Anthony Davis: Scouting report and accolades

 2 days ago
Anthony Davis|#3

Position: F-C

Born: 03/11/93

Height: 6-10 / 2.08

Weight: 222 lbs. / 100.7 kg.

Salary: $37,980,720

SCOUTING REPORT

A freak of nature… Dominant in both offense and defense… One the top defensive players in the game when healthy… Unstoppable finisher at the rim… Perfect instinct as a shot blocker… Has added a respectable three-point shot… Can run the court, but maybe not as fast as before… Too injury-prone… Average passing skills for an elite big man nowadays.

ACCOLADES

All-Star: 8 (2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020, 2021)

All-NBA 1st Team: 4 (2015, 2017, 2018, 2020)

All-Rookie 1st Team: 1 (2013)

All-Defensive 1st Team: 2 (2018, 2020)

All-Defensive 2nd Team: 2 (2015, 2017)

Olympic gold: 1 (2012)

World Cup gold: 1 (2014)

NCAA titles: 1 (2012)

NCAA Final Four MVP: 1 (2012)

DRAFT COMBINE MEASUREMENTS

Weight: 221.8 LBS

Height without shoes: 6-foot-9.25

Height with shoes: 6-foot-10.5

Standing reach: 9-foot-0

Hand width: 8.5 inches

Hand length: 9 inches

Wingspan: 7-foot-5.5

