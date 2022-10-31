ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tallahassee, FL

Florida Supreme Court To Weigh Underage Drinkers Bar Suit

By Jim Saunders - News Service Of Florida
The Free Press - TFP
The Free Press - TFP
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Nsr5Q_0itP8N7100

After an appeals court rejected a $28.6 million judgment, the Florida Supreme Court on Monday said it will take up a case involving catastrophic injuries suffered by an 18-year-old woman after two Tallahassee bars served underage drinkers.

Justices agreed to a request by the guardian for Jacquelyn Faircloth to take up a dispute that focuses on a judgment against Potbelly’s, a bar near the Florida State University campus.

Faircloth was injured when she was hit by a pickup truck in 2014 while crossing a street at about 2 a.m., according to court records. The driver of the truck, 20-year-old Devon Dwyer, had been drinking at Potbelly’s, while Faircloth had been drinking at another establishment, Cantina 101.

Faircloth’s guardian filed a lawsuit against the owners of both businesses, alleging that they illegally served alcohol to underage people and caused the accident. A circuit judge issued a default judgment against Cantina 101 for failing to respond and later entered a $28.6 million judgment jointly and severally against the bars, which meant both could be legally responsible for paying all the damages.

But in an appeal, the owners of Potbelly’s argued, in part, that the circuit judge had improperly rejected what is known as a “comparative fault” defense, which could lead to determining a share of fault — and potentially reducing Potbelly’s liability.

In the news: Migrant Deaths At Southern Border Reach New Record

In a 2-1 decision, a panel of the 1st District Court of Appeal agreed, saying the case involved a question of negligence, which would allow for comparative fault.

The majority decision, written by Judge Thomas Winokur and joined by Judge Timothy Osterhaus, said that “because Potbelly’s is derivatively liable for Dwyer’s wrongdoing, the fact finder does not balance fault between a willful actor and a negligent one. Potbelly’s was entitled to have the jury compare its fault (derived from Dwyer) to Cantina 101’s (whose fault was derived from Faircloth), or if circumstances permitted, to Faircloth’s itself.”

But Judge Scott Makar dissented, writing that the allegations involved “intentional misconduct” by Potbelly’s and not negligence. Dwyer was an employee of Potbelly’s.

“The trial judge acted properly in denying Potbelly’s attempts to lessen its fault, and thereby liability, for its willful and unlawful provision of alcohol to its underage employee who became drunk and caused catastrophic harm,” Makar wrote. “The Legislature did not intend its comparative negligence statutes to treat negligent actions and intentional, criminal acts — such as Potbelly’s — in the same way; instead, it made clear that comparative negligence has no role when intentional conduct is alleged and proven.”

The Tallahassee-based appeals court urged the Supreme Court to take up the case, a move known as “certifying” a question to justices.

In a petition filed in July at the Supreme Court, attorneys for Faircloth’s guardian argued that the bars selling alcohol to the underage drinkers should be considered an “intentional tort,” rather than negligence.

“If, as petitioner (Faircloth’s guardian) contends, the substance of its claim is an intentional tort, the district court’s opinion conflicts with the Legislature’s determination that comparative fault principles do not apply to such claims,” the petition said. “Rather, the Legislature determined that defendants who engage in intentional misconduct must shoulder the entire cost of harms caused by that misconduct.”

But in an answer brief filed in August, attorneys for Potbelly’s urged the Supreme Court to turn down the case and said the appeals court had properly followed a legal precedent.

“The opinion correctly relied on this (Supreme) Court’s precedent to conclude that serving alcohol to patrons under the lawful drinking age is not an intentional tort that prohibits applying comparative fault principles,” the bar’s attorneys, including former Supreme Court Justice Raoul Cantero, wrote.

In the news: St. Petersburg Woman Sentenced To Federal Prison For Child Trafficking

The case has drawn attention from Florida State University and the University of Florida, which submitted a notice in July that said they plan to file a brief in support of Faircloth’s guardian at the Supreme Court.

