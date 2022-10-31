ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
thecomeback.com

Bears GM not happy about blockbuster trade

It’s not all that often that a team general manager speaks openly about regrets just a few hours after pulling off a blockbuster trade that helps his team, but that’s exactly what happened on Tuesday when Chicago Bears General Manager Ryan Poles spoke to the media after the team traded star linebacker Roquan Smith to the Baltimore Ravens.
CHICAGO, IL
The Baltimore Sun

Mike Preston’s Ravens mailbag: Answering questions about Lamar Jackson’s accuracy, Patrick Ricard and more | COMMENTARY

Baltimore Sun columnist Mike Preston will answer fans’ questions throughout the Ravens season. Coming off Baltimore’s 27-22 Week 8 win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, plenty of questions remain with Baltimore set to travel to face the New Orleans Saints on “Monday Night Football.” Here’s Preston’s take: (Editor’s note: Questions have been edited for length and clarity.) What happened to ...
BALTIMORE, MD
The Denver Gazette

Woody Paige: Why the Broncos gave up on Bradley Chubb — and the season

The Broncos gave up on Bradley Chubb and the season Tuesday. Their 2018 choice of Bradley over Josh and Quenton turned out badly as Chubb became a flub. In the draft the Broncos, at No. 5 overall, could have selected Bradley Chubb, Josh Allen, Quenton Nelson or Josh Rosen. Rosen wasn’t worth a bag of rosin; Nelson has been a Pro Bowl offensive guard all four seasons; Chubb has played...
DENVER, CO
NFL

2022 NFL season: Week 9 fantasy football matchups

NFL.com breaks down the best -- and worst -- fantasy matchups ahead of each week of the 2022 NFL fantasy football season. Herbert is looking more like Jared Goff this season than the Justin Herbert we grew to know and love over his first two seasons. To make matters worse, he could be without both Keenan Allen and Mike Williams in Week 9. However, I am still willing to start him and trust he can have a big game in this matchup. The Falcons are allowing a league-high 318.1 passing yards per game and the fourth-most fantasy points per game to quarterbacks this season. Over the last six weeks, the Falcons have allowed Geno Smith, Tom Brady, Joe Burrow, and PJ Walker to each throw for over 300 yards against them (Jimmy Garoppolo even had 296 yards). Herbert, please help your fantasy managers and give us a monster performance for the first time this year!
NFL

NFL Fantasy Football 2022: Marcas Grant's Week 9 sleepers

In this brave, (relatively) new NFL universe, this is the week that marks the end of the first half of the season. It also marks the first of two six-team bye weeks. The first thing is kinda fun. The second thing is not. There are plenty of good fantasy options who have the week off. Fortunately, there are also plenty of good matchups that we can exploit with some lesser-known or lesser-started players.
ARIZONA STATE
NFL

NFL Fantasy 2022 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 9: Running backs

You have lineup questions. We have answers. At least we hope. Start 'Em & Sit 'Em has helped fantasy managers for years make those pressing lineup decisions. And you know what is a good decision? Starting Patrick Mahomes. But that's too obvious, so you won't see that here. Instead here are some of the most-pressing questions. And, if you can't find a player you are looking for, please check out latest NFL Fantasy lineup rankings right here.
ATLANTA, GA
NFL

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Friday, Nov. 4

CB A.J. Terrell (hamstring) has been ruled out versus the Chargers, coach Arthur Smith announced Friday. OLB Von Miller (ankle) is being anticipated for a return to practice on Friday, coach Sean McDermott told reporters. Miller has been a DNP all week. CB Tre'Davious White (ACL) will be taking it...
WASHINGTON STATE
NFL

Move The Sticks: Notable trades ahead of the deadline & top 5 game wreckers

Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks are back with a new episode of Move the Sticks. To start off, the guys react to a bunch of trades ahead of the trade deadline, including the Broncos trading LB Bradley Chubb to the Dolphins, the Falcons trading WR Calvin Ridley to the Jaguars, and much more. Following that, DJ and Bucky examine the Lions trading TE T.J. Hockenson to the Vikings and the Bears trading LB Roquan Smith to the Ravens. Next, the duo break down the Monday Night Football game between the Bengals and Browns. Then, the pair discuss the difficulty of generating sacks as a pass rusher in college. After that, the guys hit on the Steelers trading WR Chase Claypool to the Bears. To wrap up the show, the duo look at Bucky's top 5 game wreckers right now.
NFL

'Shocked' by trade, Roquan Smith focused on fitting in with Ravens

Roquan Smith wanted to be traded during the training camp. When that didn't happen, he stopped thinking about it -- until Monday. Chicago unexpectedly granted the second-team All-Pro linebacker's wish at the start of the week, sending him to Baltimore in exchange for second- and fifth-round picks in the 2023 draft and linebacker A.J. Klein.
BALTIMORE, MD
NFL

NFL Week 9 bold predictions: Justin Fields' career day lifts Bears over Dolphins; Kadarius Toney TD?

Throughout the 2022 season, NFL Network analysts will provide one bold prediction heading into each week's slate of games (see the full Week 9 schedule). Second-year signal-caller Justin Fields has looked more comfortable and confident in the last two games. With Chicago's trade for Chase Claypool giving the offense more playmaking at wide receiver, Fields enjoys a breakout game against Miami, logging his first career 300-yard passing performance while guiding the Bears to their fourth win of the season.
WASHINGTON STATE
NFL

NFL community mourns death of Pro Football Hall of Fame punter Ray Guy

Pro Football Hall of Famer Ray Guy -- considered to be the greatest punter in NFL history -- died Thursday morning. Guy, the only punter in the Pro Football Hall of Fame, played his entire career for the Raiders franchise and was a seven-time Pro Bowl selection and a three-time first-team All Pro.

