beckershospitalreview.com
7 recent chief medical, nursing officer moves
Seven recent chief medical and nursing officer moves Becker's has covered since Oct. 27:. Eureka, Calif.-based Providence in Humboldt County welcomed NayDu Lucas, DNP, as chief nursing officer for St. Joseph Hospital in Eureka and Redwood Memorial Hospital in Fortuna, Calif., ABC affiliate KRCR reported Nov. 2. Vicki White, MSN,...
beckershospitalreview.com
Moberly Regional Medical Center names Vicki White chief nursing officer
Vicki White, MSN, RN, was named chief nursing officer at Moberly (Mo.) Regional Medical Center, effective Oct. 31. Ms. White has over 20 years of nursing leadership experience, most recently as the assistant chief nursing officer at Tennova Healthcare in Knoxville, Tenn., where she also served as the director of ambulatory surgery and gastroenterology, the post-anesthesia care unit, the infusion center, and the vascular access team.
beckershospitalreview.com
Massachusetts hospital taps 1st RN president in 130 years
Amy Hoey, BSN, RN, was named president of Lowell (Mass.) General Hospital. Ms. Hoey is the first registered nurse to serve as president in the organization's 130-year history, according to a Nov. 3 news release. In this role, she succeeds Jody White, who remains CEO of Lowell General, in addition...
beckershospitalreview.com
5 health systems seeking chief medical information officers
Chief medical information officers act as key liaisons between clinical and IT teams to ensure technology is both beneficial for clinical workflows and implemented appropriately. Below is a list of hospitals and health systems searching for CMIO talent:. Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from...
beckershospitalreview.com
Execs called to resign at hospital where nurse called 911 on her own ER
Leaders at St. Michael Medical Center in Silverdale, Wash., are the target of a petition of no confidence. UFCW 3000, which represents hospital workers, is circulating the petition. The petition calls for the resignation of both President Chad Melton and Chief Nursing Officer Jeanell Rasmussen, RN, citing "years of ineffective response" to issues at St. Michael.
beckershospitalreview.com
Jupiter Medical Center names Dr. John Rimmer medical director
Jupiter (Fla.) Medical Center named Dr. John Rimmer medical director of its comprehensive breast cancer program. Dr. Rimmer, an oncologist, will lead the program and collaborate with other oncology specialists, according to a Nov. 3 release from the medical center shared with Becker's. The center's program is the first in...
beckershospitalreview.com
10 systems seeking pharmacy leaders
The following 10 hospitals, health systems and hospital operators have posted job listings seeking pharmacy leaders in the last week. Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job-seeker websites. 1. Allina Health, based in Minneapolis,. a pharmacy operations manager to work in St. Paul, Minn.
beckershospitalreview.com
'We are not going to "resilience" our way out': 4 chief wellness officers on combating burnout
"Burnout" has become a buzzword across hospitals and health systems, a snappy name for the exhaustion, depersonalization and loss of interest dragging down an overexerted workforce. But burnout is more than a well-worn descriptor for tired providers; its effects on the healthcare industry are palpable. As burnout continues to increase,...
beckershospitalreview.com
Tackling the nurse staffing crisis with virtual care models: best practices from Corewell Health and AvaSure
Because of nursing shortages, many health systems and hospitals are looking at virtual care models to reduce the strain on frontline caregivers. According to Lisbeth Votruba, RN, Chief Clinical Officer AvaSure, recent studies show that 80 percent of hospitals are interested in virtual 80 percent of hospitals are interested in virtual monitoring or virtual nursing, yet only 2 percent have fully implemented such programs.
beckershospitalreview.com
Redesign Health partners with children's hospital consortium to boost pediatric digital care
KidsX, a digital health children's hospital consortium including Boston Children's Hospital and Children's Hospital LA, is partnering with digital health company Redesign Health to launch a program bolstering pediatric digital health companies. The partnership, KidsX Build, will convene representatives from participating hospitals and companies to identify and develop innovative companies...
