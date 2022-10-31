Marketing for Health Accessibility with Amanda Krupa, Director of Communications and Marketing for AHIMA Foundation

An Automation Journey: Finding Secure Tools and Best Practices for Health Systems Today. November 2, 2022: The next frontier in cybersecurity is data security. How do you keep your data secure, monitor data risk, and quickly recover your data, wherever it lives? How do you set up security automation? How can you ensure you have the right software defined architecture in place to maximize your team, maximize your assets and protect those assets as you move fast? Why are organizations looking at Rubrik: Zero Trust Data Security to protect and automate their environments and enhance their digital transformation journeys? Joining us to discuss this today is Sarah Richardson, SVP, Chief Digital & Information Officer and David Giambruno, VP of ITO at Tivity Health and Shane Allen, Platform Solution Architect at Rubrik.

