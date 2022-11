The Snoqualmie Tribe, in partnership with Salish Lodge & Spa, the iconic resort located atop Snoqualmie Falls, announced today that renovations of the former Falls Gift Shop are underway and will become the Snoqualmie Falls sdukwalbixw Gift Shop and Visitor Center to highlight the significance of the site for the Snoqualmie people and their heritage. Salish Lodge & Spa is managed and operated by Columbia Hospitality.

