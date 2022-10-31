ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cycling Weekly

13 years, 956km and 59 minutes: The Tour de France 2023 routes in numbers

By Adam Becket
Cycling Weekly
Cycling Weekly
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Lm9xS_0itP8nrn00

There are just 241 days until the 120th Tour de France , and 264 until the second Tour de France Femmes . This might seem a long way away, and it is, but there has still been a lot of hype over the route announcements from last week.

The 2023 men's Tour looks set to be one for the climbers, as it features four summit finishes, including a return for the iconic Puy de Dôme climb for the first time since 1988.

There is just one time trial across the three-week event, a short uphill race against the clock from Passy to Combloux over 22km. There are also returns for other epic climbs like the Col de la Loze and the Grand Colombier.

Meanwhile, the Tour de France Femmes will step up another level in 2023, with a summit finish on the Col du Tourmalet and a final day individual time trial.

Announced at a presentation inside Paris's Palais des Congrès last Thursday, the official route for the race’s second edition will be concentrated in the south and southwest of France, starting in Clermont-Ferrand before heading down into the Pyrenees, ending in Pau.

We thought it was well worth taking a look at some of the numbers behind the routes, now that we have had some time to digest them, and work out what they actually mean.

59:45

Stage seven will see the women's peloton go higher than they have so far in the Tour, with the monster Col du Tourmalet tackled. The famous climb is 16.75km long, with 1,241m of elevation gain in that time.

The best time up it to date, with thanks to Strava data, is 59-45, which is the time which Emma Pooley set up the climb. One imagines that this will probably be broken when the best climbers in the world head up it at the end of July; what will definitely be broken is the average climbing time of 1-37-11.

22km

The amount of time trialling in both the men's and the women's races. For the women, the time trial is a new feature, and could have a decisive effect on general classification. Meanwhile, the men's race sees its lowest amount of time trialling since 2015.

The women finish their race off with 22km against the clock in Pau, while the men will power along 22km on stage 16 to Combloux, which is pretty much a mountain TT.

177km

The distance of the Tour de France Femmes' longest stage, which will see the peloton head from Cahors to Rodez. It's two kilometres longer than the previous longest stage, which was won by Lorena Wiebes this year. However, the long day in the Lot region looks like it will be one for a puncheur rather than a pure sprinter.

Four

The amount of summit finishes in the men's Tour, which is actually one fewer than 2022. While it might be a very climb-heavy race, and there is little time trialling on offer, multiple days in the mountains actually finish with a downhill finish, which might encourage some attacking riding rather than the top riders waiting for the end.

2,304m

The altitude of the Col de la Loze, the men's Tour's highest point in 2023. The climb has been tackled once before, in 2020, when the day was won by Miguel Ángel López. It is just 7.01km in length, but there is 643m in elevation gain across it, which proves what a monster it is. Strava data shows that Tadej Pogačar rules the KoM at the moment, riding it in 23-18, while the average amateur rides it in 46-34.

On this stage, stage 17, the men will do a ridiculous 5,100m of climbing in one day.

209km

The longest stage of the men's Tour, 32km more than the longest women's stage, but still the shortest longest stage in the Tour's history. This tells you something about how the race is trying to fit in with fans who watch on television rather than those who would prefer epic back-to-back stages.

This is going to be a particularly crazy day, actually, as the stage will head from Vitoria-Gasteiz to San Sebastian in the heart of the Basque Country. Expect a million fans.

13 years

Bordeaux is the Tour de France's second most-visited city, after Paris obviously, but has been absent from the route for a long 13 years. Last time the race visited, Mark Cavendish won here, and he'll be hoping to do the same again, if he has a team.

Other places making a comeback after a long time include the iconic Puy de Dôme climb, which will be raced for the first time since 1988.

74

After it missed out in 2022, which must have been odd for the town, the Tour returns to Pau for the 74th time as it skips through the Pyrenees. It doesn't spend long there, with four other mountain ranges to deal with, but it has to go to the heart of the region.

