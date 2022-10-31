ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Washington Missourian

Five champions crowned in final days of softball season

If you thought the winner of last Thursday’s rematch between the Washington softball Lady Jays and Helias Catholic was a shoe-in to win the Class 4 state championship, guess again. Kearney (26-8) captured the title by upending the Lady Crusaders (29-7) in Friday morning’s championship game, 14-9.
WASHINGTON, MO
Washington Missourian

Borgia cross country runners finish season at district meets

Two districts, two locations, similar results. St. Francis Borgia split its cross country program Saturday, with the boys running in the Class 4 District 3 meet at Parkway Central and the girls competing in the Class 3 District 3 meet in Fulton.
WASHINGTON, MO
Washington Missourian

Week 10 Football — Washington at Timberland

Timberland eliminated Washington from the gridiron postseason Friday, Oct. 28, 42-19. To order photo reprints, click the "Buy This Photo" button below the photo you are viewing. Reprints are processed through our photo lab partner MyCapture. Photo orders can now be processed any time, day or night, through our safe secure and easy to use system. We now offer a wide range of photo reprint products including Coffee Mugs, Shirts, Canvas Prints and MORE! Order your reprints today! Photos and other materials on this website are property of the Missourian and are protected by copyright law. Reproduction is unlawful. You may not duplicate this material.
WASHINGTON, MO
Washington Missourian

Borgia boys swimmers claim AAA title, place sixth at MICDS

While St. Francis Borgia finished sixth among 11 teams in the MICDS Boys Swimming Invitational Friday, it did win the meet within the meet. In head-to-head competition with the combined Lutheran St. Charles/O’Fallon Christian team, Borgia managed 126 points to 115 to win the Archdiocesan Athletic Association championship.
WASHINGTON, MO
Washington Missourian

Area teams qualify 29 runners for state

Those runners remaining after Saturday’s district races will compete Friday and Saturday, Nov. 4-5, for the state championships at Gans Creek Recreation Area in Columbia.
COLUMBIA, MO
Washington Missourian

Soccer Knights defeat Northwest

Hosting 21-win Northwest in the final home match of the regular season, the St. Francis Borgia soccer Knights met the challenge Thursday, winning 4-1. “It was a great win,” Borgia Head Coach Daniel Strohmeyer said. “Not at all the way I expected the game to go. Northwest has won 21 games, they have a player who has 27 goals, more than half of our team total, and they have a 6-5 goalkeeper who is talking to D1 schools. We come in at 9-9 playing some good soccer, but have not been able to beat any big schools.”
WASHINGTON, MO
Washington Missourian

Folsom: Fun candidate forum

The chambers of commerce in Union, Washington, St. Clair and Pacific played host to their first candidate forum Oct. 26. Overall, it was a quality event at Union High School. We got to see the candidates in big local contests, the District 26 state Senate race, between Ben Brown and John Kiehne, and the District 118 state House race, between incumbent Rep. Mike McGirl and challenger Sally Brooks answer some questions. Also there was state Rep. Trish Gunby, who took the stage with Libertarian candidate Bill Slantz. They are both challenging incumbent U.S. Rep. Ann Wagner, who did not attend.
SAINT CLAIR, MO
Washington Missourian

Wildcats shut out Warrenton on senior night

Scoring twice in each half, the Union soccer Wildcats honored their seniors with a 4-0 home win over Warrenton Wednesday. “We were able to get the majority of our seniors on the stat line as well,” Union Head Coach Matt Fennessey said.
WARRENTON, MO
Washington Missourian

South Point Elementary locks down

South Point Elementary School in Washington briefly went into lockdown this morning due to the intruder alarm sounding, according to an announcement from the school. The cause for the alarm is still uncertain, but after school district administrators and law enforcement looked into the alarm, it was determined that there was no threat.
WASHINGTON, MO
Missouri Independent

St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones announces opposition to Missouri marijuana amendment

In a move highlighting a growing divide among Black leaders and organizations in Missouri over a push to legalize marijuana, St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones on Tuesday announced she would oppose the measure appearing on the Nov. 8 ballot as Amendment 3.  While she supports legalization, Jones said she doesn’t support etching what she believes […] The post St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones announces opposition to Missouri marijuana amendment appeared first on Missouri Independent.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
kmaland.com

Missouri News Headlines Monday, October 31st, 2022

(Iron County, MO) -- Witnesses on the scene in southeast Missouri’s Iron County reported that the suspect allegedly threatened to shoot a school bus and harm people. Law enforcement quickly arrived to the location and arrested the man. The Iron County Sheriffs Department says on Facebook that the suspect was found with an AR-15 rifle, a handgun and two loaded magazines. He faces several felonies. No injuries were reported.
MISSOURI STATE
KICK AM 1530

A website says a College in Missouri is Not Worth Attending

If you are a high school upperclassman you have to start thinking about where you want to continue your education. And according to a financial website, there is one college in Missouri that isn't worth attending, here are the details... According to the financial website called earnspendlive.com, Harris-Stowe State University...
MISSOURI STATE
Washington Missourian

PHOTO GALLERY: Family hosts vigil for missing paraglider

About 200 people gathered at Rennick Riverfront Park Nov. 2, 2022, for a vigil honoring Kenny Loudermilk. Loudermilk was last seen paragliding over the Missouri River last Wednesday, Oct. 26. A full story about the vigil will appear online tomorrow.
WASHINGTON, MO
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Missouri

If you live in Missouri and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Missouri that are known for serving absolutely delicious burger places, so definitely pay them a visit if you haven't already.
MISSOURI STATE
kfmo.com

St. Francois County Wreck

(St. Francois County, MO) A Park Hills woman, 37 year old Jamie L. Pruett, is recovering from moderate injuries after a two car wreck in St. Francois County Tuesday afternoon at 3:10. According to Highway Patrol reports the accident took place as a car driven by 23 year old Cameron M. Nunn, of Park Hills, was going too fast for road conditions as it was headed west on Route K at Clay Street. It began to skid counterclockwise and crashed into a car driven east by Pruett. Pruett, and a passenger in Nunn's car, 23 year old Cierra T. Connell of Bonne Terre, who received minor injuries, were taken to Parkland Health Center North at Bonne Terre. Pruett was wearing her seat belt as the wreck took place while Connell and Nunn were not.
SAINT FRANCOIS COUNTY, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy