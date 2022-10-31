ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

beckershospitalreview.com

7 recent chief medical, nursing officer moves

Seven recent chief medical and nursing officer moves Becker's has covered since Oct. 27:. Eureka, Calif.-based Providence in Humboldt County welcomed NayDu Lucas, DNP, as chief nursing officer for St. Joseph Hospital in Eureka and Redwood Memorial Hospital in Fortuna, Calif., ABC affiliate KRCR reported Nov. 2. Vicki White, MSN,...
beckershospitalreview.com

Moberly Regional Medical Center names Vicki White chief nursing officer

Vicki White, MSN, RN, was named chief nursing officer at Moberly (Mo.) Regional Medical Center, effective Oct. 31. Ms. White has over 20 years of nursing leadership experience, most recently as the assistant chief nursing officer at Tennova Healthcare in Knoxville, Tenn., where she also served as the director of ambulatory surgery and gastroenterology, the post-anesthesia care unit, the infusion center, and the vascular access team.
MOBERLY, MO
beckershospitalreview.com

Massachusetts hospital taps 1st RN president in 130 years

Amy Hoey, BSN, RN, was named president of Lowell (Mass.) General Hospital. Ms. Hoey is the first registered nurse to serve as president in the organization's 130-year history, according to a Nov. 3 news release. In this role, she succeeds Jody White, who remains CEO of Lowell General, in addition...
LOWELL, MA
beckershospitalreview.com

5 health systems seeking chief medical information officers

Chief medical information officers act as key liaisons between clinical and IT teams to ensure technology is both beneficial for clinical workflows and implemented appropriately. Below is a list of hospitals and health systems searching for CMIO talent:. Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from...
CHICAGO, IL
beckershospitalreview.com

Execs called to resign at hospital where nurse called 911 on her own ER

Leaders at St. Michael Medical Center in Silverdale, Wash., are the target of a petition of no confidence. UFCW 3000, which represents hospital workers, is circulating the petition. The petition calls for the resignation of both President Chad Melton and Chief Nursing Officer Jeanell Rasmussen, RN, citing "years of ineffective response" to issues at St. Michael.
SILVERDALE, WA
beckershospitalreview.com

Jupiter Medical Center names Dr. John Rimmer medical director

Jupiter (Fla.) Medical Center named Dr. John Rimmer medical director of its comprehensive breast cancer program. Dr. Rimmer, an oncologist, will lead the program and collaborate with other oncology specialists, according to a Nov. 3 release from the medical center shared with Becker's. The center's program is the first in...
JUPITER, FL
beckershospitalreview.com

10 systems seeking pharmacy leaders

The following 10 hospitals, health systems and hospital operators have posted job listings seeking pharmacy leaders in the last week. Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job-seeker websites. 1. Allina Health, based in Minneapolis,. a pharmacy operations manager to work in St. Paul, Minn.
UTAH STATE
beckershospitalreview.com

'We are not going to "resilience" our way out': 4 chief wellness officers on combating burnout

"Burnout" has become a buzzword across hospitals and health systems, a snappy name for the exhaustion, depersonalization and loss of interest dragging down an overexerted workforce. But burnout is more than a well-worn descriptor for tired providers; its effects on the healthcare industry are palpable. As burnout continues to increase,...
beckershospitalreview.com

Tackling the nurse staffing crisis with virtual care models: best practices from Corewell Health and AvaSure

Because of nursing shortages, many health systems and hospitals are looking at virtual care models to reduce the strain on frontline caregivers. According to Lisbeth Votruba, RN, Chief Clinical Officer AvaSure, recent studies show that 80 percent of hospitals are interested in virtual 80 percent of hospitals are interested in virtual monitoring or virtual nursing, yet only 2 percent have fully implemented such programs.
beckershospitalreview.com

Redesign Health partners with children's hospital consortium to boost pediatric digital care

KidsX, a digital health children's hospital consortium including Boston Children's Hospital and Children's Hospital LA, is partnering with digital health company Redesign Health to launch a program bolstering pediatric digital health companies. The partnership, KidsX Build, will convene representatives from participating hospitals and companies to identify and develop innovative companies...
BOSTON, MA
beckershospitalreview.com

10 hospitals planning upgrades, expansions

The following 10 hospitals and health systems have announced upgrades or expansions since Oct. 26:. Boston-based Massachusetts General Hospital started construction on a new clinical care facility on its campus. Indianapolis-based Indiana University Health's Saxony Hospital in Fishers broke ground on a $300 million expansion. Fort Worth, Texas-based John Peter...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
beckershospitalreview.com

US public health agencies critically understaffed, need 80K additional employees, study says

The U.S. public health workforce needs 80,000 more full-time workers in state and local settings, according to new research from the Minneapolis-based University of Minnesota School of Public Health, the Bethesda, Md.-based de Beaumont Foundation, and the Alexandria, Va.-based Public Health Accreditation Board. Findings indicate that local and state health...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
beckershospitalreview.com

Northwell appoints Dr. Binoy Singh chair of cardiovascular medicine

New Hyde Park, N.Y.-based Northwell Health has named Binoy Singh, MD, chair of the department of cardiovascular medicine at Phelps Hospital in Sleepy Hollow, N.Y. Dr. Singh will also oversee cardiac services at Northwell Health Physician Partners Cardiology in Yorktown Heights, according to a release shared with Becker's on Nov. 3.
SLEEPY HOLLOW, NY
beckershospitalreview.com

CMS final rule cuts cardiology reimbursements: 3 takeaways

CMS issued its final rule for the 2023 Physician Fee Schedule, which provides both good and bad news for cardiologists. "[It's] a good news, bad news scenario. The good news is that the adjustments are less draconian than what had been initially proposed…. The bad news [is] reflective of just the entire process," Edward Fry, MD, president of the Washington, D.C.-based American College of Cardiology, told TCTMD.
WASHINGTON STATE
beckershospitalreview.com

With 282M vaccine jabs, pharmacists saved healthcare $450B, study estimates

Pharmacist-administered COVID-19 vaccines have averted 1 million U.S. deaths and saved $450 billion in healthcare costs, according to estimates published in the Journal of the American Pharmacists Association. The study pulled data from published literature, government agencies and professional pharmacy associations to determine the number of COVID-19 vaccines pharmacists have...
beckershospitalreview.com

CMS releases Rural Emergency Hospital final rule: 5 things to know

CMS unveiled the final rules for the Rural Emergency Hospital designation that is set to go into effect Jan. 1, 2023. 1. CMS defines "rural emergency hospitals" as "facilities that convert from either a critical access hospital or a rural hospital with no more than 50 beds and do not provide acute care inpatient services, with the exception of post-hospital extended care services furnished in a distinct part unit licensed as a skilled-nursing facility," according a CMS fact sheet.
beckershospitalreview.com

Europe approves Sanofi's RSV prevention treatment

The European Commission approved Sanofi and AstraZeneca's respiratory syncytial virus preventive drug Nov. 4 while the U.S. faces a surge and a lack of RSV treatments. Europe is the first regulatory organization to approve the product, Beyfortus (nirsevimab), which is the first and only RSV protective option for the broad infant population, AstraZeneca said in a news release.
TEXAS STATE

