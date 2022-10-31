ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Bucs place Barrett on IR, add 2 players to practice squad

The Associated Press
 3 days ago

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have placed linebacker Shaquil Barrett on injured reserve and signed two other players to the practice squad.

Barrett suffered a season-ending Achilles injury last Thursday night against the Baltimore Ravens. He finished with three sacks in 2022, boosting his total to a team-leading 39½ over the past four seasons.

The Bucs also announced Monday that receiver Tyler Johnson and cornerback Ryan Smith were added to the practice squad.

Both players have spent time with the Bucs before, with Johnson catching 48 passes for 529 yards and two touchdowns over two seasons in 2020 and 2021. Smith spent five seasons in Tampa Bay from 2016-20 before signing with the Los Angeles Chargers as a free agent in 2021.

