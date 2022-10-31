Anthony Davis: Scouting report and accolades
Anthony Davis|#3
Position: F-C
Born: 03/11/93
Height: 6-10 / 2.08
Weight: 222 lbs. / 100.7 kg.
Salary: $37,980,720
SCOUTING REPORT
A freak of nature… Dominant in both offense and defense… One the top defensive players in the game when healthy… Unstoppable finisher at the rim… Perfect instinct as a shot blocker… Has added a respectable three-point shot… Can run the court, but maybe not as fast as before… Too injury-prone… Average passing skills for an elite big man nowadays.
ACCOLADES
All-Star: 8 (2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020, 2021)
All-NBA 1st Team: 4 (2015, 2017, 2018, 2020)
All-Rookie 1st Team: 1 (2013)
All-Defensive 1st Team: 2 (2018, 2020)
All-Defensive 2nd Team: 2 (2015, 2017)
Olympic gold: 1 (2012)
World Cup gold: 1 (2014)
NCAA titles: 1 (2012)
NCAA Final Four MVP: 1 (2012)
DRAFT COMBINE MEASUREMENTS
Weight: 221.8 LBS
Height without shoes: 6-foot-9.25
Height with shoes: 6-foot-10.5
Standing reach: 9-foot-0
Hand width: 8.5 inches
Hand length: 9 inches
Wingspan: 7-foot-5.5
