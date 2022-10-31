Syracuse will play the first of two exhibition games when it hosts Indiana (PA) at the JMA Wireless Dome on Tuesday evening. Here are five things to watch for. In Syracuse’s first exhibition match against Indiana (PA), Syracuse head coach Jim Boeheim rotated all of his scholarship players in the first half, and tried several oddball lineups. As a result, the Crimson Hawks went into halftime up 33-32. Boeheim buckled down in the second half, using a tight rotation, and his lineup of Judah Mintz, Joe Girard, Quadir Copeland, Benny Williams and Jesse Edwards were the catalysts behind a 16-0 run that allowed the Orange to win easily, 86-68. Copeland was particularly impressive, even though the stat sheet only showed five points and two assists. His pass-first mentality and slashing ability kept the ball moving and he outshined fellow freshmen Justin Taylor and Chris Bell. It will be worth paying attention to if Boeheim once again goes to Copeland, recruited as a point guard, in the back half of the zone again.

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO