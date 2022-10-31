Read full article on original website
Related
healthpodcastnetwork.com
A Voice at the Table
Melinda Estes, MD is president and CEO of Saint Luke’s Health System. She is also a board-certified neurologist and neuropathologist. Dr. Estes served as 2020 chair of American Hospital Association Board of Trustees. Prior to Saint Luke’s, Dr. Estes was president and CEO of Fletcher Allen Health Care as well as CEO of Cleveland Clinic Florida. Dr. Estes received a bachelor’s from Sam Houston State University, an M.D. from the University of Texas, and an MBA from Case Western Reserve University.
healthpodcastnetwork.com
How Subtle Shifts in Mindset Can Help Nurse Practitioners (and Nurses) Thrive
How Subtle Shifts in Mindset Can Help Nurse Practitioners (and Nurses) Thrive. On episode 394 of The Nurse Keith Show nursing and healthcare career podcast, Keith interviews Josie Tate, MSN, CRNP, FNP-C, a successful family nurse practitioner and inspirational NP career mentor. In the course of their spirited discussion, Keith and Josie discuss the awareness and mindset it takes to level up from RN to NP; how subtle shifts impact success; overcoming Impostor Syndrome; and how to thrive in and out of clinical practice.
Comments / 0