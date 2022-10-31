Read full article on original website
Being the head football coach at Auburn is one of the best jobs in sports, not because Nick Saban is your rival and you play in the toughest division in college football, but because of the fat buyout waiting for you after you are inevitably fired. Bryan Harsin knows all about that.
Syracuse makes the cut for first round of College Football Playoff rankings
Syracuse, N.Y. — The College Football Playoff Selection Committee announced its first Top 25 rankings of the 2022 season Tuesday night live on ESPN. Syracuse football, the No. 22 team in the AP Top 25 and Coaches Poll, landed at No. 20 in the CFP rankings. The first four teams, in order, are Tennessee, Ohio State, Georgia and Clemson.
JUCO OL Lysander Moeolo Commits to Syracuse
Syracuse football has landed a commitment from junior college offensive lineman Lysander Moeolo. Moeolo is listed at 6-6, 330 pounds on the Navarro College Athletics website. He picked the Orange over offers from Fresno State, Louisiana Monroe, Western Kentucky, Colorado State and Hawaii. As ...
Kickoff time announced for Florida State's road matchup with Syracuse
Another late night for the Seminoles.
Syracuse’s centers: Jesse Edwards is the starter, but ‘those other two guys better be ready’
Syracuse, N.Y. ― Two years ago, Jesse Edwards wasn’t ready to be Syracuse’s emergency center. Now, the 6-foot-11 senior from the Netherlands makes the center position one of the most reliable for Syracuse as the Orange enters the 2022-23 season.
Judy Coughlin, wife of Super Bowl-winning Syracuse alum Tom Coughlin, dies at 77
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — The wife of two-time Super Bowl-winning coach Tom Coughlin died early Wednesday after a lengthy battle with an incurable brain disorder. Coughlin and his family released a statement announcing the death of Judy Whitaker Coughlin. She was 77. Coughlin, who was the Jacksonville Jaguars’ first...
SU head coach Jim Boeheim addresses the media following exhibition with over SNHU
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – The Syracuse men’s basketball team closed exhibition play on Tuesday night at the JMA Wireless Dome, racing past SNHU 72-58. Joe Girard III led the way for the Orange with 15 points. Jesse Edwards added 13 points, 7 rebounds and 3 blocks. 11 different players scored for SU in the win. […]
SU vs. Fla. State set for 8 pm kick
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The ‘Cuse is going prime time. Syracuse University football’s final home game of this season on Saturday, November 12, will kick off at 8 p.m. If you aren’t going to the game, it will be seen on the ACC Network. The ACC Network can be seen on the following channels.
sujuiceonline.com
5 things to watch for in Syracuse’s matchup against SNHU
Syracuse will play the first of two exhibition games when it hosts Indiana (PA) at the JMA Wireless Dome on Tuesday evening. Here are five things to watch for. In Syracuse’s first exhibition match against Indiana (PA), Syracuse head coach Jim Boeheim rotated all of his scholarship players in the first half, and tried several oddball lineups. As a result, the Crimson Hawks went into halftime up 33-32. Boeheim buckled down in the second half, using a tight rotation, and his lineup of Judah Mintz, Joe Girard, Quadir Copeland, Benny Williams and Jesse Edwards were the catalysts behind a 16-0 run that allowed the Orange to win easily, 86-68. Copeland was particularly impressive, even though the stat sheet only showed five points and two assists. His pass-first mentality and slashing ability kept the ball moving and he outshined fellow freshmen Justin Taylor and Chris Bell. It will be worth paying attention to if Boeheim once again goes to Copeland, recruited as a point guard, in the back half of the zone again.
sujuiceonline.com
5 takeaways from Syracuse’s 72-58 win over USNH
Syracuse defeated Southern New Hampshire 72-58 on Tuesday evening in the Orange’s final exhibition matchup. Here are five takeaways from the game:. USNH is an undersized team compared to the Orange. The Penmen’s tallest players are 6-foot-7 Ryan Layman and Preston Santos. Jesse Edwards, at 6-11, 230 pounds, towered over the two, and it showed. Edwards powered his way to 13 points, 7 rebounds and 3 blocks in just 22 minutes, having little issues scoring inside.
