Chapel Hill, NC

247Sports

UNC-Virginia: Opponent Preview

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — As North Carolina (7-1, 4-0 ACC) continues to pull away from its rivals in the Coastal Division after going 4-0 against them in October, the Tar Heels are back on the road against another one Saturday (noon, ACC Network) in Virginia (3-5, 1-4 ACC). Last...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
cbs17

Duke basketball coach discusses scrimmage win

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Duke tuned up for its season opener on Monday with an 82-45 exhibition win over Fayetteville St. After the game head coach Jon Scheyer met with the media. What is the status of his two, injured star freshmen? What were his thoughts on his teams performance against the Broncos?
DURHAM, NC
tarheelblog.com

2022-23 UNC Basketball Preview: Staff Predictions

We are on the eve of the college basketball season, and there’s a lot expected of the Tar Heels this season. As we’ve learned, the Tar Heels are Number 1 in the AP Poll to start the year, and the ACC media has crowned the basketball team to be the preseason ACC favorites and Armando Bacot to be Player of the Year.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
247Sports

Duke Football one win away from bowl eligibility

After a three-year postseason drought, Duke Athletics Director Nina King decided to make a change atop the football program as one of the first tasks of her new position. It was no surprise to anyone paying attention to the Blue Devils' football team the past few years, but still tough to let go a guy like David Cutcliffe that had resurrected the program from the lowest stature in Division One and restored respectability to the Duke name on the gridiron.
DURHAM, NC
247Sports

Boston College vs. Duke: Preview and Prediction

On Friday evening, Boston College will take the field again, this time against ACC Coastal foe the Duke Blue Devils. First year Mike Elko has his program heading in the right direction, winning five games, and on the verge of their first bowl game since 2018. Quarterback Riley Leonard, who has rushed for 8 touchdowns has been the leader on the offense, which has been anchored by excellent play by their offensive line, and a consistent running game.
DURHAM, NC
247Sports

Ryan Young says Duke's length will be a problem

Ryan Young was in the starting lineup for Duke on Wednesday night in the team's first and only public exhibition game. What position he was playing is anyone's best guess. Kyle Filipowski, a true 7-footer, was in the center for the opening tip, but he played more of a stretch four offensively on the perimeter. Young, a 6'10" graduate transfer from Northwestern, is listed as a center on the roster and spent most of his time on the blocks.
DURHAM, NC
WSPA 7News

Proud Boys ‘came to fight’ at North Carolina drag show

SANFORD, N.C. (WGHP) — A drag event in North Carolina was disrupted by the appearance of the extremist group the Proud Boys. The event, held at Hugger Mugger Brewery in Sanford, was organized by Lindsey Knapp, who operates Sanford Yoga and Community Center. Knapp is an attorney and an army veteran who is the executive […]
SANFORD, NC
CBS 17

13 Powerball players in NC get lucky, but no billionaires – yet

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Powerball jackpot has climbed to $1.5 billion — the third largest in U.S. history — for Saturday night’s drawing. While no one won the top jackpot Wednesday night, the North Carolina Education Lottery says 13 players won big prizes — including a $100,000 winner on a ticket sold in Raleigh. […]
RALEIGH, NC
Raleigh News & Observer

North Carolina man flew to Kansas to see ‘young girl’ he met online, cops say

A North Carolina man was arrested after authorities say he flew to Kansas to meet a child. The Wabaunsee County Sheriff’s Office said 20-year-old Derrick Yarnell, of Henderson, North Carolina, had met the young girl online. Deputies were notified of “a possible exploitation of a child” after Yarnell flew to Kansas to meet her, according to a news release.
HENDERSON, NC
cbs17

Durham man committed 3 crimes in less than a week, police say

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A man has been arrested for his role in three separate crimes, the Durham Police Department announced on Wednesday. On Oct. 15, police said Nelson Santiago, 23, was involved in an incident at a local towing company. Santiago displayed a handgun and demanded that the company return his towed vehicle. He was later arrested and charged with attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon.
DURHAM, NC
WDBJ7.com

Suspect in Danville Mall shooting arrested in North Carolina

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The suspect in a fatal shooting at the Danville Mall Saturday night has been arrested in North Carolina. Danville Police say Christian Pinckney was arrested early Tuesday in Burlington without incident. He will be held in Alamance County, NC jail, awaiting extradition back to Virginia to stand trial.
DANVILLE, VA
chapelboro.com

Hillsborough Man Wins $150,000 on Powerball Ticket

Barry Cozart, a 59-year-old helicopter pilot from Hillsborough, won a prize of $150,000 from a $3 lottery ticket, the North Carolina Education Lottery announced Wednesday. Cozart had bought his ticket for Monday’s $1 billion Powerball drawing. His ticket matched numbers on four balls and the Powerball for a $50,000 prize, which tripled to $150,000 after a 3X Power Play multiplier.
HILLSBOROUGH, NC
