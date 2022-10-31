ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Bengals Make Flurry of Roster Moves Ahead of Monday Night Football Matchup Against Browns

By James Rapien
 3 days ago

Cincinnati is looking for their first AFC North win of the season

CLEVELAND — The Bengals elevated wide receiver Trenton Irwin and defensive tackle Domenique Davis from the practice squad for Monday night's matchup against the Browns.

With Ja'Marr Chase (hip) and Stanley Morgan Jr. (hamstring) out, the team had to elevate one wide receiver. They also promoted Davis for this matchup with DJ Reader on injured reserve and Josh Tupou out with a calf injury.

Both Irwin and Davis are making their season debut for Cincinnati.