Syracuse struggles, squeezes past Southern New Hampshire in exhibition (Donna Ditota’s quick hits)
Syracuse, N.Y. -- Syracuse played its final exhibition game of the 2022-23 men’s basketball season on Tuesday night in the JMA Wireless Dome. Division II Southern New Hampshire was the opponent. The game went about how you might have expected it to go in the first half: SU led by 20 midway through the first 20 minutes. Then Syracuse sort of flattened out.
oswegocountynewsnow.com
Fulton Men’s Bowling Hall of Fame honors 3 inductees
FULTON — The Fulton Men’s Bowling Hall of Fame celebrated its 60th induction ceremony by welcoming three outstanding bowlers and terrific people. This year’s inductees were Jay Sims, Thomas “Homer” Himes, and Sam Froio. The ceremony was held Saturday night at RFH’s Hide-A-Way in Phoenix.
Syracuse coach Jim Boeheim buys $5 million Skaneateles Lake estate
Skaneateles, N.Y. — Syracuse University basketball coach Jim Boeheim has become the latest celebrity to buy a multimillion-dollar home on Skaneateles Lake. Boeheim, 77, who is preparing for his 47th season as Syracuse’s head basketball coach, and his wife Juli bought the waterfront estate on the west shore of Skaneateles Lake from Theodore and Nancy Norman for $5 million, according to a deed filed with the Onondaga County Clerk’s Office on Sept. 15.
Syracuse basketball vs. Southern New Hampshire won’t be on TV, but here’s how to stream it live
Syracuse University basketball’s plays one last exhibition against Southern New Hampshire University at the JMA Wireless Dome on Tuesday, November 1 (11/1/2022) before the season opener next week. Syracuse vs. SNHU will air at 7 p.m. ET on ACC Network Extra, which is not available on cable TV, but...
Basketball Legend Buys Stunning $5M Lakefront Estate in Upstate NY!
Basketball Legend Buys Stunning $5M Lakefront Estate in Upstate NY!. My dad was born in Syracuse but got married and had kids in Albany - and even though I wasn't born in Central NY, I've paid my fair share of visits out that way. The first Syracuse men's basketball game...
Illinois firm acquires longtime Syracuse insurance agency
Syracuse, N.Y. -- An Illinois company has acquired a large Syracuse insurance agency that has been in business for 94 years. Alera Group, a national insurance and wealth services firm with headquarters in the Chicago suburb of Deerfield, acquired Haylor, Freyer & Coon Inc. last week. Terms of the transaction were not announced.
Man shot in both legs on Syracuse’s South Side
Syracuse, N.Y. — A man was shot in both legs on Syracuse’s South Side Monday night. Around 11:33 p.m., police received reports of shots fired at 718 West Colvin St., according to a news release from Syracuse police. Police found a 24-year-old man with gunshot wounds to both...
Daily Orange
Downtown Syracuse residents disproportionately affected by ‘heat island’ phenomena
To support student journalism and the content you love, become a member of The Daily Orange today. Ted Endreny and Lemir Teron, two professors at SUNY ESF, found in their research that low-income community members in Downtown Syracuse are disproportionately affected and suffer more on hot summer days. The added stress is a result of the “heat island” effect, the two said.
Fire at the Tiki Bar at Cold Springs Harbor
BALDWINSVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Seneca River Fire Department worked to put out a fire at the Tiki Bar at Cold Springs Harbor on Hayes Road in Baldwinsville on Tuesday, November 1. Charles Eastman of the Seneca River Fire Department tells NewsChannel 9 that nobody was injured during the fire and it might’ve possibly started in […]
Truck driver identified after Onondaga Lake Parkway bridge accident
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– It’s happened again. A truck has struck the Onondaga Lake Parkway bridge. This time, the truck not only hit the bridge, but then it tipped over. The accident was called into Onondaga County 911 at 1:13 p.m. According to Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office, 37-year-old driver, Omar M. Clarke of Stratford Connecticut, was […]
