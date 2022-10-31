ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morning Read on Sports Illustrated

Ranking Sergio Garcia’s Wild Tantrums, Epic Meltdowns and Controversial Moments

By Gary Van Sickle
Morning Read on Sports Illustrated
Morning Read on Sports Illustrated
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OpeU5_0itPI6Re00

Gary Van Sickle says Sergio Garcia is about to fade into irrelevancy, and it’s time to look back at the tantrums, meltdowns and controversies that marked his career.

So long, Sergio Garcia. It looks as if you’re done being relevant.

At 42, Your Friend Sergio still hasn’t grown up and is incapable of exiting gracefully. He said last week before the LIV Golf Team Championship at Doral that he was comfortable giving up his DP World Tour membership (for not playing the minimum four events) and his eligibility for next year’s Ryder Cup. His Ryder Cup exit isn’t his fault, though, according to him . It’s the other players upset about his LIV defection that are the problem. He is the real victim here. Uh-huh.

“You can see that some of the guys on the other side don't really want me there,” Garcia said. “I don’t want to be a burden to anyone … I’d rather be away from that, as much as it hurts, and make sure Europe has the best chance of winning then me being there and three or four guys are going to be upset … it was a hard decision but unfortunately, it doesn’t feel like I’m very welcome there.”

In May, when a PGA Tour official slapped him with a penalty for exceeding the three-minute time limit for a lost-ball search, a petulant Garcia said, “I can’t wait to get off this tour,” making it clear he was about to jump to LIV Golf and its greener and far less competitive pastures. In July at the British Open, Garcia said he “didn’t feel loved” on that tour and was glad to leave. (P.S.—You’re running out of legit tours to quit, Sergio.)

Something about the pressure and frustration of professional golf often brought out the worst in Sergio, who played the role of a spoiled, churlish, silver-spooned brat. Off the course, he could be an entirely different person. The Ranking knows a teen who played nine holes with Garcia thanks to the Make-A-Wish Foundation and Garcia made a lifetime memory for him and his younger brothers, whom Garcia insisted should get their clubs and play along. It was a nice touch and he’s done countless numbers of similar things behind the scenes.

Garcia enjoyed plenty of on-course success, too. Thirty-six wins around the globe. An unexpected Masters title in a playoff. (Nice going, Justin Rose.) A Players Championship in a playoff. (Nice going, Paul Goydos.) Lots and lots of Ryder Cups. (Nice going, Sergio.)

It is unfortunate that many golf fans remember those less than his career-long list of woes, whines, complaints, tantrums, pity parties, selfish comments and slow play.

Here are Sergio’s biggest on-course controversies, tantrums, spats and meltdowns, arranged by The Ranking, as a going-away present.

10. Garcia was a controversial participant in the 2022 BMW PGA Championship, as were 17 other LIV Golf players. Queen Elizabeth’s death postponed the second round so Garcia, who’d shot 76, withdrew without explanation and was next seen posing for photos at the Alabama-Texas football game across the ocean in Austin . Garcia thus wasted a spot that could’ve gone to first-alternate Alfredo Garcia-Heredia, a rising young player battling to keep his tour status and who is a close friend of Garcia’s favorite Ryder Cup partner, Jon Rahm. Too bad, Alfredo. Roll Tide …

9. When his 7-iron shot came up short of the 3rd green in the 2012 U.S. Open at Olympic Club, Garcia swung the club in anger so hard at the ground that it chopped an ESPN tee-box microphone in half and, according to GolfCentralDaily , sent a blast measuring 225 decibels through the headphones of sound man Marty Bunkum, who was listening in the broadcast truck. Sergio bogeyed the hole. (“Speak up! My ears are still ringing! What’d you say C-3PO was doing with a pole?”)

8. After slipping on a tee shot at the 1999 World MatchPlay Championship at Wentworth, Garcia removed the offending shoe and angrily fired it against the tournament sponsor’s sign . His manager, Jose Marquina, dutifully retrieved it. Garcia then kicked the shoe, which just missed hitting the match referee in the face. Well, Sergio never was worth a damn on corner kicks …

7. Garcia threw a pity party for himself at the 2012 Masters after a third-round 75 left him 10 shots off the lead. “I’m not good enough in any major,” he whined. “I don’t have the thing I need to have. I’ve been trying for 13 years and I don’t feel capable of winning.” Seeking sympathy, he instead sounded like a scolded, defeated child. Five years later, he shockingly won the Masters. Maybe Dr. Phil is right, child psychology can work on adults.

