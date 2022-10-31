State law enforcement officials have determined that a man who died late last month during a confrontation in which a Lafayette County deputy fired a shot took his own life. The Division of Criminal Investigation found that, while the deputy did fire, it was a bullet shot from the fleeing individual’s gun that claimed his life. A high speed chase that resulted in the man’s death began on October 22nd with an armed robbery in Dubuque. After the man crossed into Wisconsin, law enforcement chased him through Grant County and towards Lafayette County. According to the Department of Justice, the driver allegedly drove at the deputy, who had laid down a spike strip, and it was at this point the deputy fired. The driver made it to Green County before crashing the vehicle and took off on foot. A gunshot was heard, and the man was later found near Highway 11, just west of County Highway M. First responders tried saving the man’s life, but he was pronounced dead at the scene and a gun was found nearby. No law enforcement officials were injured during the confrontation. The deputy is currently still on administrative leave, per the Sheriff’s Office’s policy. The DCI is leading the investigation with the help of the Wisconsin State Patrol and several other agencies.

LAFAYETTE COUNTY, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO