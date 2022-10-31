Read full article on original website
Elon Musk clarifies that Donald Trump and other banned accounts won't be allowed back on Twitter before the midterm elections, if at all
Elon Musk said banned Twitter accounts will not be allowed back for "at least a few more weeks." This means that former president Donald Trump will not be on Twitter before the midterm elections. Trump was suspended from Twitter in January 2021 after the Capitol riot for inciting violence. Elon...
'TrumpIsDead' is trending on Twitter after a verified user apparently decided to test moderation of the platform under Elon Musk's reign
A comedian intentionally started the claim, in what could be a test for Elon Musk. The claim was trending on Twitter. Trump's office didn't respond to a request for comment. Musk's handling of moderation on the platform has quickly become an issue under his leadership. A comedian and actor is...
A Twitter employee shared a picture of his boss in a sleeping bag and mask on the office floor, illustrating Elon Musk's new hardcore work culture
A Twitter employee shared a photo appearing to show his boss asleep on the office floor. His boss said in response that her team was "pushing round the clock to make deadlines." Insider previously reported that some staff have been asked to work 24/7 since Elon Musk's takeover. A Twitter...
Elon Musk Plans to Lay off 50% of Twitter’s Workforce by the End of the Week
Elon Musk plans to fire 3,700 Twitter employees, or about half of the company’s workforce, in a move to cut costs following his acquisition of the social media company. Bloomberg first reported news of the impending layoffs yesterday (Nov. 2). The billionaire, who is now serving as Twitter’s CEO,...
'Disturbing' conspiracy theory takes root following Pelosi attack
Right-wing political voices are pushing a false conspiracy theory about the attack on Paul Pelosi in an apparent attempt to shift the narrative. The San Francisco Police chief told CNN there was 'no evidence' to support the theory, despite it being alluded to by Donald Trump Jr. and Elon Musk. CNN's Drew Griffin reports.
Kanye West demanded Adidas send Yeezy staff to work at a remote ranch in rural Wyoming that then closed down within 6 months, report says
Kanye West demanded Adidas set up a Yeezy facility in rural Wyoming, Bloomberg reported. The company sent a number of employees to work in the state, but the facility closed after six months. West bought two ranches near the town of Cody in 2019 after recording his 2018 album, Ye,...
CNBC Fires Former Fox News Star Anchor
Shepard Smith is leaving CNBC after his show, “The News with Shepard Smith,” was canceled on Thursday, according to the network. Smith’s primetime news show has been canceled after just two years on air. Smith joined the business news network after a long career at Fox News.
Elon Musk’s Twitter Takeover Has Added $10 Billion to Dogecoin, a Cryptocurrency Created as a Joke
Dogecoin, a cryptocurrency originally created in 2013 as a joke, has surged 131 percent since Oct. 4, the day Elon Musk announced his intention to close his $44 billion acquisition of Twitter after a months-long legal battle. Within a month, Dogecoin gained more than $10 billion in market cap on speculation Musk might incorporate the digital coin somehow in his revamping of Twitter.
Elon Musk’s Twitter Overhaul Is Panicking Users and Good News for Alternative Platforms
On the same day Elon Musk purchased Twitter, Mastodon, a smaller competitor, gained 70,000 new users. As Musk begins to implement his plan to make Twitter a haven for free speech, which could include reinstating Donald Trump’s account, it seems he’s also driving Twitter users to new platforms.
Google Is No Longer the Most Attractive Employer Globally for Business Students
Universum, a Sweden-based firm that focuses on employer branding, is out with new rankings that show Google’s popularity among business students globally dropped for the first time in 13 years. Each year Universum surveys university students from the nine countries with the world’s largest economies who are studying business,...
Netflix is Launching its Ad Supported Service in the US Today
Netflix’s advertising-supported streaming service will launch in the U.S. today (Nov. 3) at noon eastern time. The plan costs $6.99 per month, which is half the cost of Netflix’s most popular plan and cheaper than other streamers offering ads like Hulu, HBO Max and Disney+, which will launch in December.
The Random House Antitrust Suit Revealed How Out of it Book Publishers Really Are
On Halloween night (Boo!, as The New York Times’s books news editor put it) United States District Court judge Florence Y. Pan enjoined Penguin Random House, America’s largest book publisher, from acquiring Simon & Schuster, its fourth largest book publisher. When the deal was announced in the fall of 2020, observers expected it to go through without a hitch, as the marriage of then largest and second-largest publishers Viking Penguin and Random House had in 2013, to form the country’s largest book publisher in history. The consolidation of book publishing into ever-larger modules, controlled by ever-larger conglomerates in media and other unrelated industries, has been the state of play in book publishing since the 1980s, when it was justified by a perceived need to create negotiating partners substantial enough to secure favorable terms with the then-dominant bookstore chains—just as now executives of both firms justified the merger as a needed defense for authors against the mighty power of Amazon. Bigger players seem to summon forth opposing bigger players: the fortunate few future authors of the promised juggernaut Penguin-Random-House-Simon-Schuster would also secure favorable terms with the also-consolidated, supply-chain-stressed paper, printing, and book distribution industries. (Amazon founder Jeff Bezos had given the effort his own assist by culling the field of the “sickly gazelles” of smaller publishers.)
‘From Scratch’ Co-Creator Tembi Locke Launches New Podcast ‘Lifted’ (EXCLUSIVE)
Tembi Locke is launching a new podcast titled “Lifted,” Variety has learned exclusively. The first season, consisting of eight episodes, debuts on Nov. 10. “Lifted” is described as focusing on “the behind-the-scenes events, human stumbling blocks and eventual tools that lead to resilience, pulling back the curtain on the ‘extraordinary moment when everything changed.'” Each episode of Season 1 features a different female creative, including writers, entrepreneurs, artists and thought leaders. “Lifted” is produced by Solia Cates and available on Apple Podcast, Spotify, Google Podcasts and more. “This first season of conversations is about a community of creative women who, in different...
The 135-Year-Old Hearst Is Jumping into Social Commerce With a Site Aimed at Young Shoppers
Hearst, the 135-year-old magazine publisher, launched an online marketplace for new and unique products Nov. 1 with Firstfinds, a site intended to aggregate products popular on social media. Hearst is looking to join other companies that have found success combining social media and shopping, including Pinterest, Poshmark and Etsy. Clothing...
Warner Bros. Discovery Lost $2.3 Billion as Ticket Buying and Viewership Decline
Warner Bros. Discovery, the media company created by the merger of AT&T’s WarnerMedia unit and Discovery Inc. in April, closed the three months ending Sept. 30 with a $2.3 billion loss. In the previous three months, it lost $3.4 billion. On a pro forma basis—that is, comparing the quarter’s...
Disney+ is raising prices in December—sign up now for the year and save $30
Disney+ will increase its prices in December from $79.99/year to $109.99/year for ad-free streaming—sign up for a year now and save.