6. The King of Sore Losers fell to Padraig Harrington in a playoff at the 2007 British Open at Carnoustie . “I’m playing against a lot of guys out there, more than the field,” Garcia huffed, implying that the gods were against him. In other words, just like Tiger Woods, the USGA, Augusta National and assorted rules officials on two tours. Garcia dumped his approach shot in a bunker on the playoff’s first hole, made bogey to Harrington’s birdie and immediately fell two shots behind. “I should write a book on how not to miss a shot in the playoff and shoot 1 over,” Garcia grumbled. Sure, but it would be a work of fiction. Here’s a suggested working title: “Never on Sunday: The Story of Sergio’s Putting.”

5. Rain was heavy during the 2002 U.S. Open’s second round at Bethpage Black, where Tiger Woods finished before it got bad. “It always seems like there’s one guy who’s lucky when he needs to be,” griped Garcia, who caught the worst of it and claimed the USGA would have stopped play if Tiger had been on the course . Garcia had his chance to take down Woods in the final round but shot 74 and finished six shots back. Did someone say graceless? “He (Tiger) did what he had to do,” Garcia said, “but he did it because I let him.” Congrats to Tiger? Nahhh. All 15 of those majors were probably just luck.

4. This one is multiple choice: A) Sergio flung his driver down into a barranca after an errant tee shot during the 2018 Valero Texas Open, then embarrassingly climbed down a thorny embankment to retrieve it; B) he angrily clocked a gorse bush that inhibited his swing during the 2017 Open Championship at Royal Birkdale and hurt his shoulder, requiring medical attention (but he did play on); C) he made a bad swing on a par 3 in a 2011 event in Thailand, then helicoptered the offending club far into the lake in front of him ; D) he slammed his putter so hard on a sprinkler head after a lousy putt in the 2017 Dell Technologies Championship that it bent and he was forced to putt with three other clubs the rest of the round, including his driver.

3. The mutual dislike between Garcia and Tiger Woods was common knowledge. Asked a joking question at the 2013 European Tour Awards dinner if he’d invite Tiger to dinner during the U.S. Open the following month, Garcia said in jest, “We will have him ‘round every night. We will serve fried chicken.” Garcia later apologized for the inferred racial stereotype in a joke gone wrong. Garcia’s later dig at Woods: “He called me a whiner. He’s probably right. But that’s probably the first thing he’s told you (media) guys in 15 years that’s true.”

2. A writer for ESPN.com called it “gag-inducing ” when Garcia spit into the cup at Doral’s 13 th hole after missing a par putt during the 2007 CA Championship. Besides being disgusting and unhygienic, Garcia showed an utter lack of respect for his fellow pros the gallery, television viewers and golf. In a matter surely unrelated, Tiger Woods stretched his lead to four shots during that round en route to victory. Hereby dubbed The Clobber By The Slobber …

1. Garcia was disqualified from the 2019 Saudi International’s second round because of “serious misconduct” in which he intentionally damaged five greens with his clubs , badly scuffing five of them (marks equivalent to deer or camel tracks, a tournament official said) and taking a divot out of another. Just one day earlier, Garcia suffered a meltdown after a bad bunker shot, taking multiple manic swipes in the sand. Garcia, who’d received a large appearance fee to play, apologized for vandalizing the greens and said he accepted his disqualification. Yeah, as if you had a choice in the matter.

Comments / 0

Related
golfmagic.com

LIV's Phil Mickelson ripped over social post: "You are DESTROYING the game!"

The first season of LIV Golf is in the books and Phil Mickelson has returned to social media where he claimed $255m series has "renewed" his passion for the game. It's been a hell of a year for the six-time major champion. He ducked out of public life in February when his famously controversial remarks about working with the "scary" Saudis and using them as leverage were made public.
golfmagic.com

PGA Tour player daggers fellow pro over Jack Nicklaus comparison: "How?!"

