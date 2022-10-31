Sylvania native Mitchell Miller, who had been the subject of national headlines for a bullying case, has signed a contract with the NHL's Boston Bruins. Miller, a 20-year-old defenseman, signed an entry-level contract with the NHL team Friday. Miller had been selected by the Arizona Coyotes in the 2020 NHL draft. However, the Coyotes then renounced the rights to him after the organization met criticism when reports surfaced highlighting an incident that happened in 2016. Miller and another youth were accused of bullying a black classmate while they were in junior high. Boston Bruins team president Cam Neely said the organization had extensive discussions with Miller leading up to the signing.

BOSTON, MA ・ 7 MINUTES AGO