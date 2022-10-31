ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
bitcoinist.com

South Korean Watchdog Set To Tighten Crypto Scam Punishment

Crypto regulations are becoming necessary due to the increasing fraud in the industry. However, the growth in innovative technologies has also brought many disadvantages to the crypto space. Several crypto-project crimes are completed through technological processes and vulnerabilities on the platforms. Besides creating regulatory bodies, most jurisdictions develop restrictive measures...
bitcoinist.com

Bitcoin Mining Firm Iris Energy Might Fail To Pay Off Its Loans

Several unfortunate cases are springing up in the Bitcoin and crypto ecosystem. The main reason for these adverse events comes down to the current bearish trend of the cryptocurrency market. Regardless of experts’ optimistic predictions, investors are still skeptical about future investments. Some crypto firms seek ways to sustain...
bitcoinist.com

Crypto Trading Without Commissions? New Fidelity Product Delivers It

Fidelity Investment will launch a new crypto trading product for retail investors in the United States. The firm has been launching new products and offerings to offer its clients exposure to Bitcoin and crypto across multiple options. Per a report from CNBC, the firm will launch a commission-free crypto trading...
bitcoinist.com

Revolut Introduces Crypto Card, Customers To Get Cashback In Dogecoin

Revolut, which is a British fintech and banking firm, has decided to launch a new feature called “spend from crypto”. This feature helps convert the crypto balance of customers into fiat money. That, in essence, will make it faster for Revolut cardholders to sell their crypto assets and...
bitcoinist.com

Crypto Exchange BitMEX To Reduce Manpower By 30% Soon After CEO Resignation

The 2022 crypto bear market is not backing out as many asset values are down with a corresponding loss on the path of investors. As a result, many firms have declared bankruptcy, while others are employing different strategies to minimize costs and stay in business. Currently, some crypto-related organizations have...
bitcoinist.com

Concord Acquisition Group Extends $9 Billion Buyout Deal With USDC Issuer Circle

Circle Internet Finance operates as a crypto finance firm. It provides a platform for users to engage in crypto activities such as trading, investing, and raising funds using open crypto technologies. It is the issuer of the world’s second-largest stablecoin, USD Coin (USDC). Over the years, Circle has been...
bitcoinist.com

Paxos And USDC Issuer Circle Receive Regulatory Approval From Singapore

In a recent development, the stablecoin issuers Circle and Paxos have received approvals in Singapore. According to the report, the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) signed the licenses for the firms. Regulatory licenses and approvals have become mandatory in almost all jurisdictions for crypto-related companies. Most countries are using regulatory...
bitcoinist.com

Best Credit Card Casinos – Casinos that accept Credit Cards

Credit cards are safe options for people looking to send and receive payments online. Furthermore, they are fast and reliable banking options at online casinos. Apart from its popularity, the payment method is easy to use. Top credit card providers include American Express, MasterCard, and Visa. This article reviews the...
bitcoinist.com

Rug Pull: 97% Of Crypto Projects On Uniswap Were Scams, Study Reveals

Rug pull is a new type of scam which is now a part of a long history of investment schemes that make investors lose a lot, if not all, of their money. Derived from the popular expression “pulling the rug out” happens when investors are enticed or attracted by developers to put resources (usually a lot of money) into a new cryptocurrency project only for them (the developers) to “pull out” prematurely, fleeing with the funds pooled for the endeavor.
bitcoinist.com

Top 10 Blockchain & Web3 Development Enterprise Services in 2022

Blockchain technology has become more than just a ledger system to record Bitcoin transactions. Nowadays, more companies and protocols are developing blockchain solutions for enterprises across multiple industries: finance, tech, supply chain, real estate, and much more. However, the process of building web3 applications is complicated since it requires expert...
bitcoinist.com

Blockchain Gaming Giant Releases Its Utility-Centric Cryptocurrency Token

[Hong Kong] October 25, 2022 – Catheon Gaming, the leading blockchain video gaming giant, is excited to announce the release of its cryptocurrency token, $CATHEON. The $CATHEON token is a universal governance and utility token that will underpin the entire Catheon Gaming ecosystem, which serves players the most comprehensive and exhilarating web3 gaming experience to date.
bitcoinist.com

Now 11 Entities Back Ripple With An Amicus Brief Vs. The SEC

The amount of supporters for Ripple Labs in its legal battle with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) keeps growing. Most recently, the U.S. exchange Coinbase sent an amicus brief to the responsible judge Analisa Torres. The brief reveals that Coinbase sees the case as a precedent for the entire crypto industry, which is why a Ripple victory is of tremendous importance.
bitcoinist.com

ZoidPay to Revolutionize the Web 3.0 Landscape with $75M Investment Commitment from GEM Digital

Press Release: A $75M financial commitment is set to establish ZoidPay as the go-to open architecture for building the next generation of Web 3.0 financial services. November 3, 2022, Bucharest, Romania — ZoidPay, the leading Web 3.0 architecture provider, has secured an investment commitment of $75M from digital asset investment firm GEM Digital Limited (“GEM”). The funding is aimed at developing the go-to open architecture for building the next generation of financial services, scaling the first on-demand Metaverse, facilitating the first-ever bank acquisition by a blockchain firm, and launching a Web 3.0 super App.
bitcoinist.com

LBank Sets The Scene For An Educative Experience At Fintech Nigeria 2022

Excitement for Africa’s biggest Fintech event as LBank kicked off a momentous week at the Nigerian event with its distinct community members. The event exhibited by LBank and other crypto companies took place in Lagos on Tuesday, 24th, through Friday, 28rd October, and saw thousands of Web3 builders in attendance.
The Guardian

Canada orders China to divest from country’s mining companies

Canada has ordered China to immediately sell its holdings in three Canadian mining companies, as the need for investments in the extraction of critical minerals clashes with growing concerns over national security. On Wednesday Canada’s industry minister, François-Philippe Champagne, said three Chinese companies would be required to divest from junior...

Comments / 0

Community Policy