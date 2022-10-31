Read full article on original website
veronapress.com
Three arrested in Nov. 3 traffic operation
Three men were arrested, stolen property was recovered and a “significant” amount of controlled substances seized during a traffic operation coordinated by county and federal law enforcement agencies on Thursday, Nov. 3. According to a Dane County Sheriff’s Office news release, the four-hour, joint “proactive traffic operation” involved...
Wisconsin Woman Arrested For a ‘Mushroom Operation’
A Wisconsin woman was jailed back in 2009 for having a "Mushroom Operation" in her home. Madison. Madison, Wi police responded to a call where it was reported that a woman was unconscious and not breathing on the front porch of a house. 21 year old Linda Pletzova, magically came...
x1071.com
Scammers show up in person to collect money in bail scam, police say
MADISON, Wis. — Madison Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a person they say scammed an elderly couple out of several thousand dollars after showing up to their doorstep and claiming their daughter was in jail. The scam is a variation of one police have...
nbc15.com
Dane County agencies conduct joint stolen vehicle operation
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Deputies from the Dane County Sheriff’s Office, along with officers from other local and state agencies, conducted a joint operation Thursday that targeted vehicle thefts and resulted in three arrests. The agencies conducted several traffic stops during the four-hour operation. The operation resulted in the...
wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsin woman decides to sell farm, own family members charged in her murder
DODGEVILLE, Wis. (WFRV) – A son and grandson have been charged in connection to the death of a Wisconsin woman that decided to sell the family farm. According to the Wisconsin Department of Justice, 51-year-old Aric Way from Glendale and 28-year-old Philip Schmidt-Way from Loveland, Colorado, have been charged with Frist Degree Intentional Homicide as Party to a Crime.
MPD searching for missing man last seen on Halloween
MADISON, Wis. — Police in Madison are searching for a missing man who was last seen on Halloween. Theodore “T.J.” Weege, 24, was last seen on the city’s west side on Oct. 31 wearing a maroon waffle shirt. Police said he is 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighs 150 pounds. Madison police said in an incident report around 1...
Madison man to serve more than 3 years in prison for multi-state string of thefts
MADISON, Wis. — A Madison man was sentenced Thursday to three-and-a-half years in prison for transporting more than $5,000 in stolen goods across state lines after stealing from stores in several different states. Ahmeeshadye Curtis, 36, was indicted in June 2020 for his role in the thefts, which included burglaries in seven states between Nov. 28 and Dec. 24, 2019....
x1071.com
Two vehicles damaged in downtown Madison BB gun shootings
MADISON, Wis. — Madison police said two vehicles were damaged by a BB gun Tuesday night. Police were called to the area of East Washington Avenue and Blair Street just after 11 p.m. A caller said her vehicle’s rear window was damaged while she was getting into it.
x1071.com
Division of Criminal Investigation Determines Man Took His Own Life
State law enforcement officials have determined that a man who died late last month during a confrontation in which a Lafayette County deputy fired a shot took his own life. The Division of Criminal Investigation found that, while the deputy did fire, it was a bullet shot from the fleeing individual’s gun that claimed his life. A high speed chase that resulted in the man’s death began on October 22nd with an armed robbery in Dubuque. After the man crossed into Wisconsin, law enforcement chased him through Grant County and towards Lafayette County. According to the Department of Justice, the driver allegedly drove at the deputy, who had laid down a spike strip, and it was at this point the deputy fired. The driver made it to Green County before crashing the vehicle and took off on foot. A gunshot was heard, and the man was later found near Highway 11, just west of County Highway M. First responders tried saving the man’s life, but he was pronounced dead at the scene and a gun was found nearby. No law enforcement officials were injured during the confrontation. The deputy is currently still on administrative leave, per the Sheriff’s Office’s policy. The DCI is leading the investigation with the help of the Wisconsin State Patrol and several other agencies.
