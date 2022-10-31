Pistons officially announce Bojan Bogdanovic's contract extension

Rod Beard: #Pistons announce the contract extension for Bojan Bogdanovic.

Source: Twitter @detnewsRodBeard

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Emiliano Carchia @Sportando

Bojan Bogdanovic signs contract extension with Pistons sportando.basketball/en/bojan-bogda… – 1:23 PM

Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa

The Bojan Bogdanovic extension is official pic.twitter.com/iPiu4CWZVQ – 12:04 PM

Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard

#Pistons announce the contract extension for Bojan Bogdanovic. pic.twitter.com/plxjLnfEFA – 12:03 PM

Bobby Marks @BobbyMarks42

Here are the cap hits on the Bojan Bogdanovic extension in Detroit:

💰2023/24: $20M

💰2024/25: $19.03M

💰$2M is guaranteed in the 2nd year. The full amount becomes fully protected in late June 2024.

There are no trade restrictions on the extension. – 10:38 AM

Bobby Marks @BobbyMarks42

Here are the cap hits on the Bojan Bogdanovic extension in Detroit:

💰2023/24: $20M

💰2024/25: $19.03M

💰$2M is guaranteed in the 2nd year. The full amount becomes fully protected in early July 2024.

There are no trade restrictions on the extension. – 10:28 AM

Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard

Report: #Pistons, Bojan Bogdanovic agree to 2-year extension: bit.ly/3U6H3uW – 9:27 AM

Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2

Starters for tonight’s game:

Andrew Wiggins

Draymond Green

Kevon Looney

Jordan Poole

Stephen Curry

Saddiq Bey

Bojan Bogdanovic

Isaiah Stewart

Cade Cunningham

Jaden Ivey – 5:32 PM

Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn

ESPN story on Detroit Pistons F Bojan Bogdanovic agreeing on a two-year, $39.1 million contract extension: espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 5:16 PM

James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII

Oh, can confirm that the Pistons and Bojan Bogdanovic have agreed to a two-year extension. @Adrian Wojnarowski was first. – 4:57 PM

Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet

Bojan Bogdanovic stays with the Pistons #NBA

eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/14… – 4:55 PM

James Edwards III: The second year on Bogdanovic’s extension will be partially guaranteed, sources tell The Athletic. -via Twitter @JLEdwardsIII / October 30, 2022

Adrian Wojnarowski: Bojan Bogdanovic has agreed on a two-year, $39.1 million extension with the Detroit Pistons, @wassbasketball tells ESPN. -via Twitter @wojespn / October 30, 2022

Omari Sanfoka II: Killian Hayes, Hamidou Diallo, Bojan Bogdanovic and Isaiah Livers practiced today, Casey said. Diallo missed all of preseason with a quad injury. Nerlens Noel went through some pre-practice work. -via Twitter @omarisankofa / October 16, 2022