beckershospitalreview.com
CMS' 3.8% pay bump for hospital outpatient services is 'insufficient' given cost pressures, AHA says
CMS will increase hospital outpatient payment rates by 3.8 percent in 2023, but the American Hospital Association said the adjustment is "insufficient given the extraordinary cost pressures" from labor, supplies, equipment, drugs and other expenses. In its Outpatient Prospective Payment System final rule, released Nov. 1, CMS will increase both...
beckershospitalreview.com
10 hospitals planning upgrades, expansions
The following 10 hospitals and health systems have announced upgrades or expansions since Oct. 26:. Boston-based Massachusetts General Hospital started construction on a new clinical care facility on its campus. Indianapolis-based Indiana University Health's Saxony Hospital in Fishers broke ground on a $300 million expansion. Fort Worth, Texas-based John Peter...
beckershospitalreview.com
US public health agencies critically understaffed, need 80K additional employees, study says
The U.S. public health workforce needs 80,000 more full-time workers in state and local settings, according to new research from the Minneapolis-based University of Minnesota School of Public Health, the Bethesda, Md.-based de Beaumont Foundation, and the Alexandria, Va.-based Public Health Accreditation Board. Findings indicate that local and state health...
beckershospitalreview.com
Northwell appoints Dr. Binoy Singh chair of cardiovascular medicine
New Hyde Park, N.Y.-based Northwell Health has named Binoy Singh, MD, chair of the department of cardiovascular medicine at Phelps Hospital in Sleepy Hollow, N.Y. Dr. Singh will also oversee cardiac services at Northwell Health Physician Partners Cardiology in Yorktown Heights, according to a release shared with Becker's on Nov. 3.
beckershospitalreview.com
Wellstar CEO: Atlanta Medical Center closed after 'exhaustive search' for partners
While the decision from Wellstar Health System to close the 460-bed Atlanta Medical Center may have felt abrupt or unexpected to the community, it followed an "exhaustive search" for partners, the system's CEO and board chair wrote in a Nov. 2 op-ed for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. The op-ed from Candice...
beckershospitalreview.com
CMS final rule cuts cardiology reimbursements: 3 takeaways
CMS issued its final rule for the 2023 Physician Fee Schedule, which provides both good and bad news for cardiologists. "[It's] a good news, bad news scenario. The good news is that the adjustments are less draconian than what had been initially proposed…. The bad news [is] reflective of just the entire process," Edward Fry, MD, president of the Washington, D.C.-based American College of Cardiology, told TCTMD.
beckershospitalreview.com
With 282M vaccine jabs, pharmacists saved healthcare $450B, study estimates
Pharmacist-administered COVID-19 vaccines have averted 1 million U.S. deaths and saved $450 billion in healthcare costs, according to estimates published in the Journal of the American Pharmacists Association. The study pulled data from published literature, government agencies and professional pharmacy associations to determine the number of COVID-19 vaccines pharmacists have...
beckershospitalreview.com
CMS releases Rural Emergency Hospital final rule: 5 things to know
CMS unveiled the final rules for the Rural Emergency Hospital designation that is set to go into effect Jan. 1, 2023. 1. CMS defines "rural emergency hospitals" as "facilities that convert from either a critical access hospital or a rural hospital with no more than 50 beds and do not provide acute care inpatient services, with the exception of post-hospital extended care services furnished in a distinct part unit licensed as a skilled-nursing facility," according a CMS fact sheet.
beckershospitalreview.com
Europe approves Sanofi's RSV prevention treatment
The European Commission approved Sanofi and AstraZeneca's respiratory syncytial virus preventive drug Nov. 4 while the U.S. faces a surge and a lack of RSV treatments. Europe is the first regulatory organization to approve the product, Beyfortus (nirsevimab), which is the first and only RSV protective option for the broad infant population, AstraZeneca said in a news release.
