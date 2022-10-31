ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, NY

AllSyracue

JUCO OL Lysander Moeolo Commits to Syracuse

Syracuse football has landed a commitment from junior college offensive lineman Lysander Moeolo. Moeolo is listed at 6-6, 330 pounds on the Navarro College Athletics website. He picked the Orange over offers from Fresno State, Louisiana Monroe, Western Kentucky, Colorado State and Hawaii.  As ...
SYRACUSE, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

SU vs. Fla. State set for 8 pm kick

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The ‘Cuse is going prime time. Syracuse University football’s final home game of this season on Saturday, November 12, will kick off at 8 p.m. If you aren’t going to the game, it will be seen on the ACC Network. The ACC Network can be seen on the following channels.
SYRACUSE, NY
sujuiceonline.com

5 things to watch for in Syracuse’s matchup against SNHU

Syracuse will play the first of two exhibition games when it hosts Indiana (PA) at the JMA Wireless Dome on Tuesday evening. Here are five things to watch for. In Syracuse’s first exhibition match against Indiana (PA), Syracuse head coach Jim Boeheim rotated all of his scholarship players in the first half, and tried several oddball lineups. As a result, the Crimson Hawks went into halftime up 33-32. Boeheim buckled down in the second half, using a tight rotation, and his lineup of Judah Mintz, Joe Girard, Quadir Copeland, Benny Williams and Jesse Edwards were the catalysts behind a 16-0 run that allowed the Orange to win easily, 86-68. Copeland was particularly impressive, even though the stat sheet only showed five points and two assists. His pass-first mentality and slashing ability kept the ball moving and he outshined fellow freshmen Justin Taylor and Chris Bell. It will be worth paying attention to if Boeheim once again goes to Copeland, recruited as a point guard, in the back half of the zone again.
SYRACUSE, NY
sujuiceonline.com

5 takeaways from Syracuse’s 72-58 win over USNH

Syracuse defeated Southern New Hampshire 72-58 on Tuesday evening in the Orange’s final exhibition matchup. Here are five takeaways from the game:. USNH is an undersized team compared to the Orange. The Penmen’s tallest players are 6-foot-7 Ryan Layman and Preston Santos. Jesse Edwards, at 6-11, 230 pounds, towered over the two, and it showed. Edwards powered his way to 13 points, 7 rebounds and 3 blocks in just 22 minutes, having little issues scoring inside.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Syracuse struggles, squeezes past Southern New Hampshire in exhibition (Donna Ditota’s quick hits)

Syracuse, N.Y. -- Syracuse played its final exhibition game of the 2022-23 men’s basketball season on Tuesday night in the JMA Wireless Dome. Division II Southern New Hampshire was the opponent. The game went about how you might have expected it to go in the first half: SU led by 20 midway through the first 20 minutes. Then Syracuse sort of flattened out.
SYRACUSE, NY
oswegocountynewsnow.com

Fulton Men’s Bowling Hall of Fame honors 3 inductees

FULTON — The Fulton Men’s Bowling Hall of Fame celebrated its 60th induction ceremony by welcoming three outstanding bowlers and terrific people. This year’s inductees were Jay Sims, Thomas “Homer” Himes, and Sam Froio. The ceremony was held Saturday night at RFH’s Hide-A-Way in Phoenix.
FULTON, NY
Syracuse.com

Syracuse coach Jim Boeheim buys $5 million Skaneateles Lake estate

Skaneateles, N.Y. — Syracuse University basketball coach Jim Boeheim has become the latest celebrity to buy a multimillion-dollar home on Skaneateles Lake. Boeheim, 77, who is preparing for his 47th season as Syracuse’s head basketball coach, and his wife Juli bought the waterfront estate on the west shore of Skaneateles Lake from Theodore and Nancy Norman for $5 million, according to a deed filed with the Onondaga County Clerk’s Office on Sept. 15.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Illinois firm acquires longtime Syracuse insurance agency

Syracuse, N.Y. -- An Illinois company has acquired a large Syracuse insurance agency that has been in business for 94 years. Alera Group, a national insurance and wealth services firm with headquarters in the Chicago suburb of Deerfield, acquired Haylor, Freyer & Coon Inc. last week. Terms of the transaction were not announced.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Man shot in both legs on Syracuse’s South Side

Syracuse, N.Y. — A man was shot in both legs on Syracuse’s South Side Monday night. Around 11:33 p.m., police received reports of shots fired at 718 West Colvin St., according to a news release from Syracuse police. Police found a 24-year-old man with gunshot wounds to both...
SYRACUSE, NY
Daily Orange

Downtown Syracuse residents disproportionately affected by ‘heat island’ phenomena

To support student journalism and the content you love, become a member of The Daily Orange today. Ted Endreny and Lemir Teron, two professors at SUNY ESF, found in their research that low-income community members in Downtown Syracuse are disproportionately affected and suffer more on hot summer days. The added stress is a result of the “heat island” effect, the two said.
SYRACUSE, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Fire at the Tiki Bar at Cold Springs Harbor

BALDWINSVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Seneca River Fire Department worked to put out a fire at the Tiki Bar at Cold Springs Harbor on Hayes Road in Baldwinsville on Tuesday, November 1. Charles Eastman of the Seneca River Fire Department tells NewsChannel 9 that nobody was injured during the fire and it might’ve possibly started in […]
BALDWINSVILLE, NY
