virginiasports.com
Hoos Heading Into Home Stretch
CHARLOTTESVILLE — After a stretch of three games in which they mainly faced opponents’ backup quarterbacks, the Virginia Cavaliers are preparing for a date with one of college football’s brightest young stars at that position: North Carolina’s Drake Maye. In a Coastal Division game to air...
No. 17 North Carolina Visits Virginia on Saturday
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The 127th edition of the South’s Oldest Rivalry between Virginia (3-5, 1-4 ACC) and No. 17 North Carolina (7-1, 4-0 ACC) will take place on Saturday (Nov. 11) at Scott Stadium. The third-most played series in FBS history is scheduled for a noon start on ACC Network and the Virginia Sports Radio Network.
Overtime Goal Sends Virginia to the ACC Final
DURHAM, N.C. – The Virginia field hockey team (13-6, 3-3 ACC) has advanced to the championship game of the 2022 ACC Field Hockey Championship after topping second-seed Wake Forest 3-2 in overtime on Wednesday (Nov. 2) in semifinal action at Jack Katz Stadium in Durham, N.C. Taryn Tkachuk tied...
Virginia Hosts Pitt-Johnstown in Free Exhibition Game
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. –The Virginia women’s basketball team will play an exhibition contest against NCAA II Pitt-Johnstown on Thursday, Nov. 3, at 7 p.m. at John Paul Jones Arena. Admission and parking are free for the event. Concessions stands will be open and selling a limited menu. BROADCAST INFORMATION.
Virginia Advances to ACC Semifinals with 1-0 Shutout
DURHAM, N.C. – The Virginia field hockey team (11-6, 3-3 ACC) opened play at the 2022 ACC Field Hockey Championship with a 1-0 victory against Louisville (12-7, 1-5 ACC) in a quarterfinal match on Tuesday (Nov. 1) at Jack Katz Stadium in Durham, N.C. Taryn Tkachuk scored the game-winning...
Elaine Chervinsky Advances to Round of 16 at ITA Fall Nats
SAN DIEGO – Three members of the Virginia women’s tennis team are competing at the 2022 ITA National Fall Championships, being held November 2-6 at the Barnes Tennis Center in San Diego, California. The Championships are the grand finale to the fall collegiate tennis season and feature 64 of the nation’s top collegiate singles players (32 men and 32 women) and 64 of the nation’s top collegiate doubles teams (32 men’s teams and 32 women’s teams). The event is in its sixth year, having replaced the ITA National Indoor Intercollegiate Championships beginning in 2017.
Four Cavaliers Earn All-Conference Honors
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Four members of the Virginia field hockey team were named to the 2022 All-ACC Field Hockey Teams in honors announced on Monday (Oct. 31) by the Atlantic Coast Conference. Grad student striker Annie McDonough and freshman midfielder Daniela Mendez-Trendler were named to the first team, while...
Rodesch Qualifies, Montes Advances at Jonathan Fried Pro Challenger
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Seven current and former members of the Virginia men’s tennis team will be competing this week at the Jonathan Fried Pro Challenger, an ATP Challenger 80 tournament taking place Oct. 30- Nov. 6 on the indoor courts of the Boar’s Head Sports Club. Junior...
