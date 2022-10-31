Read full article on original website
US diesel supplier warns businesses to prepare for shortages, higher prices for consumers
Mansfield Energy gave a warning to businesses that rely on diesel to have a plan for obtaining fuel as levels continue to drop to record levels.
Agency powers under threat in U.S. Supreme Court FTC and SEC cases
WASHINGTON, Nov 3 (Reuters) - Two cases that give the U.S. Supreme Court's conservative majority another opportunity to restrain the power of federal agencies go before the justices next week in disputes involving the Federal Trade Commission and Securities and Exchange Commission.
bitcoinist.com
South Korean Watchdog Set To Tighten Crypto Scam Punishment
Crypto regulations are becoming necessary due to the increasing fraud in the industry. However, the growth in innovative technologies has also brought many disadvantages to the crypto space. Several crypto-project crimes are completed through technological processes and vulnerabilities on the platforms. Besides creating regulatory bodies, most jurisdictions develop restrictive measures...
bitcoinist.com
Bitcoin Mining Firm Iris Energy Might Fail To Pay Off Its Loans
Several unfortunate cases are springing up in the Bitcoin and crypto ecosystem. The main reason for these adverse events comes down to the current bearish trend of the cryptocurrency market. Regardless of experts’ optimistic predictions, investors are still skeptical about future investments. Some crypto firms seek ways to sustain...
bitcoinist.com
Crypto Trading Without Commissions? New Fidelity Product Delivers It
Fidelity Investment will launch a new crypto trading product for retail investors in the United States. The firm has been launching new products and offerings to offer its clients exposure to Bitcoin and crypto across multiple options. Per a report from CNBC, the firm will launch a commission-free crypto trading...
bitcoinist.com
Revolut Introduces Crypto Card, Customers To Get Cashback In Dogecoin
Revolut, which is a British fintech and banking firm, has decided to launch a new feature called “spend from crypto”. This feature helps convert the crypto balance of customers into fiat money. That, in essence, will make it faster for Revolut cardholders to sell their crypto assets and...
Infosys still operating from Russia eight months after saying it was pulling out
The Indian IT services company Infosys from which the prime minister’s wife collects £11.5m in annual dividends is still operating from Moscow eight months after the company said it was pulling out. The company retains a staffed office and is paying subcontractors in the Russian capital to carry...
bitcoinist.com
Crypto Exchange BitMEX To Reduce Manpower By 30% Soon After CEO Resignation
The 2022 crypto bear market is not backing out as many asset values are down with a corresponding loss on the path of investors. As a result, many firms have declared bankruptcy, while others are employing different strategies to minimize costs and stay in business. Currently, some crypto-related organizations have...
bitcoinist.com
Concord Acquisition Group Extends $9 Billion Buyout Deal With USDC Issuer Circle
Circle Internet Finance operates as a crypto finance firm. It provides a platform for users to engage in crypto activities such as trading, investing, and raising funds using open crypto technologies. It is the issuer of the world’s second-largest stablecoin, USD Coin (USDC). Over the years, Circle has been...
bitcoinist.com
Paxos And USDC Issuer Circle Receive Regulatory Approval From Singapore
In a recent development, the stablecoin issuers Circle and Paxos have received approvals in Singapore. According to the report, the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) signed the licenses for the firms. Regulatory licenses and approvals have become mandatory in almost all jurisdictions for crypto-related companies. Most countries are using regulatory...
bitcoinist.com
Best Credit Card Casinos – Casinos that accept Credit Cards
Credit cards are safe options for people looking to send and receive payments online. Furthermore, they are fast and reliable banking options at online casinos. Apart from its popularity, the payment method is easy to use. Top credit card providers include American Express, MasterCard, and Visa. This article reviews the...
bitcoinist.com
Rug Pull: 97% Of Crypto Projects On Uniswap Were Scams, Study Reveals
Rug pull is a new type of scam which is now a part of a long history of investment schemes that make investors lose a lot, if not all, of their money. Derived from the popular expression “pulling the rug out” happens when investors are enticed or attracted by developers to put resources (usually a lot of money) into a new cryptocurrency project only for them (the developers) to “pull out” prematurely, fleeing with the funds pooled for the endeavor.
bitcoinist.com
Top 10 Blockchain & Web3 Development Enterprise Services in 2022
Blockchain technology has become more than just a ledger system to record Bitcoin transactions. Nowadays, more companies and protocols are developing blockchain solutions for enterprises across multiple industries: finance, tech, supply chain, real estate, and much more. However, the process of building web3 applications is complicated since it requires expert...
bitcoinist.com
Blockchain Gaming Giant Releases Its Utility-Centric Cryptocurrency Token
[Hong Kong] October 25, 2022 – Catheon Gaming, the leading blockchain video gaming giant, is excited to announce the release of its cryptocurrency token, $CATHEON. The $CATHEON token is a universal governance and utility token that will underpin the entire Catheon Gaming ecosystem, which serves players the most comprehensive and exhilarating web3 gaming experience to date.
bitcoinist.com
Now 11 Entities Back Ripple With An Amicus Brief Vs. The SEC
The amount of supporters for Ripple Labs in its legal battle with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) keeps growing. Most recently, the U.S. exchange Coinbase sent an amicus brief to the responsible judge Analisa Torres. The brief reveals that Coinbase sees the case as a precedent for the entire crypto industry, which is why a Ripple victory is of tremendous importance.
bitcoinist.com
ZoidPay to Revolutionize the Web 3.0 Landscape with $75M Investment Commitment from GEM Digital
Press Release: A $75M financial commitment is set to establish ZoidPay as the go-to open architecture for building the next generation of Web 3.0 financial services. November 3, 2022, Bucharest, Romania — ZoidPay, the leading Web 3.0 architecture provider, has secured an investment commitment of $75M from digital asset investment firm GEM Digital Limited (“GEM”). The funding is aimed at developing the go-to open architecture for building the next generation of financial services, scaling the first on-demand Metaverse, facilitating the first-ever bank acquisition by a blockchain firm, and launching a Web 3.0 super App.
bitcoinist.com
LBank Sets The Scene For An Educative Experience At Fintech Nigeria 2022
Excitement for Africa’s biggest Fintech event as LBank kicked off a momentous week at the Nigerian event with its distinct community members. The event exhibited by LBank and other crypto companies took place in Lagos on Tuesday, 24th, through Friday, 28rd October, and saw thousands of Web3 builders in attendance.
Canada orders China to divest from country’s mining companies
Canada has ordered China to immediately sell its holdings in three Canadian mining companies, as the need for investments in the extraction of critical minerals clashes with growing concerns over national security. On Wednesday Canada’s industry minister, François-Philippe Champagne, said three Chinese companies would be required to divest from junior...
