRAMINGHAM – Framingham firefighters extinguished a truck fire last night, November 3, on Route 126, near Winthrop Street. Just before 7 p.m., Engine 3 responded to a fire in the area of 330 Hollis Sreet, said Framingham Fire Chief Michael Dutcher. “Engine 3 found a fully-involved motor vehicle fire,...
Natick breaks silence on suspended police officer

Following a series of news reports on a Natick Police officer suspended for an alleged assault on a department dispatcher, the town has issued a press release outlining a timeline of how it’s been handling the situation since mid-2020. The town’s handling of the situation has come under scrutiny from the reports.
Unlicensed driver charged in connection with fatal hit and run

SHREWSBURY, Mass. — The driver accused in connection with a hit-and-run crash that killed a woman who was walking home from work on Saturday night in Shrewsbury, Massachusetts, was held on $50,000 bail on Wednesday. Jerry Santiago Jr., 24, is charged with leaving the scene of personal injury resulting...
Community heartbroken after Brockton woman stabbed to death in front of home

BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A community in Brockton is left heartbroken after a woman was stabbed to death in front of her home Wednesday afternoon. Brockton Police said they launched a homicide investigation after officers responded to a report of an unconscious person on 342 Crescent St. around 1 p.m. Wednesday. The victim, Veronica Goncalves, 48, was found dead in her driveway after suffering what officials described as “obvious head trauma.” The Plymouth County District Attorney later referred to the homicide as the result of a stabbing.
