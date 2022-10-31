Read full article on original website
kttn.com
Missouri “Winter Weather Preparedness Week” is November 7–11
Missourians should not be fooled by this week’s daily high temperatures climbing into the 70s; winter, and the snow, sleet, and ice that come with it, are right around the corner! That’s why the National Weather Service, the State Emergency Management Agency, and Missouri’s local emergency managers are teaming up to promote Nov. 7 to 11 as Winter Weather Preparedness Week in Missouri.
Weather Alert Day: Strong wind gusts Friday, few isolated severe storms Friday night
The ABC 17 Stormtrack Weather Team has issued a Weather Alert Day for the potential of strong winds on Friday, coupled with a few strong to severe storms for parts of Mid-Missouri on Friday night. SETUP: Winds have already started to increase as we transition away from upper high pressure working to our east and The post Weather Alert Day: Strong wind gusts Friday, few isolated severe storms Friday night appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
fourstateshomepage.com
Storms Likely Friday, Damaging Wind Possible
It is still warm tonight but we are looking at showers and storms by early Friday. A few of these could produce some gusty winds near 60 miles an hour. Small hail will also be possible. Then we will see cooler weather coming in for Saturday. We have seen warm...
westkentuckystar.com
45-mph wind gusts expected Friday before weekend rain
The National Weather Service in Paducah says that as a potent fall storm system approaches on Saturday, very gusty winds will sweep across the region on Friday night. Meteorologists expect gusts of up to 45 miles per hour from the south by Friday evening, continuing through Saturday morning. They advise...
America’s ‘Little Grand Canyon’ located in Missouri
KSNF/KODE — A state park in Missouri is staking claim to the nickname, “America’s Little Grand Canyon.” Grand Gulf State Park, located in South Central Missouri (along the Missouri/Arkansas state line), is one of the natural wonders of the Ozarks. The highlight of the park is the collapsed cave system (one of the nation’s largest) […]
Statewide cold weather rule goes into effect
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) A statewide rule that protects utility customers from disconnection during the winter months went into effect on Tuesday. The Missouri Public Service Commission's cold weather rule stops a utility provider from disconnecting the heat if the temperature outside is below 32 degrees the day prior to disconnection. Under the rule, utility The post Statewide cold weather rule goes into effect appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
KYTV
Fact Finders: Do you pull over and stop when a funeral procession approaches?
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - When we see a funeral procession, many want to show respect on the road. So, our viewer wants to know, “On a two-lane road, when a funeral procession is coming toward you, do you have to pull over and stop?”. Funeral processions like this one...
Missouri Bowhunter Gets 2 Bucks with 1 Arrow – Sort Of
Mike Lewis from Missouri went bowhunting recently. He came home with 2 deer while only using 1 arrow. Sort of. I'll explain. This interesting bowhunting feat was shared by the Missouri Department of Conservation on their Facebook page. It's true that Mike Lewis from Missouri successfully (and legally) harvested 2 deer with 1 shot. The deer he took down had another deer skull intertwined into its rack.
KOMU
Missouri deer hunting season 2022: What to know, rules and where you can hunt
Deer hunting season in Missouri is beginning to ramp up in the coming weeks with firearm hunting season finally opening. Deer hunting is broken up into two main categories based on weapon type — archery and firearms. There is a smaller category for antlerless portions, which allows for the hunting of antlerless deer, as well as a category for alternative hunting methods.
KYTV
EXCLUSIVE: How Missourians feel about legalizing recreational marijuana
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A newly-released poll has Missourians voting in favor of Amendment 3, a ballot issue that would legalize recreational marijuana. The SurveyUSA poll released Thursday shows the amendment has strong support. Amendment 3 would change Missouri’s constitution to allow for the purchase, use, and sale of recreational marijuana for anyone age 21 and older, allow people convicted of some non-violent marijuana offenses to petition for their release or parole, and to have the records of those charges cleared, and would place a 6% tax on retail marijuana sales. The measure needs a simple majority to pass.
fourstateshomepage.com
These are the reddest and bluest counties in Missouri, based on recent election results
MISSOURI – We’re less than a week away from the midterm elections. Missourians will select candidates for U.S. Senate, U.S. House, and state legislature seats, among other offices. Recent election results indicate a Republican stronghold in the Show-Me State. The majority of Missouri voters have sided with the...
The Original Bass Pro Shop Is In Missouri? Yes Its True! Where?
If my approximately 6 years of living in Missouri have taught me anything, is that there is a lot of activities to do outdoors. Fishing, hunting, camping, boating, nature, etc. If you need any gear to prepare for all of this, you probably have shopped at a Bass Pro Shops or have heard of them. What I didn't know was that the original one calls Missouri it's home. This location in Springfield Missouri is really a sight to see.
krcgtv.com
Governor Parson celebrates EquipmentShare $100 million expansion in Columbia
COLUMBIA — Governor Mike Parson Thursday announced new details of EquipmentShare’s $100 million expansion project in Columbia. The average annual salary for more than 500 new jobs will be about $42,000. Parson along with state and local leaders praised the expansion of the equipment rental company. Parson said...
stlmag.com
8 small towns to visit in Missouri
The state’s oldest town lures you in with its history and French colonial architecture, then keeps you there with its cultural amenities, from the Ste. Genevieve Museum Learning Center (featuring the Missouri dinosaur) to the rolling hills of nearby wine country. (Click here to read more about Ste. Genevieve.)
Mayor shows how to vote in Missouri before election day
ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Anyone in Missouri can vote two weeks before election day. Mayor Tishaura O. Jones used her own ballot to demonstrate the state’s new election laws. She cast her vote at the Julia Davis Library today. Missouri has a new “no-excuse” absentee voting provision. It...
kjluradio.com
Missouri Department of Health issues RSV advisory
The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services issues a health advisory for respiratory syncytial virus, better known as RSV. The department says RSV cases are rising in Missouri earlier than usual this year, which has placed a strain on children’s hospitals in the state. Most children recover from...
myozarksonline.com
Get ready for the annual “Fall Back” time as Daylight Saving Time will be coming to an end at 2 A-M this Sunday
Get ready for the annual “Fall Back” time as Daylight Saving Time will be coming to an end at 2 A-M this Sunday. Before going to bed Saturday night, set all your clocks and watch back one hour to Central Standard Time. This may be one of the last times to change your clocks for Daylight Savings Time. This U-S Senate in the Spring unanimously passed the Sunshine Protection Act that would make Daylight Saving Time permanent in the nation. The House did not pass the measure. And so, Daylight Saving Time will return next March 12th and will end on November 5th. And that may be the last time that we will have to adjust our clocks.
3 Great Pizza Places in Missouri
If you live in Missouri and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of three amazing pizza spots in Missouri that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their delicious pizza.
Why This Missouri Lake is the Most Underrated in America
I don't understand why a lake in Missouri is frequently overlooked when you come across "best" this or "best" that involving water areas. I can argue that this Missouri lake is the most underrated place in America. Before I make my case that Bull Shoals is the most underrated lake...
kcur.org
How Missouri’s new voting laws could impact your ability to vote in the midterms
Missourians going to the polls for next week’s midterm election are contending with new laws that may affect how — and whether — they can cast their ballots. One of these new laws requires voters to have a valid, government-issued photo ID. That’s a big change for Missouri, as it restricts the kinds of ID accepted by election authorities. The voter ID change was part of a bigger elections law passed by the Missouri legislature this year and then signed by Gov. Mike Parson.
