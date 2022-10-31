Read full article on original website
Related
‘America, I’m sorry’: Shaq leaves Charles Barkley, Kenny Smith disgusted over latest stunt
Shaquille O’Neal has never been afraid to put his foot down on his NBA takes. But Shaq decided to do the opposite earlier this week, putting his feet up in his latest appearance on Inside the NBA. In introducing the first set of Shaqtin a Fool entries for the...
Sporting News
Eagles vs. Texans odds, prediction, betting tips for NFL Week 9 'Thursday Night Football'
When the Eagles travel to Houston to take on the Texans to open Week 9 of the 2022 NFL season on "Thursday Night Football" (8:15 p.m. ET, Amazon Prime Video), they will be looking be inspired by the Phillies. While Philadelphia's baseball team takes on the Astros at home in...
Sporting News
TNT's Reggie Miller calls out NBA players for staying silent on Nets' Kyrie Irving: 'The players have dropped the ball'
Kyrie Irving has faced backlash for tweeting out a link to a film filled with antisemitic tropes, but one NBA analyst is also aiming criticism at Irving's colleagues. During the TNT broadcast of Tuesday night's game between the Bulls and Nets, Reggie Miller expressed disappointment in NBA players for failing to speak out on the Irving situation.
Sporting News
Eagles vs. Texans final score, results: Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia stay perfect with win over Houston
The Texans put up a fight, but in the end they were no match for the Eagles. Philly moved to 8-0 for the first time in franchise history with a 29-17 win on "Thursday Night Football." The game was close in the first half, but Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia...
Warriors to rest 4 starters versus Pelicans
Warriors are resting 4 key players versus Pelicans.
Sporting News
Is Giannis Antetokounmpo playing tonight? Start time, TV channel and live stream for Bucks vs. Timberwolves Friday NBA game
Giannis Antetokounmpo has been an unstoppable force all season, but he's about to face one of the biggest frontcourts the NBA has to offer. When the Bucks take on the Timberwolves on Friday, Antetoknoumpo will go head-to-head with Minnesota's twin towers, Rudy Gobert and Karl-Anthony Towns. Antetokounmpo has seemingly been...
Sporting News
Nets' Kevin Durant clarifies comments after addressing Kyrie Irving suspension: 'I'm about spreading love always'
Kevin Durant publicly addressed Kyrie Irving's suspension for the first time on Friday morning, saying that he is hopeful the Nets will be able to move past an "unfortunate situation." Irving was suspended by Brooklyn for at least five games after he repeatedly failed to apologize for a social media...
Sporting News
How long is James Harden out? Injury update on foot injury, timeline and return date for 76ers star
After a rough start to the 2022-23 season, the 76ers will have to get back on track without star guard James Harden in the fold. Just nine games into the season, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski has reported that Harden has suffered a right foot tendon strain that will sideline the 33-year-old indefinitely.
Sporting News
What time is the NFL game tonight? TV schedule, channel for Eagles vs. Texans in Week 9
The Eagles haven't lost through eight weeks of the 2022 NFL season. They will look to continue their undefeated streak on the road in Week 9. Philadelphia is traveling to Houston on the short week to play against the Texans. It will be the sixth time in franchise history that these two teams have met; the Eagles have yet to lose against the Texans, with a perfect 5-0 record.
Sporting News
Kyrie Irving fine, suspension history: Tracking all $17 million dollars star guard has lost with Cavaliers, Celtics and Nets
The Nets finally reached their breaking point on Thursday night. Brooklyn announced that it had suspended Kyrie Irving for at least five games after he repeatedly failed to apologize for a social media post that included a link to a film featuring antisemitic messaging. The seven-time All-Star told reporters that he took responsibility for his tweet, but he stopped short of apologizing during his afternoon media availability.
Sporting News
NBA G League President Shareef Abdur-Rahim details the league's evolution, what to look forward to this season and more
The 2022-23 NBA G League season tips off on Friday, Nov. 4. In many ways, this will be a landmark season for the league — all 30 teams will be full participants, player salaries are at an all-time high, the Showcase Cup is back for a second year, and the league will again experiment with innovative rule variations.
