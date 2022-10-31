Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Steakhouses in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Field Hockey: No. 20 Ohio State loses to No. 2 Maryland in Big Ten Tournament quarterfinalsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Jeff Bezos Looking Into Buying Washington CommandersAction NewsWashington, DC
Fed Investigating Commanders Finances, Snyder Exploring SaleAnthony DiMoroWashington, DC
Georgetown— A piece of Italy in America?Narda MarenWashington, DC
Related
Washingtonian.com
Maryland’s New Holiday Festival Boasts One Million Lights and Snow Every Night
Olney’s Field of Screams Maryland has taken a 180-degree turn for the holiday season, transforming its haunted trail experience into a wintry wonderland that touts itself as the “largest, most sophisticated holiday lights experience” in the area. The new holiday festival, called Winter City Lights, will feature...
WJLA
Judge grants mental health evaluation for alleged 'shopping cart killer'
WASHINGTON (7News) — The man charged with killing women, transporting their bodies in a shopping cart, and dumping their remains in Harrisonburg, Virginia is now scheduled for a mental health evaluation after a hearing Friday. The legal team for Anthony Eugene Robinson, a suspect known as the "shopping cart...
'We've been fined' | Neighbors demand help from DC agencies with possible underground spring
WASHINGTON — Some neighbors who live along the 4000 Block of Ely Place in Southeast, Washington, D.C. are hoping to get some help with what they believe is an underground spring. For at least four years, neighbors have said the water from the spring has been rising, and with...
WJLA
DC selected to host WorldPride 2025, billed as largest LGBTQ+ event in the world
WASHINGTON, DC (7News) — Washington, D.C. was selected Thursday to host WorldPride 2025, which is billed as the largest LGBTQ+ event in the world. InterPride, the organization in charge of assigning the event, tweeted Thursday that they were awarding the event to Capital Pride in the District. "Our membership...
wfmd.com
Teacher At Green Valley Elementary Takes Students Out Of Class-Makes Stabbing Accusations
Frederick, Md. (DG) – A teacher at Green Valley Elementary School in Frederick County, MD. had someone call police to report multiple stabbings at the school, and then removed students from the building. The Frederick County Sheriff’s Office responded to the school at approximately 12:24 after receiving a call...
popville.com
Signs of the Times
Thanks to Brandon for sending from the Chipotle in Navy Yard last night:. “They seem to be missing a few fresh ingredients.”. I guess I’ll just have a bowl of beans to go then, damn it!!. Capitol Hill, Rental of the Day. Today’s Rental was chosen because I wanted...
WJLA
Prince George's County looks to combat climate change with expanded compost program
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (7News) — Prince George's County Executive Angela Alsobrooks announced a new effort to expand the county's compost program on Thursday. Starting on Nov. 7, eligible county residents will receive a wheeled cart and kitchen pail for composting. Residents can use these tools to pick up food scraps and yard trim which will be collected by an expanded curbside pickup program.
popville.com
Four Finished Floors and Great Location: Welcome to 1433 Perry Place NW!
A spacious townhouse with 2-3 private parking spaces in a great location! This rental has about 2,500 interior square feet including the finished basement and attic — possible bonus bedrooms or offices! Renovated in 2021 with new appliances, HVAC, and garage door. Flexible move-in dates between December 1 and January 1.
WJLA
New guaranteed income program opens in Alexandria; 170 residents to get $12k over 2 years
ALEXANDRIA, Va. (7News) — The American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 was passed to allow the nation to cope with a bleak health and economic crisis. 7News On Your Side looked into where the money is going. Nearly $60 million going to the City of Alexandria. To see how this municipality is spending this money click here.
Washington City Paper
Side Hustle: A Well-Paid D.C. Government Employee Has Been Running A Private Business That Intersects Directly With Her Day Job
This story was supported by a grant from Spotlight DC—Capital City Fund for Investigative Journalism. Elizabeth Anderson can be a big help if you run a small business in D.C. Her company, Cadogan & Associates, specializes in helping new firms get off the ground, particularly if they’re looking to...