PGA Tour pro Michael Kim took to social media this week to chide fellow pro Chesson Hadley after he found himself reportedly held in the same regard as legendary golfer Jack Nicklaus. If the name Kim rings a bell, it's because he hit the headlines earlier in the year when...
golfmagic.com

PGA Tour respond to Bubba Watson's pay-for-play claims after LIV season finale

Bubba Watson, who now plays in the LIV Golf League, has had some interesting things to say recently. Before LIV Golf's inaugural season came to a close with the $50m team championship in Miami - which the 4 Aces GC won - the two-time major champion gave an extensive interview to The Times of London in which he opened up on a number of topics.
golfmagic.com

LIV Golf's Dustin Johnson AXES Talor Gooch from 4 ACES as he reshuffles the pack

Dustin Johnson has already decided to shake up his victorious 4 Aces GC side ahead of the 2023 LIV Golf League by trading Talor Gooch for Peter Uihlein, according to a report in ESPN. Johnson's red-hot 4 Aces side, which this year featured Gooch, Patrick Reed and Pat Perez, captured...
GolfWRX

Patrick Reed launches yet another defamation lawsuit against golf media

Patrick Reed has filed yet another lawsuit against members of the media for ‘defamation, injurious falsehood and tortious interference.’. This particular lawsuit is against Shane Ryan of Golf Digest, Hachette, the New York Post, Fox Sports, Doug Ferguson and the Associated Press. These defendants have been named as co-conspirators in the claim along with the PGA Tour, NBC’s Golf Channel, Brandel Chamblee, Damon Hack, Shane Bacon, Eamon Lynch, Golf Week, Gannett and others.
FLORIDA STATE
The Spun

Look: Paulina Gretzky's Racy Outfit Going Viral

Last week, Paulina Gretzky made headlines for the outfit she wore to a LIV Golf party in Miami. Now, just a few days later, she's doing so again. The wife of golf star Dustin Johnson took to social media with an outfit that immediately went viral. Check it out. Just...
MIAMI, FL
The Spun

Sports World Devastated By Brittney Griner Wife News

Earlier this week, Cherelle Griner, the wife of WNBA star Brittney Griner, made an appearance on The View. Brittney is currently serving a nine-year sentence for having cannabis oil at a Russian airport. During her appearance, she was asked about Griner losing her appeal, which mean she'll likely serve the rest of her time in a penal colony.
golfmagic.com

"Asked NOT to attend"; field for Greg Norman's PGA Tour event confirmed

The field for LIV Golf CEO Greg Norman's annual QBE Shootout will feature two LPGA Tour players for the first time in the event's 34-year history, but the defending champions (now on LIV) are out. Lexi Thompson (ranked seventh in the world) will be making her sixth appearance in the...
The Spun

Sports World Reacts To The Reggie Miller Unhappy News

Brooklyn Nets point guard Kyrie Irving made headlines last week when he published antisemitic content to his social media. Irving tweeted a link to a 2018 movie based on a book that features antisemitic tropes. Former NBA star Reggie Miller made it clear he's not happy with how the rest of the league has handled his comments.
BROOKLYN, NY
golfmagic.com

Norman teases "easy" PGA fix as he reveals LIV players have made a confession

LIV Golf commissioner Greg Norman still hasn't given up on opening up a dialogue with the PGA Tour as he teased an "easy fix" between the warring tours. Norman, 67, remained curiously silent during LIV Golf's team championship in Miami at Trump National Doral last week which was won by Dustin Johnson's 4 Aces GC side.
Golf.com

Should you tip golf-bag attendants before or after your round? And how much?!

Doug from New York asks: When is the appropriate time to tip the bag attendants? On arrival? On departure? Both?. Most golf-etiquette questions have a Caddyshack connection. In this case, I’m thinking of the scene where Rodney Dangerfield’s Al Czervik breezes up to Bushwood in a gaudy red Rolls-Royce and hops out, flashing bills.
Golf.com

PGA Tour will allow players to miss one elevated event in revamped schedule

Maybe there is a little wiggle room in the new PGA Tour schedule after all. According to a PGA Tour memo sent to players last week, which was first reported by the Associated Press, players will be allowed to miss one of the new elevated events this season due to “personal or professional reasons” and still be eligible for Player Impact Program bonuses.
Morning Read on Sports Illustrated

Morning Read on Sports Illustrated

New York, NY
5K+
Followers
1K+
Post
915K+
Views
ABOUT

Get in-depth golf coverage from The Morning Read on SI

 https://www.si.com/golf

Comments / 0

Community Policy