Sporting News
Nets suspend Kyrie Irving for 'no less than' five games without pay
The Nets' nightmare of a week continues. Earlier this week, Brooklyn fired head coach Steve Nash and is reportedly prepared to move on to Celtics suspended head coach Ime Udoka. Amidst all of that, the organization is dealing with the fallout from All-Star guard Kyrie Irving's antisemitic comments and Irving's...
Sporting News
Who is Matt Ryan? Lakers' forward and former DoorDash driver emerges as unlikely hero
There's a new star making waves in Los Angeles. He's a familiar name with a familiar story, granted one that tends to be more common among broke college students rather than NBA hoopers. But Lakers rookie Matt Ryan added another chapter to his Tinseltown tale, bottoming an off-balance, game-tying 3...
Sporting News
Eagles draft picks 2023: Full list of Philadelphia selections for 2023 NFL Draft after Robert Quinn trade
The Eagles are arguably the best team in the NFL and are clearly the NFC's top team. Even still, they have a lot to look forward to in the 2023 NFL Draft. Philadelphia is armed with two first-round selections and will be among the teams with the most buying power on draft day in 2023. The Eagles may not end up with a premium selection, but they will be able to move up if they so desire to target a potential blue-chip prospect.
Sporting News
Who is Steve Nash's replacement? Nets interim coach Jacque Vaughn has lots of NBA experience and strong relationships with Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving
With Steve Nash's surprising departure from the Nets on Tuesday, lead assistant coach Jacque Vaughn will temporarily take over the reigns as the interim head coach. Vaughn, who is in his eighth season with the Nets, will begin his second stint as an interim head coach on Tuesday night when the Nets face the Bulls at the Barclays Center. He previously served as the interim head coach in 2019-20 after taking over for Kenny Atkinson.
Sporting News
Joshua Primo's allegations, explained: Former Spurs psychologist provides details and timeline, draws response from waived former lottery pick
The Spurs shocked the NBA world on Oct. 28 when they announced they would waive 19-year-old guard Joshua Primo. Primo was selected 12th overall by the Spurs in the 2021 NBA Draft but just four games into his sophomore season, San Antonio elected to cut ties with its lottery pick.
Sporting News
Ja Morant is far more than the NBA's best highlight reel: How Grizzlies point guard became unguardable
It didn't take long for JaVale McGee to learn how small the margin of error is when guarding Ja Morant. In the opening minute of the Mavericks' matchup with the Grizzlies early in the season, McGee found himself in the precarious position of defending Morant with a full head of steam. He dropped back in the pick-and-roll knowing Morant is always looking to sneak his way into the paint but quickly learned that's only part of the battle.
Sporting News
NFL officials missed 'assisting the runner' penalty on Eagles' Jason Kelce: 'Utter incompetence'
The "Thursday Night Football" matchup between the Eagles and Texans demonstrated once again that star players get all the calls — even if they're on the offensive line. The star in question was All-Pro center Jason Kelce, who should have been called for a penalty in Philadelphia's game-opening drive. The penalty in question — assisting the runner — occurred when Kelce attempted to pull Kenneth Gainwell into the end zone following a short screen pass to the running back.
Sporting News
Streaker at World Series interrupts Game 5 between Phillies and Astros, tries to scale wall
Every now and again at major sporting events, a fan decides to try to steal the show. That was what one fan was hoping to do at Citizens Bank Park during the World Series. Midway through Game 5 between the Phillies and Astros on Thursday, a fan wearing a red and blue Chase Utley jersey decided to run out onto the field, interrupting play.
Sporting News
Celtics' Marcus Smart reacts to Ime Udoka reportedly leaving Boston to coach Nets: 'It definitely sucks'
The Nets announced on Tuesday that they had parted ways with head coach Steve Nash, and apparently, it didn't take long for Brooklyn to find his replacement. Shortly after the Nets and Nash released separate statements regarding the mutual decision, multiple reports indicated that the team was expected to hire Ime Udoka, who was suspended by the Celtics for the entire 2022-23 season after he reportedly engaged in an improper relationship with a female staffer.
Comments / 0