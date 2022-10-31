Read full article on original website
‘America, I’m sorry’: Shaq leaves Charles Barkley, Kenny Smith disgusted over latest stunt
Shaquille O’Neal has never been afraid to put his foot down on his NBA takes. But Shaq decided to do the opposite earlier this week, putting his feet up in his latest appearance on Inside the NBA. In introducing the first set of Shaqtin a Fool entries for the...
Nets' Kyrie Irving Apologizes to Jewish Community After Promoting Antisemitic Film
Brooklyn Nets point guard Kyrie Irving issued an apology to the Jewish community Thursday night after promoting an antisemitic film—Hebrews to Negroes: Wake Up Black America—on social media last week. Irving said in a statement on Instagram:. "While doing research on YHWH, I posted a Documentary that contained...
Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving Weren't Consulted Before Steve Nash's Exit, Nets' GM Says
Brooklyn Nets general manager Sean Marks told reporters Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving were not consulted before the team parted ways with coach Steve Nash. The Nets and Nash agreed to a mutual parting Tuesday after a disappointing 2-5 start. ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Brooklyn is expected to hire suspended Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka to replace Nash.
Kyrie Irving Trade Rumors: Some NBA Execs 'Would Not Touch' Nets PG If Shopped by BK
In what will come as little surprise, the trade market for Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving hasn't improved following the start of the 2022-23 NBA season and Irving's recent posts on social media promoting an antisemitic film. Newsday's Steve Popper spoke with a "few" team executives from around the league...
Nets GM Didn't Consider Waiving Kyrie Irving After He Promoted Antisemitic Movie
Brooklyn Nets general manager Sean Marks said Friday the team didn't consider waiving point guard Kyrie Irving before it announced an indefinite unpaid suspension of at least five games following his promotion of an antisemitic film. Irving issued an apology Thursday night on Instagram, saying he had "no intentions to...
Kevin Durant Says He Won't 'Judge' Kyrie Irving; Adds He Doesn't Condone Antisemitism
Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant discussed Kyrie Irving's promotion of an antisemitic film on social media for the first time with reporters Friday, and he later clarified that he doesn't condone antisemitism. “I’m not here to judge somebody or talk down on their life or how they feel their views,"...
Nets Rumors: Ben Simmons' Name Has Come Up in 'at Least 1' Trade Conversation
As the Brooklyn Nets scramble to turn their season around amid a 2-6 start, the team has already had a trade conversation with another team about Ben Simmons. Per SNY's Ian Begley (starts at 3:12 mark), the Nets having "cursory" trade talks in an attempt to find more shooting and Simmons' name was brought up "in at least one conversation" with a Western Conference team.
ADL Says It Can't Accept Kyrie Irving's $500K Donation 'in Good Conscience'
The Anti-Defamation League won't be accepting the $500,000 donation Kyrie Irving planned to make in the wake of his decision to promote an antisemitic piece of media. The ADL's CEO, Jonathan Greenblatt, released the following statement:. His statement came on the same day the Nets suspended Irving for a minimum...
Kyrie Irving Finally Says, “I Apologize” For Highlighting Anti-Semitic Movie; ADL Replies, “Actions Speak Louder Than Words”
They say the third time’s the charm, but it remains to be seen if that is the case for Kyrie Irving. After making two less-than-contrite statements in the past week about the impact of posting a link to a movie that espouses disproven anti-Semitic tropes, Brooklyn Nets superstar point guard Kyrie Irving finally used the words “I apologize” and “I am deeply sorry,” and directed them “To All Jewish families and Communities that are hurt and affected from my post.” That third statement on the topic was posted overnight on Irving’s Instagram page. Irving explained, “I initially reacted out of emotion to...
NBA Power Rankings: Can Anyone Catch Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks?
There's one undefeated team left in the NBA, and it's led by a two-time MVP putting up otherworldly numbers in Giannis Antetokounmpo. Right now, his Milwaukee Bucks look like the clear top team in the league, and Khris Middleton has yet to play a second. The Phoenix Suns and Cleveland...
