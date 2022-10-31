ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Washingtonian.com

Maryland’s New Holiday Festival Boasts One Million Lights and Snow Every Night

Olney’s Field of Screams Maryland has taken a 180-degree turn for the holiday season, transforming its haunted trail experience into a wintry wonderland that touts itself as the “largest, most sophisticated holiday lights experience” in the area. The new holiday festival, called Winter City Lights, will feature...
OLNEY, MD
popville.com

Signs of the Times

Thanks to Brandon for sending from the Chipotle in Navy Yard last night:. “They seem to be missing a few fresh ingredients.”. I guess I’ll just have a bowl of beans to go then, damn it!!. Capitol Hill, Rental of the Day. Today’s Rental was chosen because I wanted...
WASHINGTON, DC
WJLA

Prince George's County looks to combat climate change with expanded compost program

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (7News) — Prince George's County Executive Angela Alsobrooks announced a new effort to expand the county's compost program on Thursday. Starting on Nov. 7, eligible county residents will receive a wheeled cart and kitchen pail for composting. Residents can use these tools to pick up food scraps and yard trim which will be collected by an expanded curbside pickup program.
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
popville.com

Four Finished Floors and Great Location: Welcome to 1433 Perry Place NW!

A spacious townhouse with 2-3 private parking spaces in a great location! This rental has about 2,500 interior square feet including the finished basement and attic — possible bonus bedrooms or offices! Renovated in 2021 with new appliances, HVAC, and garage door. Flexible move-in dates between December 1 and January 1.
WASHINGTON, DC
tinybeans.com

8 Cool Things You Can Actually Do on Thanksgiving Day

Something to be thankful for! The Washington, DC attractions that are open on Thanksgiving Day. If you like to stay active during the holidays, Thanksgiving can be a bit of a bummer. Many traditions involve sitting around, watching TV, and eating. Thankfully (see what we did there?), a Washington, DC Thanksgiving has plenty of options for those wanting to shake up their traditions. With so many iconic attractions open all year long (including Thanksgiving Day), avoid the “I’m bored” blues by exploring all there is to see and do in the District.
WASHINGTON, DC
WUSA9

'She said they heard screams and were told to run' | Maryland teacher leads students through the woods after officers receive false stabbing call

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. — An elementary school in Frederick County, Maryland is no longer under a 'lockdown' status following a report of alleged multiple stabbings happening at the school. Officers from the Frederick County Sheriff's Office were called to Green Valley Elementary School just before 12:30 p.m. on Thursday.
FREDERICK COUNTY, MD
NBC Washington

Here's How Metro Says Fare Enforcement Went on Day 1

Metro began enforcing penalties for fare evasion Tuesday, and police say they issued four citations and made one arrest in Virginia on the first day. According to the new enforcement policy, the Metro Transit Police Department can issue tickets and fines to anyone who jumps fare gates or does not pay trip costs. Metro said the fines will help close a shortfall in the upcoming budget.
VIRGINIA STATE
mymcmedia.org

Leaf Collection Program Begins Nov. 7

The county Vaccum Leaf Collection Program will start on Nov. 7 and continue for 6 to 8 weeks. The collection will happen south of Bel Pre-Road, east of I-270/I-495, and west of New Hampshire Avenue, to the district line according to a press release from the Montgomery County Department of Transportation (MCDOT).
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
WUSA9

Person arrested on first day of fare evasion enforcement, WMATA says

A campaign to push back against fare evasion on the Metro has already led to one arrest in Virginia. Metro Transit Police (MTPD) will began issuing fare evasion citations starting Tuesday. Metro spent the last month raising awareness and hosting a warning campaign for passengers regarding fare enforcement. Citations will...
VIRGINIA STATE
WJLA

Fairfax County police test new restraining device

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — The Fairfax County Police Department (FCPD) is testing a new device useful for restraining suspects and individuals experiencing mental health crises before a situation escalates, FCPD says. This low-level restraint, called the Bolawrap, is a remote-operated, eight-foot tether that can be released at a...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA

