Mrs. Nan Clark Dees
Funeral services for Mrs. Nan Clark Dees will begin at 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, November 8, 2022 at Robert Barham Family Funeral Home, with Jerry Stokes officiating. Interment will be held at Bluff Springs Baptist Church Cemetery in DeKalb. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.
Mrs. Dolores Heflin Alexander
Private family graveside services for Mrs. Dolores Heflin Alexander will be at Forest Lawn Memory Gardens, with Dr. John Temple officiating. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements. Mrs. Alexander, age 92, of Meridian, Mississippi died on November 2, 2022 at Queen City Nursing...
Mrs. Linda Ruth Hodgkin Meadows
Services Celebrating the life of Mrs. Linda Ruth Hodgkin Meadows will begin at 12:30 PM Monday, November 7, 2022 at Long Creek Baptist Church with Dr. Ray Meadows and Bro. Marty Harper officiating. Interment will follow in Long Creek Baptist Church Cemetery. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to entrusted with the arrangements.
Intersection dedicated in honor of Pfc Damian Heidelberg
SHUBUTA, Miss. (WTOK) - The memory of a fallen soldier was kept alive Thursday through a special dedication ceremony in Clarke County. Private First Class Damian Laquasha Heidelberg was killed on Nov. 15, 2003 in Iraq. Friends family and other dignitaries gathered for a special service dedicating the intersection of Highway 45 and Highway 18 in Heidelberg’s honor. The service highlighted Heidelberg’s life, sacrifice and honor to his country.
ECCC handles William Carey JV
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The East Central Community College Warriors beat the William Carey JV Crusaders 98-72 to stay perfect at 2-0 on the young season. The Warriors opened the game up hot with a three on the first possession by Tynerious Daniels. Tai’Reon Joseph would add a steal and break away dunk shortly after to set the tone.
College Countdown Mississippi recognizes Meridian High as 2021 School of Excellence
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The College Countdown Mississippi campaign announced Meridian High School is the recipient of the 2021 School of Excellence recognition for College Signing Day. Only one high school in the state receives this honor each year. MHS was selected because of its participation and commitment to supporting...
Russell Christian Academy eyeing 6th straight state championship
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - For any other school a trip to the state championship is a big deal, but for the Russell Christian Academy Warriors, this is routine. RCA has gone to and won five straight championships. Friday night against Jacksonville Christian Academy is their shot at six straight. “The...
Quitman’s Sydney Myrick signs to ECCC softball
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Quitman High School held a signing day for Sydney Myrick as she signed to continue playing softball at East Central Community College. During the signing, Myrick was surrounded by her teammates, friends, Coaches, and of course, her family. After the conclusion of the event, Sydney is ready for her next chapter.
Over $17,000 check donated to Folds of Honor
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Mitchell Distributing presented a check for over $17,000 to Folds of Honor for their annual contribution for the year. Budweiser has a decade-long partnership with Folds of Honor having donated $18 million, equating to over 3,600 scholarships for military dependents served by Folds of Honor. Mitchell...
Afternoon wreck leads to fire
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - No one was severely injured during a Wednesday afternoon wreck near downtown Meridian. A truck and SUV collided near 24th Ave. and 10th St. around 3:30 p.m. The SUV caught fire, but the Meridian Fire Department was able to put the flames out quickly. The area...
Meridian’s Veterans Day ceremony and parade plans
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Veterans Day Planning Committee invites you to join them to thank Veterans, young and old, for their willingness to “pay the price, bear any burden, meet any hardship, support any friend, and oppose any foe in order to assure the survival and the success of liberty”.
Three on ballot for Choctaw County school superintendent Nov. 8
CHOCTAW COUNTY, Ala. (WTOK) - Choctaw County voters will decide between three candidates for superintendent of education Nov. 8. Incumbent Dorothy Banks, a Democrat, independent Dr. Tatshum Johnson, and Republican Jacqui James are running for the office. The superintendent oversees important areas including developing a vision for the district, hiring...
TS Martin is now Hurricane Martin
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Hurricane Martin formed Wednesday morning as a category 1 hurricane. It is the 7th hurricane of the 2022 Atlantic Hurricane Season. Martin was moving east northeastward at the time very quickly across the Subtropical Atlantic. Martin is forecasted to continue to strengthen possibly becoming a category 2 hurricane by the end of this week. Luckily for us Hurricane Martin will not impact the U.S.
Hope for Hunger Food Drive kicks off in Collinsville
COLLINSVILLE, Miss. (WTOK) -Today is the day!. The Piggly Wiggly in Collinsville has kicked off its Hope for Hunger Food Drive. They opened their doors at 6 this morning and will keep them open until 6 this evening to take donations. The public is invited to donate canned foods, dried...
Sela Ward Parkway causes problems for local businesses
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -With construction comes some speed bumps, and growing pains as many local businesses feel the pressure of not having an easily accessible store. On October 26, Sela Ward partially closed, making it a headache for many citizens here in the city to try and get to places easily.
MPD announces new officers join force
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The city of Meridian announced Tuesday two new officers have joined the Meridian Police Department. Cameron Moody and Justin Newbaker are the latest additions to the patrol force. Moody, 28, is a Meridian native and previously worked for Metro Ambulance. He’s the son of Doug and...
Partial building collapse in downtown Meridian
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Meridian fire and police departments responded to the scene of a partial building collapse in downtown Meridian late Wednesday morning. “All of the sudden it just all came at one time,” Robert Morgan, who witnessed the collapse, said. “It was just a big dust cloud and I jumped in on top of my wife who was sitting in the doorway.”
Crimenet 11_03_22
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department needs your help to locate Kimberly Nicole Duell. Duell is a 45-year-old White female who is approximately 5′ 2″ in height and weighs 110 pounds. She is wanted on a bench warrant out of Lauderdale County Circuit Court...
Boil Water Notice issued in Clarke County
JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - A Boil Water Notice has been issued for customers who get their drinking water from the Clarkco State Park supply. Sampling indicated the presence of E. coli bacteria. It affects about 63 customers. Any water for drinking or cooking should be boiled first, or use bottled...
