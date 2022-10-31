SAN DIEGO – Three members of the Virginia women’s tennis team are competing at the 2022 ITA National Fall Championships, being held November 2-6 at the Barnes Tennis Center in San Diego, California. The Championships are the grand finale to the fall collegiate tennis season and feature 64 of the nation’s top collegiate singles players (32 men and 32 women) and 64 of the nation’s top collegiate doubles teams (32 men’s teams and 32 women’s teams). The event is in its sixth year, having replaced the ITA National Indoor Intercollegiate Championships beginning in 2017.