Rockford men in stolen car charged with weapons offenses
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Two Rockford men were jailed Wednesday after being spotted in a stolen car. Police say just before 1 p.m., Rockford detectives observed the vehicle, reported stolen out of Chicago, in the area of Harrison Avenue and South Main Street and attempted to conduct a traffic stop. Police say it was then that […]
DOJ: Man died of self-inflicted gunshot following multi-county chase
BROWNTOWN, Wis. — Investigators with the Wisconsin Department of Justice have determined that a man who died following a multi-county vehicle chase died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Authorities with DOJ’s Division of Criminal Investigation said a Lafayette County sheriff’s deputy fired their weapon during the incident as the man was driving toward the deputy, though officials did not say...
x1071.com
Madison police warn of rise in auto thefts on west side
MADISON, Wis. — Madison police sounded the alarm Wednesday over what they said was a rise in car thefts and burglaries on the city’s west side. Police said thieves have been caught on video opening unlocked cars to take personal items and guns, entering garages and stealing cars, and entering homes.
x1071.com
Fight at East Towne Mall ends after woman flips her own vehicle
MADISON, Wis. — Madison police arrested a woman Tuesday after they said a fight ended with her flipping her own vehicle. Police said the 30-year-old suspect was involved in a fight with another woman at East Towne Mall at around 3:30 p.m. The other woman tried to leave the scene in her vehicle. Her children were in the vehicle at the time.
Vehicle fleeing traffic stop crashed into 2 law enforcement vehicles on Beltline
MADISON, Wis. — A driver crashed into two law enforcement vehicles Thursday afternoon while trying to escape during a vehicle chase on the westbound Beltline, causing traffic backups that stretched past Highway 51. Madison Police Department spokesperson Hunter Lisko initially said the vehicle that hit the squad cars was stolen but later clarified it in fact was not. Officials said...
2 Iowa County men charged in 2021 murder of Dodgeville woman
DODGEVILLE, Wis. — Two Iowa County men have been charged with a Dodgeville woman’s death dating back to the summer of 2021. Aric Way, 51, and Philip Schmidt-Way, 28, are both charged with one count of first-degree intentional homicide as a party to a crime for allegedly killing a Dodgeville woman in July 2021. State officials said the victim was...
fox17.com
Man who wore Hitler costume for Halloween fired from job after social media attention
MADISON, Wisc. (TND) — A Wisconsin man who attained social media infamy for wearing an Adolf Hitler costume during Halloween festivities this year has reportedly been fired from his job over it. The Madison Children's Museum announced on Tuesday that it had fired the man after photos of him...
x1071.com
Over a dozen of shell casings found after Madison shots fired call
MADISON, Wis. — Madison police said more than a dozen shell casings were found after reports of shots fired on the city’s west side. Officers were sent to the 7100 block of Flower Lane just after 7:20 p.m. Tuesday after multiple callers reported hearing gunshots. No property damage...
wtmj.com
Hitler Halloween costume leads to Wisconsin man’s firing
MADISON, Wis. — The Madison Children’s Museum has fired a Wisconsin man with cognitive disabilities after he wore an Adolf Hitler costume over the Halloween weekend. The museum says the man believed he was making a mockery of the Nazi Party’s leader when he wore the costume on a busy street near the University of Wisconsin-Madison campus on Saturday. The Wisconsin State Journal reports he was fired Tuesday, after his costume was condemned on social media and by some news outlets, including the Jerusalem Post. The Madison Police Department called the costume “offensive and reprehensible,” but said wearing it was not a crime.
nbc15.com
Rock Co. Sheriff’s Office: Fitchburg man arrested for 7th OWI
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 35-year-old Fitchburg man was arrested Wednesday night for allegedly driving under the influence for the seventh time, according to the Rock Co. Sheriff’s Office. Rock Co. officials said they pulled the man over for speeding around 11:40 p.m. near West Highway 14 and North...
nbc15.com
Suspect took own life after Lafayette Co. deputy fired at him during chase
DNR officials offer safety guidelines, law refreshers as gun deer season approaches. Gun deer season will kick off Nov. 19, and DNR officials are offering safety tips and general hunting reminders to hunters to make sure they stay safe and out of trouble during the season. Updated: 4 hours ago.
