How Subtle Shifts in Mindset Can Help Nurse Practitioners (and Nurses) Thrive. On episode 394 of The Nurse Keith Show nursing and healthcare career podcast, Keith interviews Josie Tate, MSN, CRNP, FNP-C, a successful family nurse practitioner and inspirational NP career mentor. In the course of their spirited discussion, Keith and Josie discuss the awareness and mindset it takes to level up from RN to NP; how subtle shifts impact success; overcoming Impostor Syndrome; and how to thrive in and out of clinical practice.

12 HOURS AGO