Smith’s Character
I’m writing this letter to endorse Jim Smith for Kosciusko County sheriff. I believe Jim will be very effective in continuing to work and improve the sheriff’s department in all aspects of the job that fall under the sheriff’s responsibility. I have the upmost respect and appreciation...
Mitchell Elected Second Vice President Of AIC
INDIANAPOLIS — Kosciusko County Council member Sue Ann Mitchell was recently elected second vice-president of the Association of Indiana Counties board of directors. She began her term Nov. 1. Board elections were held during the AIC’s Annual Conference in September. “I have been a longtime supporter of the...
Community Celebrates New WL Housing Development
WINONA LAKE — More housing will soon be available in Kosciusko County as a result of a new development in Winona Lake. The Kosciusko Chamber of Commerce had a ribbon-cutting for Raccoon Run on Wednesday, Nov. 2. It’s located off Pierceton Road near Stonehenge Golf Course. The project...
Mayor Tom Henry sentenced in OWI offense
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - Fort Wayne’s NBC News has confirmed with Allen Superior Court Executive, John McGauley, that Mayor Tom Henry was sentenced Thursday afternoon in his OWI case. The hearing was originally set for next Monday November 7, but was moved up upon request...
Voelz And Smith
Please consider voting Brad Voelz for prosecutor and Jim Smith for sheriff this Election Day. Both candidates embody the Conservative Republican values that have made this county such a great place to live. Brad Voelz will uphold the rule of law, relentlessly prosecute criminals and has extensive prior experience working as a deputy prosecutor. Jim Smith will bring order back to the jail, will continue to expand JCAP and will hold true to his Republican values of smart spending and fiscal responsibility.
Donna Ross
Donna Ross, 96, Barbee Lake of Warsaw, died at 8:53 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022, at home in Barbee Lake. She was born March 25, 1926, in Warsaw, to Grace A. Shoemaker Mason and Alfred M. Cartwright. On June 23, 1945, she married Dale Dean Ross. They were blessed with three children and 56 years of marriage together before Dale died Dec. 28, 2001.
Deloris Jean Hamman — UPDATED
Deloris J. “Jean” Hamman, 90, Warsaw, died Wednesday Nov. 2, 2022, at Miller’s at Oak Pointe, Columbia City. Jean was born Sept. 29, 1932, in Fort Wayne, the daughter of the late Marvin and Edith (Smith) Geyer. She graduated from Columbia City High School with the Class of ’51 and went on to work at United Telephone Co. retiring as an engineering and construction clerk. On June 11, 1982, Jean married Clarence A. “Al” Hamman, who preceded her in death Oct. 7, 2011, after 29 years of marriage. She was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church in Warsaw; she enjoyed cooking, gardening, traveling, working a good jigsaw puzzle and caring for her dog, Tobias.
Free Community Dinner In Pierceton Nov. 17
PIERCETON — Pierceton will once again have a drive-thru only free community dinner starting at 5 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 17, at the Catholic Church Hall. The menu for this month will be chili, corn bread, crackers, a fruit cup and cookies. This is a free meal; however, donations to...
Syracuse-Wawasee Rotary Celebrates 75 Years Of Service
SYRACUSE — White, gold and blue balloons, attached to centerpieces of shooting silver stars and diamond-shaped stones decorated the tables to help Syracuse-Wawasee Rotary Club celebrate its Diamond Jubilee Thursday, Oct. 27. The event was held at Maxwelton Golf Club, Syracuse. The open house type celebration featured various hors...
North Webster Woman Quickly Sentenced In Animal Cruelty Case
NORTH WEBSTER — A North Webster woman was recently arrested and sentenced after failing to properly care for two dogs. Angela M. Weaver, 48, 230 S. East St., North Webster, was charged with cruelty to an animal, a class A misdemeanor. Weaver was sentenced on Oct. 31 to one...
Kosciusko County Court News
The following small claims have been awarded in Kosciusko Superior Court III, Judge Chad Miner presiding:. Precision Medical Technologies Inc. v. Joni Lambert, $551.16. McArthur Counseling Center v. Ginger M. LaPorte, $610. Daniel Rater v. Webster Estates, $420. Civil Collections. The following civil collections have been awarded in Kosciusko Superior...
Sew Special Network Gives Back To The Community
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY — In 2002, while living in Ohio, Marsha Frantisak had an idea. She started a sewing group in two rooms at. “We had to be a nonprofit and (our rooms) cost $50 a month,” she recalled. “They said we just had to clean up.”. The...
Lutheran EMS Begins Mobile Integrated Health Program
WARSAW — Several Lutheran EMS staff have recently completed a 16-week course for Mobile Integrated Health. Alicia Mediano, Lutheran EMS, presented this update to Warsaw-Wayne Fire Territory’s board during a Nov. 1 meeting. According to the Indiana Department of Homeland Security’s website, MIH is a “patient-centered model of...
Area Accident Reports
Officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following accidents:. 4:20 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 3, North SR 19, east of West CR 450N, Etna Green. Drivers: Nicolas L. Crider, 27, Cedar Point Drive A13, Crown Point; and Charissa R. Richardson, 21, South SR 19, Mentone. Crider was attempting to turn west onto West CR 450N when he turned in front of Richardson’s vehicle. Richardson was traveling south on North SR 19. No injuries were reported in the accident. Damage up to $25,000.
Elkhart County’s New Consolidated Courts Campus, $94M
Construction is underway on the new $94 million consolidated campus for Elkhart County’s court system. County officials have said this major project was more than 30 years in the making and is designed to streamline court services for every Elkhart citizen into one convenient, upgraded location. The new campus...
Brett Denney — UPDATED
Brett Lee Denney, 64, longtime resident of North Webster, died peacefully and accompanied by family Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022, at Parkview Randallia Hospital, Fort Wayne, after suffering a stroke. Born June 29, 1958, in Goshen, Brett was the son of the late Alvin L. Denney and Kathleen (Small) Denney, who...
Larry Eugene Baker
Larry Eugene Baker, 80, Pierceton, died at 6:42 p.m. Monday, Oct. 31, 2022, at Parkview Whitley Hospital, Columbia City. He was born Sept. 11, 1942, in Warsaw, to Wilber and Cora (Marvel) Baker. On Feb. 2, 1964, he was married to Mary Diane Faulkner. They were blessed with two children and shared 56 years of marriage together before she died Dec. 25, 2020.
Alan George Kieffaber — UPDATED
Alan George Kieffaber, 83, North Manchester, died early Wednesday morning, Nov. 2, 2022, at his home in North Manchester. Alan was born May 24, 1939. Alan married his wife Marilyn in 1981; she survives. He is also survived by his children Laurie Kieffaber Cornett, Laketon, Alan Nelson, Lincoln, Neb. and...
Bus Stop Still A Concern For WCS, Traffic Commission
WARSAW — If there’s a way to get eastbound traffic on East Center Street to stop when a westbound school bus stops to let students off in front of Papa John’s, the city of Warsaw and Warsaw Community Schools hopes to find it. On a two-lane or...
Durward ‘Bud’ Glenn Seely
Durward “Bud” Glenn Seely, 86, Fort Wayne, formerly of Milford, passed away Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022, at Brookdale Assisted Living in Fort Wayne. He was born to Glenn and Katherine “Kate” (Wilson) Seely on Jan. 27, 1936, in Hillsdale, Mich. On Sept. 11, 1960, Bud married Jeroldine “Jeri” Rae Bushong; she preceded him in death on Nov. 17, 2019.
