Framingham Police: Man Visits Store Twice & Steals $3,900 in Jackets
FRAMINGHAM – A man visited a Shoppers World store on two consecutive days, and left with more than $3,900 in jackets, said Framingham Police spokesperson Lt. Rachel Mickens. On October 31, the man visited TJ Maxx at 1 Shoppers World in Framingham, and stole several jackets valued at $2,650, said Lt. Mickens.
Worcester Police Arrest Framingham Man, 36, of Weapons & Drug Distribution Charges
WORCESTER – Worcester Police announced its Neighborhood Response Team conducted a narcotic investigation on Oread Street yesterday, November 2, and arrested a Framingham man on weapons and drug charges. During the investigation, 36-year-old Thiago Teixeira was arrested after selling crack cocaine., said Worcester Police. Inside Teixeria’s vehicle officers found...
Framingham Police & Fire Investigating Portable Toilet Fire
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police and Framingham Fire were called to Fuller Middle School at 1 a.m. yesterday, November 2. Framingham firefighters found a portable toilet on fire at 31 Flagg Drive. Last month, a portable toilet at Bowditch Field was set on fire. Framingham Police & Fire have no...
fallriverreporter.com
Another contractor in Massachusetts charged with taking money for work that was never started
Police in Massachusetts have charged another contractor with accepting money from a client for work that he allegedly did not perform. According to Chief John Dunn, on July 13, a Hull Police officer spoke with a resident who reported that they had contacted 53-year-old Jeno Commesso, who was working for a company called JAC Property Maintenance, to complete work on their house and deck.
Framingham Police Charge Lynn Man With Stealing $1,700 in Merchandise
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police arrested a Lynn man yesterday, November 1 and charged him with stealing $1,700 worth of merchandise from a Shoppers World store. Police arrested at 3:23 p.m. at 1 Worcester Road Adam J. Leal, 38, 19 Ashwood Road of Lynn. he was charged with larceny of more than $1,200.
Police Arrest Framingham Man, 40, on Multiple Drug Charges
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police arrested a Framingham man, 40 on multiple drug charges last night, November 2,. Framingham Police pulled over a vehicle on Second Street in Framingham and arrested the passenger in the vehicle at 6:03 p.m. Police arrested Sean Shaw, 40, of 319 Union Avenue of Framingham.
Police Arrest Framingham Man With Stolen Gun Out of Rhode Island
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police arrested a Framingham man on a drug distribution charge and with a stolen gun out of Rhode Island, yesterday, November 2. A police officer stopped a motor vehicle at Route 135 and Fountain Street at 12:54 a.m. The driver was found to be operating a...
Framingham Assists Wayland With 2-Alarm House Fire
WAYLAND – Framingham firefighters assistant Wayland Fire Department in extinguishing a 2-alarm house fire yesterday, November 3. Just after 6 p.m. Framingham Fire Engine 2 and Car 3 responded for mutual aid, to Wayland to assist with their 2-alarm fire at 19 HighgateRoad, said Framingham Fire Chief Michael Dutcher.
thisweekinworcester.com
WORCESTER - A Worcester Police Neighborhood Response Team arrest led to the seizure of over 90 grams of cocaine and a firearm on Wednesday.
During an investigation on Oread Street, officers arrested Thiago Teixeira, 36, of Worcester, after he allegedly completed a transaction on the street. Officers located a loaded, stolen large capacity firearm inside Teixeira's nearby vehicle. After officers obtained a warrant, a search of Teixeira's residence led to seizure of 94 grams...
Framingham Extinguishes Truck Fire on Route 126
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham firefighters extinguished a truck fire last night, November 3, on Route 126, near Winthrop Street. Just before 7 p.m., Engine 3 responded to a fire in the area of 330 Hollis Sreet, said Framingham Fire Chief Michael Dutcher. “Engine 3 found a fully-involved motor vehicle fire,...
BJ’s Wholesale Reports Employee To Framingham Police For Stealing
FRAMINGHAM – BJ’s Wholesale Club in Framingham reported an employee to Framingham Police, accusing the individual of stealing from the cash register. Police were called to 26 Whittier Street at 4:10 p.m. yesterday, October 31 for a larceny. “An employee stole money from the register on multiple occasions,”...
Framingham Police Issue First Citations Under New Panhandlers Ordinance
FRAMINGHAM – As of November 1, the Framingham Police Department has issued five citations for the new “Median Safety and Pedestrian” ordinance, as known as the aggressive panhandlers ordinance. O n September 20, the 11-member City Council unanimously voted to pass a new ordinance to address “aggressive...
natickreport.com
Natick breaks silence on suspended police officer
Following a series of news reports on a Natick Police officer suspended for an alleged assault on a department dispatcher, the town has issued a press release outlining a timeline of how it’s been handling the situation since mid-2020. The town’s handling of the situation has come under scrutiny from the reports.
Framingham Police: 1 Injured & 1 Cited in 3-Vehicle Crash
FRAMINGHAM – One person was injured and one driver was cited in a 3-vehicle crash on Tuesday, November 1. The 3-vehicle crash was reported at 6:46 a.m. at the intersection of Arlington & Irving streets. One person was injured and transported to MetroWest Medical Center in Framingham, said Lt....
Framingham Police Hosting ‘Be In the Know’ Event November 16
FRAMINGHAM – The Framingham Police are inviting parents and community members to attend “be in the know” event on Wednesday, November 16. At this event, attendees can learn about what drugs are on the streets, how to get help for someone at risk, and what services are available.
WCVB
Unlicensed driver charged in connection with fatal hit and run
SHREWSBURY, Mass. — The driver accused in connection with a hit-and-run crash that killed a woman who was walking home from work on Saturday night in Shrewsbury, Massachusetts, was held on $50,000 bail on Wednesday. Jerry Santiago Jr., 24, is charged with leaving the scene of personal injury resulting...
Mass. nursing home staff used residents’ money for Lyft and coffee, AG says
An employee of a Brookline nursing home is accused of using a resident’s debit card for personal Lyft rides, shopping and coffee. In a separate case, a staff member at an Attleboro long-term care facility was asked by a resident to use his debit card to purchase snacks; instead, prosecutors said Tuesday, she covertly stole $1,000 from the older man’s bank account.
fallriverreporter.com
Two Massachusetts nursing home workers charged with stealing from bank accounts of residents
BOSTON – Two individuals have been indicted in connection with allegations they abused their positions as long-term care facility or nursing home employees to fraudulently access and steal from the bank accounts of nursing home residents, Attorney General Maura Healey announced today. Caroline Khan, 54, of Brighton, was indicted...
Framingham Police: 1 Driver Cited & 1 Person Injured in Route 135 Crash
FRAMINGHAM – One individual was injured and one driver was cited in a 2-car crash on Route 135 yesterday, November 2. The crash happened at 6:23 p.m. at 186 Waverly Street. A vehicle was “pulling out of parking lot struck vehicle traveling on Waverly Street,” said Framingham Police spokesperson Lt. Rachel Mickens.
whdh.com
Community heartbroken after Brockton woman stabbed to death in front of home
BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A community in Brockton is left heartbroken after a woman was stabbed to death in front of her home Wednesday afternoon. Brockton Police said they launched a homicide investigation after officers responded to a report of an unconscious person on 342 Crescent St. around 1 p.m. Wednesday. The victim, Veronica Goncalves, 48, was found dead in her driveway after suffering what officials described as “obvious head trauma.” The Plymouth County District Attorney later referred to the homicide as the result of a stabbing.
FraminghamSOURCE
Framingham, MA
