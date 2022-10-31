ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waukesha, WI

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

WISN

Search warrants unsealed after Darrell Brooks' conviction

WAUKESHA, Wis. — Newly unsealed search warrants give a glimpse into the minutes after the Waukesha Christmas parade tragedy that left six dead and dozens injured. The four warrants WISN 12 News obtained Tuesday indicate a quick-paced investigation with immediate help from the community. "We arrested Darrell Brooks within...
WAUKESHA, WI
WISN

VIDEO: Fight ends in shooting outside Greenfield Meijer

GREENFIELD, Wis. — The Greenfield Police Department Wed released surveillance video and police reports Wednesday from a fight that led to a shooting in the Greenfield Meijer parking lot in September. A couple told police they were in their car leaving the supermarket when a stranger started talking to...
GREENFIELD, WI
1440 WROK

Wisconsin Woman Arrested For a ‘Mushroom Operation’

A Wisconsin woman was jailed back in 2009 for having a "Mushroom Operation" in her home. Madison. Madison, Wi police responded to a call where it was reported that a woman was unconscious and not breathing on the front porch of a house. 21 year old Linda Pletzova, magically came...
MADISON, WI
wisconsinrightnow.com

15 Retired Wisconsin DCI Agents Slam AG Kaul, Calling Him a ‘Disaster’

Fifteen retired DCI agents and administrators are slamming Democratic Attorney General Josh Kaul, calling him a “disaster for law enforcement” who has “mismanaged the Office of the Attorney General.”. DCI is the Division of Criminal Investigation, the key law enforcement agency within the state Department of Justice,...
WISCONSIN STATE
WISN

McGillycuddy's Bar and Grill faces 10-day suspension

MILWAUKEE — McGillycuddy's, a popular downtown Milwaukee bar, will have to close its doors for 10 days. The suspension, put in place by the Common Council Licenses Committee, will go into effect when the bar's license expires after Nov. 29. The suspension lasts from 12:01 a.m. on Nov. 30 until 11:59 p.m. on Dec. 9.
MILWAUKEE, WI
x1071.com

Over a dozen of shell casings found after Madison shots fired call

MADISON, Wis. — Madison police said more than a dozen shell casings were found after reports of shots fired on the city’s west side. Officers were sent to the 7100 block of Flower Lane just after 7:20 p.m. Tuesday after multiple callers reported hearing gunshots. No property damage...
MADISON, WI
WISN

Waukesha Parade trial judge receives hundreds of letters

WAUKESHA, Wis. — Judge Jennifer Dorow and Darrell Brooks arguing in the courtroom became a regular occurrence during the Waukesha parade trial. During those three weeks, people from all over the world watched and responded. More than 300 pages of emails, cards and handwritten letters were sent to Judge...
WAUKESHA, WI
x1071.com

Fight at East Towne Mall ends after woman flips her own vehicle

MADISON, Wis. — Madison police arrested a woman Tuesday after they said a fight ended with her flipping her own vehicle. Police said the 30-year-old suspect was involved in a fight with another woman at East Towne Mall at around 3:30 p.m. The other woman tried to leave the scene in her vehicle. Her children were in the vehicle at the time.
MADISON, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Three treated at scene of meat market fire in Fond du Lac County

FOND DU LAC COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - An Eden institution was heavily damaged by fire Thursday morning. At about 9:07 a.m., Fond du Lac County deputies and Eden firefighters were called to Eden Meat Market, 115 E. Main Street, for a report of a bacon grease fire. Crews arrived to smoke and flames coming from the back of the building.
FOND DU LAC COUNTY, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Menomonee Falls Kohl's theft, woman sought

MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. - Menomonee Falls police are looking for a woman who stole from Kohl's on Appleton Avenue. The theft happened on the afternoon of Wednesday, Nov. 2. Police said the woman stole $4,000 worth of merchandise. She was wearing a dark jacket with three white stripes on the...
MENOMONEE FALLS, WI
WISN

Police chase ends with crash in park

MILWAUKEE — A police chase Tuesday night ended with a crash in Humboldt Park after police said the driver hit a bystander and police squad car. The chase started around Lenox and Euclid around 5:00 p.m, according to police. "I heard some sirens out of the corner of my...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Bucks head coach has car stolen in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — Bucks head coach Mike Budenholzer said someone stole his car in Milwaukee. WISN 12 News Sports Director Dario Melendez asked Coach Bud about the incident. "Yes, everything's OK. My car was stolen. Reported it to the Milwaukee Police Department. They did some great quick work. It was found, and nobody was hurt. I'm thankful for all that," he said.
MILWAUKEE, WI

