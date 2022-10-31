Deloris J. “Jean” Hamman, 90, Warsaw, died Wednesday Nov. 2, 2022, at Miller’s at Oak Pointe, Columbia City. Jean was born Sept. 29, 1932, in Fort Wayne, the daughter of the late Marvin and Edith (Smith) Geyer. She graduated from Columbia City High School with the Class of ’51 and went on to work at United Telephone Co. retiring as an engineering and construction clerk. On June 11, 1982, Jean married Clarence A. “Al” Hamman, who preceded her in death Oct. 7, 2011, after 29 years of marriage. She was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church in Warsaw; she enjoyed cooking, gardening, traveling, working a good jigsaw puzzle and caring for her dog, Tobias.

WARSAW, IN ・ 6 HOURS AGO