956km

The distance in total of the Tour de France Femmes, which is so close to 1000km it makes one wonder if they couldn't have just bodged it so it worked... This year's managed it, with 1033km, so it's only the time trial which is holding it back. There is a debate to be had over the race being longer - it probably should be - but this course looks pretty good.

Meanwhile the men will race 3404km, which sounds a lot more intimidating, and is more than in 2022. It is nowhere near, however, the 5,745km ridden in 1926.

Comments / 0

Related
Cycling Weekly

Tour de France Femmes 2023 set to feature Tourmalet summit finish

Next year’s Tour de France Femmes could be set for a summit finish on the iconic Col du Tourmalet, according to French radio network RTL. On Monday, French journalist Nicolas Georgereau tweeted what he expects to be the route for the race’s second edition in 2023. “Starting in Clermont-Ferrand and finishing in Pau,” Georgereau wrote, “with notably a summit finish on the Tourmalet.”
SkySports

Aidan O'Brien's Breeders' Cup team: Ballydoyle handler with the latest on Broome, Meditate, Order Of Australia and more

Aidan O'Brien's Breeders' Cup battalion took to the track at Keeneland for the first time on Tuesday, with the Ballydoyle trainer happy to be in Kentucky once more. The Coolmore operation have plenty of entries across the two days of the meeting and the O'Brien string were able stretch their legs on the track for the first time since arriving after their quarantine period elapsed.
KENTUCKY STATE
Reuters

Soccer-Netherlands at the World Cup

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Statbox on the Netherlands at the World Cup:. The Netherlands have been runners-up at three World Cups, coming close to being crowned world champions but missing out on each occasion. They were ahead against West Germany in the 1974 final in Munich before losing 2-1 and four years later took hosts Argentina to extra time in the final in Buenos Aires before going down 3-1. They also reached the final in Johannesburg in 2010 where Spain defeated them 1-0 in extra time. Qatar will mark the 11th time the Dutch have competed at the finals. After finishing third in Brazil in 2014, they did not qualify for the last tournament in Russia.
ESPN

CAS upholds Nairo Quintana DQ from Tour de France for opioid use

LAUSANNE, Switzerland -- The disqualification of two-time Tour de France runner-up Nairo Quintana from his sixth place in the 2022 race for misuse of an opioid was confirmed by the Court of Arbitration for Sport on Thursday. CAS said its judges dismissed Quintana's appeal and agreed with the International Cycling...
BBC

Wilson Kiprugut: Kenya's first Olympic medallist dies aged 84

Wilson Kiprugut, Kenya's first Olympic medallist, has been hailed as a pioneer following his death at the age of 84. Kiprugut won a bronze medal in the 800m at the 1964 Olympics in Tokyo and followed that up with a silver over the same distance in Mexico City four years later.
tennisuptodate.com

Alcaraz on US Open effect ahead of season ender at Paris Masters: "My dream came true, but of course it was unexpected"

Carlos Alcaraz won the 2022 US Open but for him, it was a rather unexpected thing despite it being a dream come true. Nick Kyrgios made headlines when he predicted Carlos Alcaraz to win the US Open days before the event even started and he was right. Whether it was just an educated guess or whether he saw something behind the scenes remains unknown but the Spaniard won the event in stellar fashion and became world number one.
The Independent

Great Britain’s men book Olympics spot with team world championship bronze

Joe Fraser inspired a remarkable comeback as Great Britain claimed a bronze medal in the men’s team final at the World Gymnastics Championships in Liverpool and with it a qualification place for the Paris 2024 Olympics.The hosts looked down and out after two falls on the pommel left them languishing in eighth and last place at the halfway stage, but a nerveless finish on the high bar saw Britain pip Italy to third place by less than one-and-a-half points.The hosts finished on 247.229 ahead of the Italians on 245.995. China bounced back from a disappointing qualification campaign to surge to...
Cycling Weekly

Cycling Weekly

267
Followers
1K+
Post
20K+
Views
ABOUT

The magazine's unrivaled coverage of domestic and international racing sits alongside trusted product reviews, peerless training advice and insightful features.

 https://www.cyclingweekly.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy