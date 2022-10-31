NEW YORK - The MTA launched a new "Subway Bingo" game to make riding a fun experience, but some riders say what they want most is a safe, crime-free experience. CBS2's Natalie Duddridge spoke to riders of all ages. Holden Max, 6, played the MTA's new Subway Bingo game, where instead of crossing off numbers, you cross off unique subway landmarks and experiences. In includes: Spotting a dog in a carrier, a vintage subway train, or an MTA busker. So, how do you play? Find the bingo board (above), find five items in a row or column and take pictures, post on Instagram and...

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO