Rug pull is a new type of scam which is now a part of a long history of investment schemes that make investors lose a lot, if not all, of their money. Derived from the popular expression “pulling the rug out” happens when investors are enticed or attracted by developers to put resources (usually a lot of money) into a new cryptocurrency project only for them (the developers) to “pull out” prematurely, fleeing with the funds pooled for the endeavor.

2 DAYS AGO