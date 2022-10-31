ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Comments / 0

Related
Sporting News

TNT's Reggie Miller calls out NBA players for staying silent on Nets' Kyrie Irving: 'The players have dropped the ball'

Kyrie Irving has faced backlash for tweeting out a link to a film filled with antisemitic tropes, but one NBA analyst is also aiming criticism at Irving's colleagues. During the TNT broadcast of Tuesday night's game between the Bulls and Nets, Reggie Miller expressed disappointment in NBA players for failing to speak out on the Irving situation.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Sporting News

Is Giannis Antetokounmpo playing tonight? Start time, TV channel and live stream for Bucks vs. Timberwolves Friday NBA game

Giannis Antetokounmpo has been an unstoppable force all season, but he's about to face one of the biggest frontcourts the NBA has to offer. When the Bucks take on the Timberwolves on Friday, Antetoknoumpo will go head-to-head with Minnesota's twin towers, Rudy Gobert and Karl-Anthony Towns. Antetokounmpo has seemingly been...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Sporting News

What time is the NFL game tonight? TV schedule, channel for Eagles vs. Texans in Week 9

The Eagles haven't lost through eight weeks of the 2022 NFL season. They will look to continue their undefeated streak on the road in Week 9. Philadelphia is traveling to Houston on the short week to play against the Texans. It will be the sixth time in franchise history that these two teams have met; the Eagles have yet to lose against the Texans, with a perfect 5-0 record.
HOUSTON, TX
Sporting News

Kyrie Irving fine, suspension history: Tracking all $17 million dollars star guard has lost with Cavaliers, Celtics and Nets

The Nets finally reached their breaking point on Thursday night. Brooklyn announced that it had suspended Kyrie Irving for at least five games after he repeatedly failed to apologize for a social media post that included a link to a film featuring antisemitic messaging. The seven-time All-Star told reporters that he took responsibility for his tweet, but he stopped short of apologizing during his afternoon media availability.
BOSTON, NY
Sporting News

Nets suspend Kyrie Irving for 'no less than' five games without pay

The Nets' nightmare of a week continues. Earlier this week, Brooklyn fired head coach Steve Nash and is reportedly prepared to move on to Celtics suspended head coach Ime Udoka. Amidst all of that, the organization is dealing with the fallout from All-Star guard Kyrie Irving's antisemitic comments and Irving's...
Sporting News

Eagles draft picks 2023: Full list of Philadelphia selections for 2023 NFL Draft after Robert Quinn trade

The Eagles are arguably the best team in the NFL and are clearly the NFC's top team. Even still, they have a lot to look forward to in the 2023 NFL Draft. Philadelphia is armed with two first-round selections and will be among the teams with the most buying power on draft day in 2023. The Eagles may not end up with a premium selection, but they will be able to move up if they so desire to target a potential blue-chip prospect.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Sporting News

Who is Steve Nash's replacement? Nets interim coach Jacque Vaughn has lots of NBA experience and strong relationships with Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving

With Steve Nash's surprising departure from the Nets on Tuesday, lead assistant coach Jacque Vaughn will temporarily take over the reigns as the interim head coach. Vaughn, who is in his eighth season with the Nets, will begin his second stint as an interim head coach on Tuesday night when the Nets face the Bulls at the Barclays Center. He previously served as the interim head coach in 2019-20 after taking over for Kenny Atkinson.
BROOKLYN, NY
Sporting News

Ja Morant is far more than the NBA's best highlight reel: How Grizzlies point guard became unguardable

It didn't take long for JaVale McGee to learn how small the margin of error is when guarding Ja Morant. In the opening minute of the Mavericks' matchup with the Grizzlies early in the season, McGee found himself in the precarious position of defending Morant with a full head of steam. He dropped back in the pick-and-roll knowing Morant is always looking to sneak his way into the paint but quickly learned that's only part of the battle.
Sporting News

NFL officials missed 'assisting the runner' penalty on Eagles' Jason Kelce: 'Utter incompetence'

The "Thursday Night Football" matchup between the Eagles and Texans demonstrated once again that star players get all the calls — even if they're on the offensive line. The star in question was All-Pro center Jason Kelce, who should have been called for a penalty in Philadelphia's game-opening drive. The penalty in question — assisting the runner — occurred when Kelce attempted to pull Kenneth Gainwell into the end zone following a short screen pass to the running back.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Sporting News

Celtics' Marcus Smart reacts to Ime Udoka reportedly leaving Boston to coach Nets: 'It definitely sucks'

The Nets announced on Tuesday that they had parted ways with head coach Steve Nash, and apparently, it didn't take long for Brooklyn to find his replacement. Shortly after the Nets and Nash released separate statements regarding the mutual decision, multiple reports indicated that the team was expected to hire Ime Udoka, who was suspended by the Celtics for the entire 2022-23 season after he reportedly engaged in an improper relationship with a female staffer.
BOSTON, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy