4 Great Seafood Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
The old Stone Hill Winery District in Hermann, Missouri was established in 1847 and had a hiccup with ProhibitionCJ CoombsHermann, MO
October is a good month to visit a story about an apparition in Union, Missouri that scared tenants out of a houseCJ CoombsUnion, MO
Washington Missourian
Washington wallops Warrenton in state third-place softball game
The season ended with a bang for the Washington softball Lady Jays. It just ended a day sooner than they would have liked.
Washington Missourian
Five champions crowned in final days of softball season
If you thought the winner of last Thursday’s rematch between the Washington softball Lady Jays and Helias Catholic was a shoe-in to win the Class 4 state championship, guess again. Kearney (26-8) captured the title by upending the Lady Crusaders (29-7) in Friday morning’s championship game, 14-9.
Washington Missourian
Borgia cross country runners finish season at district meets
Two districts, two locations, similar results. St. Francis Borgia split its cross country program Saturday, with the boys running in the Class 4 District 3 meet at Parkway Central and the girls competing in the Class 3 District 3 meet in Fulton.
Washington Missourian
Week 10 Football — Washington at Timberland
Timberland eliminated Washington from the gridiron postseason Friday, Oct. 28, 42-19. To order photo reprints, click the "Buy This Photo" button below the photo you are viewing. Reprints are processed through our photo lab partner MyCapture. Photo orders can now be processed any time, day or night, through our safe secure and easy to use system. We now offer a wide range of photo reprint products including Coffee Mugs, Shirts, Canvas Prints and MORE! Order your reprints today! Photos and other materials on this website are property of the Missourian and are protected by copyright law. Reproduction is unlawful. You may not duplicate this material.
Washington Missourian
Borgia boys swimmers claim AAA title, place sixth at MICDS
While St. Francis Borgia finished sixth among 11 teams in the MICDS Boys Swimming Invitational Friday, it did win the meet within the meet. In head-to-head competition with the combined Lutheran St. Charles/O’Fallon Christian team, Borgia managed 126 points to 115 to win the Archdiocesan Athletic Association championship.
Washington Missourian
Area teams qualify 29 runners for state
Those runners remaining after Saturday’s district races will compete Friday and Saturday, Nov. 4-5, for the state championships at Gans Creek Recreation Area in Columbia.
Washington Missourian
Soccer Knights defeat Northwest
Hosting 21-win Northwest in the final home match of the regular season, the St. Francis Borgia soccer Knights met the challenge Thursday, winning 4-1. “It was a great win,” Borgia Head Coach Daniel Strohmeyer said. “Not at all the way I expected the game to go. Northwest has won 21 games, they have a player who has 27 goals, more than half of our team total, and they have a 6-5 goalkeeper who is talking to D1 schools. We come in at 9-9 playing some good soccer, but have not been able to beat any big schools.”
Missouri high school football playoff brackets: Matchups for 2022 MSHSAA playoffs
The 2022 Missouri high school football playoffs are going strong. Here are the brackets and the matchups: MSHSAA CLASS 6 FOOTBALL BRACKET MSHSAA CLASS 5 FOOTBALL BRACKET MSHSAA CLASS 4 FOOTBALL BRACKET MSHSAA CLASS 3 FOOTBALL BRACKET MSHSAA CLASS 2 FOOTBALL BRACKET MSHSAA CLASS 1 FOOTBALL ...
2 of the Top 50 Prettiest College’s are in the State of Missouri
If you are looking into colleges and you want to find a school that offers beautiful views with a world-class education, then you need to check out the two schools from Missouri that made the list of the Prettiest College Campuses in the US. Mizzou & Washington University are very...
Washington Missourian
Folsom: Fun candidate forum
The chambers of commerce in Union, Washington, St. Clair and Pacific played host to their first candidate forum Oct. 26. Overall, it was a quality event at Union High School. We got to see the candidates in big local contests, the District 26 state Senate race, between Ben Brown and John Kiehne, and the District 118 state House race, between incumbent Rep. Mike McGirl and challenger Sally Brooks answer some questions. Also there was state Rep. Trish Gunby, who took the stage with Libertarian candidate Bill Slantz. They are both challenging incumbent U.S. Rep. Ann Wagner, who did not attend.
Washington Missourian
Wildcats shut out Warrenton on senior night
Scoring twice in each half, the Union soccer Wildcats honored their seniors with a 4-0 home win over Warrenton Wednesday. “We were able to get the majority of our seniors on the stat line as well,” Union Head Coach Matt Fennessey said.
The Best Mexican Restaurant in Missouri is in a town of 1,000
You have probably never heard of the tiny Missouri town named Stover, but you may want to grab a map and find it asap! The restaurant that was voted the Best Mexican Restaurant in all of Missouri is in little Stover, Missouri, so what makes it so special?. According to...
Washington Missourian
South Point Elementary locks down
South Point Elementary School in Washington briefly went into lockdown this morning due to the intruder alarm sounding, according to an announcement from the school. The cause for the alarm is still uncertain, but after school district administrators and law enforcement looked into the alarm, it was determined that there was no threat.
St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones announces opposition to Missouri marijuana amendment
In a move highlighting a growing divide among Black leaders and organizations in Missouri over a push to legalize marijuana, St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones on Tuesday announced she would oppose the measure appearing on the Nov. 8 ballot as Amendment 3. While she supports legalization, Jones said she doesn’t support etching what she believes […] The post St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones announces opposition to Missouri marijuana amendment appeared first on Missouri Independent.
kmaland.com
Missouri News Headlines Monday, October 31st, 2022
(Iron County, MO) -- Witnesses on the scene in southeast Missouri’s Iron County reported that the suspect allegedly threatened to shoot a school bus and harm people. Law enforcement quickly arrived to the location and arrested the man. The Iron County Sheriffs Department says on Facebook that the suspect was found with an AR-15 rifle, a handgun and two loaded magazines. He faces several felonies. No injuries were reported.
A website says a College in Missouri is Not Worth Attending
If you are a high school upperclassman you have to start thinking about where you want to continue your education. And according to a financial website, there is one college in Missouri that isn't worth attending, here are the details... According to the financial website called earnspendlive.com, Harris-Stowe State University...
Washington Missourian
PHOTO GALLERY: Family hosts vigil for missing paraglider
About 200 people gathered at Rennick Riverfront Park Nov. 2, 2022, for a vigil honoring Kenny Loudermilk. Loudermilk was last seen paragliding over the Missouri River last Wednesday, Oct. 26. A full story about the vigil will appear online tomorrow.
Missouri doesn’t have a red flag law, renewed legislation aims to change that
As the investigation continues into Monday's school shooting in St. Louis and how the gunman reacquired a weapon used in it, St. Louis police say officers lacked the authority to temporarily seize the gun because the state of Missouri does not have a red flag law in place.
4 Great Burger Places in Missouri
If you live in Missouri and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Missouri that are known for serving absolutely delicious burger places, so definitely pay them a visit if you haven't already.
kfmo.com
St. Francois County Wreck
(St. Francois County, MO) A Park Hills woman, 37 year old Jamie L. Pruett, is recovering from moderate injuries after a two car wreck in St. Francois County Tuesday afternoon at 3:10. According to Highway Patrol reports the accident took place as a car driven by 23 year old Cameron M. Nunn, of Park Hills, was going too fast for road conditions as it was headed west on Route K at Clay Street. It began to skid counterclockwise and crashed into a car driven east by Pruett. Pruett, and a passenger in Nunn's car, 23 year old Cierra T. Connell of Bonne Terre, who received minor injuries, were taken to Parkland Health Center North at Bonne Terre. Pruett was wearing her seat belt as the wreck took place while Connell and Nunn were not.
