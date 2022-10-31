They say the third time’s the charm, but it remains to be seen if that is the case for Kyrie Irving. After making two less-than-contrite statements in the past week about the impact of posting a link to a movie that espouses disproven anti-Semitic tropes, Brooklyn Nets superstar point guard Kyrie Irving finally used the words “I apologize” and “I am deeply sorry,” and directed them “To All Jewish families and Communities that are hurt and affected from my post.” That third statement on the topic was posted overnight on Irving’s Instagram page. Irving explained, “I initially reacted out of emotion to...

IRVING, NY ・ 25 MINUTES AGO