“FSU and UF face many challenges in their responsibilities to their large student populations, which include thousands of students who are not of lawful drinking age,” the universities, whose attorneys include former Supreme Court Justice Kenneth Bell, said in the notice. “One of the most serious challenges facing the universities, like all colleges and universities, is unlawful, underage drinking, intoxication and alcohol abuse. FSU and UF have each devoted substantial resources and engaged in concerted and significant efforts to address the public health crisis on their campuses posed by unlawful, underage drinking, intoxication and alcohol abuse.”

The Supreme Court on Monday did not immediately schedule arguments.

Visit Tampafp.com for Politics , Sports , and National Headlines . Support journalism by clicking here to our GiveSendGo or sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here .

Android Users, Click Here To Download The Free Press App And Never Miss A Story. Follow Us On Facebook Here Or Twitter Here .

Copyright 2022 The Free Press , LLC, tampafp.com . All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Advertisement

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Law & Crime

Florida Judge Dismisses Case Against Man Accused of Illegal Voting Because DeSantis-Backed Election Fraud Prosecutors Didn’t Follow the Law

A Florida judge has used “very narrow” technical grounds to dismiss a case against a man accused of violating the Sunshine State’s election laws. Robert Lee Wood, 56, of Miami was one of nearly two dozen defendants rounded up by an election police unit assembled at the behest of Gov. Ron DeSantis (R). Miami-Dade County court records say Wood was charged with two election law felonies: registering as an unqualified voter and falsely voting.
FLORIDA STATE
Tampa Bay Times

In voting out Florida Supreme Court justices, be careful what you wish for | Letters

4 Florida justices have lost our confidence | A Sun Sentinel and Orlando Sentinel editorial, Oct. 17. We should all be aware of what was written in this “another voice” editorial on retaining Florida Supreme Court justices. Unfortunately, if Gov. Ron DeSantis is re-elected, he will be the one appointing the new justices. I think it makes more sense to retain all justices except those appointed by DeSantis. I think it is prudent to bet on the two who were appointed by Charlie Crist when he was governor rather than giving DeSantis more picks that may be worse. The guest editorial says removing the four justices will send a message to the governor. I doubt that.
FLORIDA STATE
Daily Mail

Marjorie Taylor Greene announces bill to put a four-year moratorium on immigration and completely revoke the DACA and DAPA programs to shield migrants

Republican firebrand Marjorie Taylor Greene has called for a complete four-year pause on immigration to the United States in a new bill the Georgia lawmaker announced on Thursday. The legislation also aims to end programs that grant legal residency to people who came to the US illegally. 'My Protect America...
GEORGIA STATE
WTRF- 7News

Ohio judge suspended after rule said her courtroom was ‘reckless ‘

The Ohio Supreme Court issued an opinion removing a Cleveland Municipal Court judge from the bench, citing multiple “unprecedented” incidents of misconduct. In a 5-2 vote on Tuesday, the justices voted to indefinitely suspend Judge Pinkey S. Carr’s law license, precluding her from being a judge. The justices agreed with the court’s Board of Professional Conduct that […]
CLEVELAND, OH
Daily Mail

BREAKING NEWS: Supreme Court rejects appeal from Dylann Roof who challenged his death sentence after racist killing of NINE members of a Black South Carolina congregation during bible study in 2015

The Supreme Court has rejected an appeal from Dylann Roof, who challenged his death sentence and conviction for the 2015 racist slayings of nine members of a Black South Carolina congregation. Roof, 28, previously had an appeal rejected in the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, after arguing he had...
INDIANA STATE
Washington Examiner

'Utterly horrifying': Virginia Democrat ripped for plan to criminalize parents opposed to gender transitions

A parent activist group blasted a Virginia state legislator who is seeking legislation to bring child abuse criminal charges against parents who oppose their children's gender transitions. Virginia Delegate Elizabeth Guzman (D) told WJLA Thursday that she would introduce a bill in the next legislative session that would expand the...
VIRGINIA STATE
The Free Press - TFP

The Free Press - TFP

Tampa, FL
143K+
Followers
19K+
Post
40M+
Views
ABOUT

Local Breaking News, serving local Florida News and National Stories

 https://www.tampafp.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy