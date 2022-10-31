Read full article on original website
Related
keranews.org
LGBTQ Texans voting with marriage, worker protections and trans rights in mind
A lifelong Republican born and raised in deep-red East Texas, Thomas Smith often laments that he felt forced to become a Democrat this year. “Ever since the Texas GOP put out their platform earlier in the year, I feel like they deliberately excluded me from the party,” he said. “I don’t agree with all Democratic ideas, but I would rather be part of them than support a group of people who personally have a vendetta against myself.”
keranews.org
Hey, Texans! Election Day is Tuesday. Are you registered, and do you know how to vote?
The Texas Secretary of State’s office has a tool on its website where voters can ensure they are able to cast a ballot. Some county governments also offer a similar tool on their websites. (For example, here is Harris County’s, and here is El Paso County’s.) A quick search of your local election department’s website should let you know if you can check your registration status there.
keranews.org
Guns, inflation, immigration: Latino voters in Texas on their top issues this election
In the months leading up to Election Day on November 8th, The Texas Newsroom wanted to hear from Latino voters about the issues that are driving them to the polls. Reporters from across the state have been asking voters what they hope candidates know about them and their community, along with what they think elected officials should prioritize.
keranews.org
Abortions decreased dramatically in Texas in the months after SB 8, study shows
A new study from the Texas Policy Evaluation Project (TxPEP) at the University of Texas at Austin showed abortions decreased more than 30% in the six months after Texas Senate Bill 8 went into effect in September 2021. Kari White, the lead investigator for TxPEP and an associate sociology professor...
keranews.org
The number of immigrant voters is growing — and that means a more diverse electorate in Texas
That’s according to an analysis of data from the Current Population Survey by the American Immigration Council, a nonpartisan research and advocacy group. Its report finds that eligible immigrant voters account for 11%of the electorate. Jeremy Robbins, the group’s executive director, said the rapid growth of different demographic groups...
keranews.org
Many churches use their pulpit to support or oppose political candidates
The 1954 Johnson Amendment, named for then-Texas Sen. Lyndon B. Johnson, has long barred nonprofits, including churches, from endorsing or opposing political candidates. But according to reporting from the Texas Tribune and ProPublica, that hasn’t stopped many church leaders from politicking as of late. And while the actions could prompt a place of worship to lose their tax-exempt status if found to violate the amendment, the IRS has largely shied away from cracking down.
Comments / 0