Celtics' Marcus Smart Says Rumors of Ime Udoka to Nets Make 'No Sense'
Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart won't be happy to see Ime Udoka coaching the Brooklyn Nets. Udoka was suspended by the Celtics for one year as a result of an improper workplace relationship with a female subordinate, but he is now "likely" to take over as coach of the Nets, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.
NBA Rumors: Kyrie Irving Is 'Radioactive'; 'Baggage Is Just Too Much' to Be Traded
Kyrie Irving's trade value appears to be at an all-time low. ESPN's Zach Lowe said on his The Lowe Post podcast on Wednesday (around the 25-minute mark) that Irving is considered "radioactive" around the NBA:. "I talked to a lot of people around the league over the weekend, and the...
Should Lakers Practice Patience Amid Latest Russell Westbrook Trade Rumors?
If the Los Angeles Lakers were desperate to deal Russell Westbrook, they could have let him go already. The Utah Jazz would gladly broker a Westbrook blockbuster, per Andy Larsen of the Salt Lake Tribune (h/t Silver Screen & Roll), but the Lakers have balked at the asking price of two future first-round picks.
NBA Twitter Blasts Nets for Continued Struggles vs. Bulls After Steve Nash Firing
The Brooklyn Nets fired Steve Nash on Tuesday, but the move made little difference in how the team played on the court. Brooklyn, which named Jacque Vaughn its interim head coach, fell to the Chicago Bulls 108-99 at Barclays Center in a game where Kevin Durant finished with 32 points, nine rebounds, six assists, one steal and two blocks. Royce O'Neale also had a solid performance, finishing with 20 points, five rebounds, three assists and one steal.
Buying or Selling 5 NBA Breakout Players
It's easy to be a prisoner of the moment when an NBA player rockets out to a hot start. We want to believe that a strong early run will be sustainable. That a suddenly scorching shooter will never cool off. That a handful of eye-opening games will stretch across weeks and months.
Myles Turner Rumors: Lakers Trade Target Seeking $20M Per Year on Next Contract
Wherever Myles Turner ends up playing at the end of this season, signing him to a long-term contract is expected to cost a team a lot of money. Per HoopsHype's Michael Scotto, there is a belief around the NBA that Turner is seeking at least $20 million per season on his next contract.
Hillary Cauthen Sues Josh Primo, Spurs; Says Primo Exposed Himself to Her 9 Times
Former San Antonio Spurs psychologist Hillary Cauthen will file a criminal complaint accusing Joshua Primo of exposing himself to her nine times beginning in December 2021, per Shams Charania of Stadium and The Athletic. Cauthen has also filed a lawsuit against both Primo and the Spurs. According to the lawsuit,...
Luka Dončić, Ja Morant Headline 1st NBA 2K23 Ratings Update for 2022-23 Season
The first ratings update for NBA 2K23 dropped Thursday, and a few star players are getting some love. Luka Dončić—averaging 36.1 points per game this season, tops in the NBA—is getting a plus-one boost in his rating, bringing him to a 96 overall. Ja Morant, meanwhile,...
Warriors Criticized by Twitter for Losing to Magic Despite Stephen Curry's 39 Points
The defending NBA champion Golden State Warriors' disastrous season hit a new low Thursday with a 130-129 loss to the Orlando Magic, who entered the game last in the Eastern Conference with a 1-7 record. Golden State led by as many as 16 points in the second half, but the...
Nets' Kevin Durant on Turnovers: 'Every Night I'm Guarded' by 5 Guys; Get Used to TOs
Kevin Durant had six turnovers in Tuesday's 108-99 loss to the Chicago Bulls at Barclays Center, and he had a pretty simple explanation as to why he had so many giveaways. "Every night I’m guarded by five players, so I’m going to turn the ball over," Durant told reporters after the loss. "I’m trying to be aggressive and trying to create stuff. The whole team is going to guard me throughout the whole season, so get used to my turnovers.”
