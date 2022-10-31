Read full article on original website
WGMD Radio
Astros’ Justin Verlander meets Phillies fan who flipped him the bird: ‘He had a great sense of humor’
Houston Astros ace Justin Verlander was caught flipping the bird after getting it shown to him by a Phillies fan as the team’s bus entered Citizens Bank Park prior to Game 3 of the World Series on Monday night. With the game pushed to Tuesday night due to inclement...
Bryce Harper answers whether Phillies had something on Lance McCullers
If the Philadelphia Phillies had something on Lance McCullers Jr. during Game 3 of the World Series on Tuesday night, Bryce Harper wasn’t about to let the public know it. Harper was interviewed by FOX’s Tom Verducci after his Phillies beat the Houston Astros 7-0 to take a 2-1 series lead. Verducci asked whether the Phillies had spotted something with McCullers. Harper didn’t give up anything.
Look: Jill Biden's Comment On The Astros Is Going Viral
First Lady Dr. Jill Biden isn't pulling any punches when it comes to her commentary on the World Series. While at a Pittsburgh fundraiser, the First Lady started talking about how "there are some things that rise above partisan lines." She then took a jab at the Houston Astros. Dr....
Cowboys Release Former 2nd Round Pick After Trade Deadline
On Tuesday afternoon, the NFL's trade deadline came and went without the Dallas Cowboys making a move. However, not long after the deadline passed, the Cowboys made headlines with one roster decision. The team released defensive tackle Trysten Hill, who was a second-round pick by the team just three years ago.
Who Is Alex Bregman's Wife? All About Reagan Bregman
Alex Bregman and wife Reagan welcomed their first child in August 2022 Alex Bregman is having quite the season. The Houston Astros third baseman is currently competing against the Philadelphia Phillies in the 2022 World Series after helping his team clinch a victory in Game 2 of the ALCS with a three-run home run. In addition to his on-field success, the baseball pro recently became a new father after welcoming his first child with his wife and number one supporter, Reagan Bregman. The pair got engaged in January 2020 and...
Phillies Right Fielder Bryce Harper’s Wife Is His High School Sweetheart
At age 19, Bryce Harper’s life changed forever. The former College of Nevada student got drafted into the MLB as the first pick to the Washington Nationals two years after he dropped out of high school. More than a decade later, Bryce is one of baseball’s top stars. Since starting his baseball career, Bryce, 30, has played for several teams and won not one but two MVP titles.
Phillies Fans Fight in Women's Bathroom During World Series
A group of Phillies fans brawled in the women's bathroom during Game 4 of the World Series.
'I don't like to jinx myself': Astros wives say they won't do this if their husband loses a big game
Anyone else superstitious heading into Game 3 of the World Series? Let's do whatever we did for Game 2 again tonight. Some of the players' wives told us about some of their own rituals.
Lance McCullers Jr. gets real on speculation Bryce Harper caught him tipping
Game 3 of the 2022 World Series will be talked about for days to come, mainly because of Lance McCullers Jr.’s meltdown on the mound. McCullers was taken to the woodshed by Bryce Harper and the hot bats of the Philadelphia Phillies, who scored a 7-0 victory on the strength of five home runs off of the Houston Astros’ righty. It was the most home run given up in a World Series game by a pitcher — ever.
Astros’ Dusty Baker blasted by MLB Twitter for leaving Lance McCullers Jr. in too long
The Houston Astros got walloped on the field by the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 3 of the 2022 World Series to the tune of a 7-0 score. Meanwhile, Astros manager Dusty Baker is getting rocked on Twitter due to his questionable decision to let Lance McCullers Jr. hang longer on the mound despite the pitcher obviously not having his best stuff Tuesday night.
Tim McGraw On Meeting His Father, Phillies Pitcher Tug McGraw, When He Was 11: “Knowing His Blood Was In Me Inspired Me”
For as long as I can remember, I’ve always known that Tug McGraw, who was a star pitcher for the New York Mets and Philadelphia Phillies, was Tim McGraw’s dad. I always assumed that the two had a great relationship, and had been in each other’s lives since Tim’s birth. However, that was not always the case. According to a recent profile with Esquire, Tim actually had no idea who his dad was until he was 11. He went in-depth about what this […] The post Tim McGraw On Meeting His Father, Phillies Pitcher Tug McGraw, When He Was 11: “Knowing His Blood Was In Me Inspired Me” first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Houston Astros’ Jose Altuve and Wife Nina Altuve’s Relationship Timeline
Teenage sweethearts! José Altuve and his wife, Nina Altuve, have been together for more than a decade. The Astros player met Nina while growing up in Venezuela. The two were reportedly wed as teenagers and have been together ever since. In 2017, Nina shared a throwback photo of the couple at a young age via […]
‘Just general conversation’: Bryce Harper responds to rumors he caught Lance McCullers Jr, tipping pitches
The Philadelphia Phillies took the driver’s seat again in the 2022 World Series with a 7-0 victory at home over the Houston Astros in Game 3 Tuesday night. Bryce Harper set the tone early with a two-run homer in the first inning off Astros starter Lance McCullers Jr., which was just the beginning of the nightmare that was to fully unfold the rest of the game for Houston.
World Series ticket prices are through the roof: Cheapest Astros-Phillies Game 4 seats online
The Philadelphia Phillies are in the lead as the World Series heads to Game 4 on Wednesday, November 2 (11/2/2022), and anyone shopping for last-minute seats is facing prices upwards of $1,000 for even the cheapest tickets. The Phillies electrified the home crowd with a 7-0 shutout for game three,...
Justin Verlander has great moment with Phillies fan who gave him middle finger
Justin Verlander on Tuesday shared a fun moment with the Philadelphia Phillies fan with whom he traded middle fingers on Monday. Verlander received attention when the video and photo of him flipping the bird to Phillies fans went viral. The Houston Astros pitcher later said the gesture was done in jest to fans who were flipping him off as the Astros arrived at Citizens Bank Park prior to Monday’s originally-scheduled Game 3.
Dodgers: Justin Turner Reveals Mookie Betts Has Bowling Lanes in His Home
Dodgers infielder Justin Turner shares a little insight on just how much his teammate Mookie Betts loves bowling.
Sporting News
Urinals at Citizens Bank Park used to disrespect Astros before World Series Game 4 vs. Phillies
The Phillies are hoping to douse the Astros' World Series chances. Their fans are taking that perhaps a bit too literally. Prior to Game 4 on Wednesday, trading cards of Astros players were found sitting at the bottom of urinals at Citizens Bank Park, making them a prime target for, well, you know.
NBC New York
What Is Tipping Pitches? Inside the Houston Astros World Series Drama
Houston Astros pitcher Lance McCullers Jr. made history for all the wrong reasons in his World Series Game 3 start against the Phillies Tuesday night. He gave up five home runs, the most a single pitcher has ever allowed in one postseason performance. It also tied a World Series record for home runs in a game. It has been done three times previously -- by the 1928 Murderers’ Row New York Yankees when Babe Ruth hit three and Lou Gehrig also connected, by the Bash Brothers-led 1989 Oakland A’s in the first game after the Bay Area earthquake, and by the sign stealing scandal-tainted Astros in 2017.
Dodgers: Jessica Mendoza Feels Joe Davis Was The Perfect Fit to Succeed Joe Buck
Dodgers and SportsNetLA analyst Jessica Mendoza tells USA Today Sports that fans should be "really excited" to hear Joe Davis call the World Series.
Chris Bosh’s deferred payments from the Heat are coming to an end. Here are the details
One of the Miami Heat’s Big 3 members is set to receive the last payment of his final playing contract with the team.
