Marketing for Health Accessibility with Amanda Krupa, Director of Communications and Marketing for AHIMA Foundation

Don’t Sell Me a Lemon with a Virus. What’s the Right Cybersecurity Contract Language for Device Manufacturers and Healthcare Systems with Jonathan Bagnall, Cybersecurity Global Market Leader for Royal Philips Healthcare
Don’t Sell Me a Lemon with a Virus. What’s the Right Cybersecurity Contract Language for Device Manufacturers and Healthcare Systems with Jonathan Bagnall, Cybersecurity Global Market Leader for Royal Philips Healthcare. In recognition of the 19 annual National Cyber Security Awareness Month, The Outcomes Rocket Network has launched...
FOGI: Seize the Flexibility and Make an Impact with Medical Informatics with Blake Lesselroth, Vice Chair of Medical Informatics, UO School of Community Medicine
FOGI: Seize the Flexibility and Make an Impact with Medical Informatics with Blake Lesselroth, Vice Chair of Medical Informatics, UO School of Community Medicine. If you’re interested in having a large impact, informatics is a field that will provide a pathway for that. In this Future of Global Informatics...
Health Equity: Place-Based Interventions
Omolara Thomas Uwemedimo, MD, MPH joins Eric to discuss place-based interventions and how they are used to address health inequities. The place-based model focuses on improving health that aligns with community members, businesses, schools, churches and other institutions in a specific geographic location (a specific community or zip code). Omolara...
HIT Like a Girl: Increasing Representation into Research
HIT Like a Girl: Increasing Representation into Research. In this episode, Kat McDavitt interviews Dr. Cerise Elliott, the Program Director for the Clinical Interventions and Diagnostics branch of the Division of Neuroscience at the National Institute on Aging. Dr. Elliot tells us about her one big thing: increasing diversity and...
How to Choose the Right Time Management System for You and Your Team with Sabrina Runbeck
How to Choose the Right Time Management System for You and Your Team with Sabrina Runbeck. Do you want to learn about different systems and productivity tools that healthcare leaders can use to manage their time and work more efficiently?. In this episode you will learn:. 1. What are some...
Secureworks presents: Medical Device Security: Hacking Intelligent Medical Devices to Enhance Your Organization’s Safety
Secureworks presents: Medical Device Security: Hacking Intelligent Medical Devices to Enhance Your Organization’s Safety. The use of intelligent medical devices increases health providers’ risk exposure—and that that the consequences of a cyberattack can go far beyond mere data theft. People’s health and safety are also on the line. Decrease the risk exposure with adversarial testing. Adversarial testing is essential to ensure the safety of patients, the confidence of regulators, and the continued acceptance of a technology that is transforming healthcare for the better.
Episode 15: Complex Medical Needs and Clear Boundaries with Dr. Gene Nicholson
Episode 15: Complex Medical Needs and Clear Boundaries with Dr. Gene Nicholson. Join Dr. Amy & Dr. Gene Nicholson, as we discuss the needs of children and families with complex medical needs. He also discusses how he’s learned to set clear boundaries and priorities to protect his own mental health. Dr. Nicholson’s compassion, energy, and hard-fought lessons bring insight and understanding to his patients & colleagues.
An Automation Journey: Finding Secure Tools and Best Practices for Health Systems Today
An Automation Journey: Finding Secure Tools and Best Practices for Health Systems Today. November 2, 2022: The next frontier in cybersecurity is data security. How do you keep your data secure, monitor data risk, and quickly recover your data, wherever it lives? How do you set up security automation? How can you ensure you have the right software defined architecture in place to maximize your team, maximize your assets and protect those assets as you move fast? Why are organizations looking at Rubrik: Zero Trust Data Security to protect and automate their environments and enhance their digital transformation journeys? Joining us to discuss this today is Sarah Richardson, SVP, Chief Digital & Information Officer and David Giambruno, VP of ITO at Tivity Health and Shane Allen, Platform Solution Architect at Rubrik.
The Basics for Financial Health for the “New or Young Physician” Ronald J. Paprocki, JD, CFP®
The Basics for Financial Health for the “New or Young Physician” Ronald J. Paprocki, JD, CFP®. Host Mike Sacopulos interviews Ron Paprocki, JD, CFP®, the President and CEO of Mediqus Asset Advisors, Inc about the basics of wealth management. Ron is also the co-author of the 2nd Edition of The Prescription for Financial Health: An Authoritative Guide for Physicians.
How to Solve the Clinician Shortage
Nick Turkal, M.D. is CEO of the Center for Health Education and Access. He is also a practicing palliative care physician. Dr. Turkal serves on several Boards of Directors including the Burrell College of Osteopathic Medicine, the Idaho College of Osteopathic Medicine, and the Crisis Prevention Institute. Previously, he was President and Chief Executive Officer of Aurora Health Care. Dr. Turkal received a bachelor’s in Biology and an M.D. from Creighton University.
See You Now: Why Work in Healthcare?
Has been on the road meeting new ideas and people and sharing stories about what we’ve experienced in a wide range of healthcare encounters. In this episode we invite you join us at the Aspen Ideas: Health conference. Aspen’s 60+ sessions are designed to engage a broad audience in...
305 – Overcoming medication safety and operational efficiencies associated with controlled drugs in healthcare. James Gold, Modeus
305 – Overcoming medication safety and operational efficiencies associated with controlled drugs in healthcare. James Gold, Modeus. Overcoming medication safety and operational efficiencies associated with controlled drugs in healthcare settings. At Modeus, James Gold handles C-level connections with clients, vendor partners, and jurisdictional health agencies in addition to leading...
Doctors are like hamsters running on an exercise wheel to nowhere
Doctors are like hamsters running on an exercise wheel to nowhere. With so many demands on their time, physicians today report record levels of burnout. Burnout is caused by many factors, one of which is clinical documentation. Studies indicate physicians spend two hours documenting care for every hour spent with patients.
Who reads personal statements?
“You received an interview invite based on ERAS filters the program set, so you already have your foot in the door. Don’t have them yawning at a two-page extravaganza of your life story that makes them wonder if you know what full stops are and cringing at thoughts that were better left unsaid. Because honestly (also don’t start a sentence with ‘because’), who even reads these personal statements?”
How Subtle Shifts in Mindset Can Help Nurse Practitioners (and Nurses) Thrive
How Subtle Shifts in Mindset Can Help Nurse Practitioners (and Nurses) Thrive. On episode 394 of The Nurse Keith Show nursing and healthcare career podcast, Keith interviews Josie Tate, MSN, CRNP, FNP-C, a successful family nurse practitioner and inspirational NP career mentor. In the course of their spirited discussion, Keith and Josie discuss the awareness and mindset it takes to level up from RN to NP; how subtle shifts impact success; overcoming Impostor Syndrome; and how to thrive in and out of clinical practice.
