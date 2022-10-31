Read full article on original website
Saints WR Michael Thomas to undergo toe surgery, not expected to play again this season
Michael Thomas' 2022 season is likely finished. The New Orleans Saints receiver is set to undergo surgery on his injured toe and will be placed on injured reserve, head coach Dennis Allen announced Thursday. Allen said he was uncertain of Thomas' timetable for return, but doesn't expect him back this season.
Rams turned down offers for Cam Akers, hope disgruntled RB will play for team again this season
Cam Akers and the Rams seemed primed for a divorce for weeks, with the third-year running back peeved with his role in Los Angeles and the trade deadline looming. But when the clock hit 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday, Akers was still on the team, not for a lack of other suitors' trying.
Ravens QB Lamar Jackson responds to AEW wrestler Chris Jericho's challenge
Lamar Jackson got a surprise call-out on Wednesday night. Not from any of the New Orleans Saints ahead of the Baltimore Ravens' Monday night matchup or from any of his AFC North archrivals. Nope, it was from All Elite Wrestling's Chris Jericho. "I'll even whip Lamar Jackson's ass!" Jericho bellowed...
RB Index, Week 9: NFL's superstar running backs reinforce position's value; Travis Etienne has arrived
The run game is too often an afterthought in today's pass-happy NFL, but if Week 8 taught us anything, it's that great running backs are invaluable. Just look at the performances of five of the six top-paid players at the position (with the exception being Ezekiel Elliott, who did not play in Dallas' win over Chicago due to a knee injury):
2022 NFL season, Week 9: What We Learned from Eagles' win over Texans on Thursday night
Dallas Goedert might not be elite, but he’s not far off. Ever since Rob Gronkowski walked away from football (the second time), the nearly universal tight end power rankings have looked something like this: 1. Travis Kelce. 2. Mark Andrews. 3. Everyone else. But there’s a case to be made for considering Goedert just below the Kelce-Andrews Line, but above most (if not all) others at the position. Thursday’s eight-catch, 100-yard, one-touchdown effort was not his finest statistical game in the NFL, but it was crucial to the Eagles’ closer-than-expected victory. Goedert has been a screen machine this season, and that most certainly was the case in Week 9, as it felt like the Eagles called for that play to that man in many high-leverage situations in this game. And he kept delivering. On a relatively quiet night for both A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith, it was the running of Miles Sanders and the screen game to Goedert that thrust the Eagles offensively.
Eddie Jackson miffed by Bears' defensive trades after 3-5 start: 'What are we playing for?'
The Chicago Bears sold off two veteran defensive stars ahead of the NFL trade deadline, shipping Robert Quinn to Philadelphia last week and sending Roquan Smith to Baltimore on Monday. Stripping the defense of captains, leaders and playmakers left questions in the Bears' locker room. "Your thoughts start to go...
Eight teams that should have made a deal before the 2022 NFL trade deadline
The 2022 NFL trade deadline brought a flurry of news, with 10 deals completed Tuesday, an NFL record. With the deadline representing the final significant chance for general managers to upgrade their rosters before the stretch run of the regular season, clubs have gotten more aggressive in making moves. Sure, a few veteran free agents, like Odell Beckham Jr., will sign in the coming weeks, but those are few and far between. (Not every team can sign OBJ, despite rumors suggesting every contender seems in play.)
Jalen Hurts on Eagles' historic 8-0 start: 'We haven't accomplished anything yet'
A favorite son of Houston returned Thursday and made history for Philadelphia. Ahead of this season and the last, there were questions as to whether Jalen Hurts would be the Philadelphia Eagles' long-term starter at quarterback. By evening's end, Hurts had quarterbacked the Eagles to the greatest start in the franchise's 90-year history.
2022 NFL season: Week 9 fantasy football matchups
NFL.com breaks down the best -- and worst -- fantasy matchups ahead of each week of the 2022 NFL fantasy football season. Herbert is looking more like Jared Goff this season than the Justin Herbert we grew to know and love over his first two seasons. To make matters worse, he could be without both Keenan Allen and Mike Williams in Week 9. However, I am still willing to start him and trust he can have a big game in this matchup. The Falcons are allowing a league-high 318.1 passing yards per game and the fourth-most fantasy points per game to quarterbacks this season. Over the last six weeks, the Falcons have allowed Geno Smith, Tom Brady, Joe Burrow, and PJ Walker to each throw for over 300 yards against them (Jimmy Garoppolo even had 296 yards). Herbert, please help your fantasy managers and give us a monster performance for the first time this year!