WUSA
Man convicted in killing of decorated military couple in front yard of their Virginia home
SPRINGFIELD, Va. — Editor's note: The video attached to this article is from May 27, 2021. A Virginia man was found guilty of killing a decorated military couple in Fairfax County, Virginia. Ronnie Marshall, 21, was convicted after a week-long trial on murder and weapons charges in connection to...
tinybeans.com
8 Cool Things You Can Actually Do on Thanksgiving Day
Something to be thankful for! The Washington, DC attractions that are open on Thanksgiving Day. If you like to stay active during the holidays, Thanksgiving can be a bit of a bummer. Many traditions involve sitting around, watching TV, and eating. Thankfully (see what we did there?), a Washington, DC Thanksgiving has plenty of options for those wanting to shake up their traditions. With so many iconic attractions open all year long (including Thanksgiving Day), avoid the “I’m bored” blues by exploring all there is to see and do in the District.
WJLA
UPS plans to hire thousands of seasonal employees at Brown Friday Event in Laurel
LAUREL, Md. (7News) — With major retailers already offering holiday deals long before Black Friday and Cyber Monday, United Parcel Service (UPS) plans to hire at least 60,000 seasonal employees this coming weekend. At least 1,660 seasonal employees will be hired at the Laurel, Maryland location during the annual...
'She said they heard screams and were told to run' | Maryland teacher leads students through the woods after officers receive false stabbing call
FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. — An elementary school in Frederick County, Maryland is no longer under a 'lockdown' status following a report of alleged multiple stabbings happening at the school. Officers from the Frederick County Sheriff's Office were called to Green Valley Elementary School just before 12:30 p.m. on Thursday.
NBC Washington
Here's How Metro Says Fare Enforcement Went on Day 1
Metro began enforcing penalties for fare evasion Tuesday, and police say they issued four citations and made one arrest in Virginia on the first day. According to the new enforcement policy, the Metro Transit Police Department can issue tickets and fines to anyone who jumps fare gates or does not pay trip costs. Metro said the fines will help close a shortfall in the upcoming budget.
mymcmedia.org
Leaf Collection Program Begins Nov. 7
The county Vaccum Leaf Collection Program will start on Nov. 7 and continue for 6 to 8 weeks. The collection will happen south of Bel Pre-Road, east of I-270/I-495, and west of New Hampshire Avenue, to the district line according to a press release from the Montgomery County Department of Transportation (MCDOT).
WJLA
Metro rider found unresponsive on train, dies despite emergency life saving measures
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (7News) — A Metro train operator found an unresponsive rider on board a train at the Downtown Largo Station at about 1:15 a.m. Thursday. Metro Transit Police and emergency medical personnel performed CPR and advanced life saving measures but were unable to save the person.
Person arrested on first day of fare evasion enforcement, WMATA says
A campaign to push back against fare evasion on the Metro has already led to one arrest in Virginia. Metro Transit Police (MTPD) will began issuing fare evasion citations starting Tuesday. Metro spent the last month raising awareness and hosting a warning campaign for passengers regarding fare enforcement. Citations will...
WJLA
Fairfax County police test new restraining device
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — The Fairfax County Police Department (FCPD) is testing a new device useful for restraining suspects and individuals experiencing mental health crises before a situation escalates, FCPD says. This low-level restraint, called the Bolawrap, is a remote-operated, eight-foot tether that can be released at a...
Proposals To Tweak D.C.’s Free Residential Parking Face Questions In D.C. Council
A proposal to shrink the size of the zones where D.C. residents can get free on-street parking faced some skeptical questions and opposition during a D.C. Council committee hearing last Friday, and its proponents concede that the specifics of the measure will have to change for it to move forward.
Comments / 0