NFL teams, players react to record day of trades on deadline day
It was a blockbuster Tuesday in the NFL. Twelve players were traded in 10 deals on deadline day, the most seen in at least the last 30 years, according to NFL Research. Some such as Bradley Chubb and Chase Claypool have been part of trade rumblings for some time, while others, such as wide receiver Calvin Ridley, added shock factor to the day.
NFL Fantasy Football 2022: Marcas Grant's Week 9 sleepers
In this brave, (relatively) new NFL universe, this is the week that marks the end of the first half of the season. It also marks the first of two six-team bye weeks. The first thing is kinda fun. The second thing is not. There are plenty of good fantasy options who have the week off. Fortunately, there are also plenty of good matchups that we can exploit with some lesser-known or lesser-started players.
Broncos trading pass rusher Bradley Chubb to Dolphins for 2023 first-round pick, RB Chase Edmonds
The Miami Dolphins made a splash move to improve their defense ahead of today's trade deadline. The Dolphins acquired pass-rusher Bradley Chubb from the Denver Broncos for a package that includes a 2023 first-round pick, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported Tuesday, per sources informed of the situation.
NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Friday, Nov. 4
CB A.J. Terrell (hamstring) has been ruled out versus the Chargers, coach Arthur Smith announced Friday. OLB Von Miller (ankle) is being anticipated for a return to practice on Friday, coach Sean McDermott told reporters. Miller has been a DNP all week. CB Tre'Davious White (ACL) will be taking it...
Bills' Josh Allen defends Zach Wilson amid Jets QB's struggles: 'Sometimes it takes a little longer'
New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson has taken heat in recent weeks as he struggles to find consistency and makes too many mental errors, including three interceptions in last week's loss to the New England Patriots. The second-year signal-caller has tried to ignore the noise. "I don't look at any...
2022 NFL season: Four things to watch for in Eagles-Texans game on Prime Video
WHERE: NRG Stadium (Houston, Texas) The Eagles will be going for franchise history on Thursday in Houston: the first 8-0 record in the history of the team. The last time Philadelphia started 7-0, it ended up in Super Bowl XXXIX, losing to the Patriots. This year’s team has shown so far that it too could end up making a big run this season.
NFL Fantasy 2022 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 9: Tight ends
You have lineup questions. We have answers. At least we hope. Start 'Em & Sit 'Em has helped fantasy managers for years make those pressing lineup decisions. And you know what is a good decision? Starting Patrick Mahomes. But that's too obvious, so you won't see that here. Instead here are some of the most-pressing questions. And, if you can't find a player you are looking for, please check out latest NFL Fantasy lineup rankings right here.
2022 NFL trade deadline: Who are the biggest winners and losers?
The trade deadline was always going to be wild. We'd already seen some high-profile moves in the days leading up to it -- such as Carolina sending Christian McCaffery to San Francisco and Robert Quinn moving from Chicago to Philadelphia -- so you knew there had to be more coming. We wound up with 10 deals on the actual day of the deadline. That's a new record in a league where wheeling and dealing is becoming more normalized.
Bills trade for Colts RB Nyheim Hines ahead of Tuesday trade deadline
The Buffalo Bills' long search for a pass-catching running back culminated in a Tuesday trade with the Indianapolis Colts for Nyheim Hines. NFL Network Insiders Mike Garafolo and Tom Pelissero reported the Bills shipped Zack Moss and a conditional 2023 sixth-round draft pick to Indy for Hines before the deadline.
Next Woman Up: Jackie Maldonado, Director of Game Presentation and Live Entertainment Producer for the Houston Texans
Women are rising up the ranks throughout professional football, earning positions of power in a space that for too long was ruled almost exclusively by men. We're seeing more and more women breaking barriers in the sport, but what are the stories beyond the headlines? Who are the women shaping and influencing the NFL today? Answering those questions is the aim of the Next Woman Up series. While the conversational Q&As are edited and condensed for clarity, this is a forum for impactful women to share experiences in their own words. Without further ado, we introduce:
